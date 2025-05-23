We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
2.1. Soundbar mit 300 Watt | drahtloser Subwoofer | LG DSN4
Alle Spezifikationen
VERSTÄRKERLEISTUNG
-
Anzahl Kanäle
2.1 Kanal
-
Gesamtleistung
300 Watt
-
Hauptlautsprecher
2 x 50 Watt
-
Kabelloser Subwoofer
200 Watt mit 85dB
-
Subwoofer Größe
6 Zoll
-
Wireless Rearspeaker Ready
Nein
AUDIO FORMATE
-
LPCM
Ja
-
Dolby Atmos / DTS:X
Nein/Nein
-
Dolby Digital / Dolby Digital Plus / Dolby Tru HD
Ja/Nein/Nein
-
DTS Digital Surround / DTS Virtual: X
Ja/Ja
-
DTS-HD Master Audio / DTS-HD High Resolution
Nein/Nein
-
MP3 / WMA / FLAC / OGG / ALAC / AAC / AAC+
Ja/Ja/Ja/Ja/Nein/Nein/Nein
AUDIO
-
Meridian Soundtechnolgoie
Nein
-
Hi-Res Audio (192 kHz / 24 Bit) Upscaler
Nein
-
AI Sound Pro
Ja
-
Standard / Music / Bass Blast / Movie
Ja/Nein/Ja/Nein
-
AI Raumeinmessung
Nein
-
Dynamic Range Control (nur per App)
Ja
-
Auto Volume Leveler (nur per App)
Ja
-
Nacht Modus
Ja
MULTIMEDIAFUNKTIONEN
-
WiFi
Nein
-
Bluetooth
Ja (Version 4.0)
-
LG TV Sound Sync optische Verbindung
Ja
-
LG TV Sound Sync Bluetooth
Ja
-
Google Assistant
Nein
-
Chrome Cast
Nein
-
IOS / Android App
Nein/Ja
-
Direct Volume & Mute Control by LG TV Remote
Ja
-
HDMI Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Ja
-
Radio Tuner
Nein
ANSCHLÜSSE
-
Portable In (3.5 mm)
Nein
-
Optischer Digitaleingang
Ja
-
HDMI 2K Eingang
1x
-
HDMI 2K Ausgang
1x
-
HDMI 4K Eingang
Nein
-
HDMI 4K Ausgang
Nein
-
ARC (Audio return channel)
Ja
-
eARC (enhanced Audio return channel)
Nein
-
USB
Ja
STROM
-
SMPS
100-240V 50/60Hz
-
Power Off Consumption Soundbar
< 0,5 Watt
-
Power Consumption Soundbar
23 Watt
-
Power Off Consumption Subwoofer
< 0,5 Watt
-
Power Consumption Subwoofer
33 Watt
ABMESSUNGEN(B X H X T)UND GEWICHTE(KG)
-
Soundbar
890 x 57 x 85 mm
-
Subwoofer
171 x 390 x 261 mm
-
Verpackung
984 x 217 x 416 mm
-
Gewicht der Soundbar
2,1kg
-
Gewicht des Subwoofers
5,3kg
-
Gewicht in der Verpackung
9,38kg
ZUBEHÖR
-
IR-Fernbedienung (inkl. Batterie)
Ja
-
Wandhalterung inkludiert
Nein
-
optisches Kabel
Ja
-
HDMI Kabel
Nein
EAN
-
EAN Code
8806091004352
COMPLIANCE-INFORMATION
-
Erweiterung
-
Erweiterung
