3.0.2 Dolby Atmos® Soundbar mit 160 Watt und drahtlosem Subwoofer
Alle Spezifikationen
VERSTÄRKERLEISTUNG
-
Anzahl Kanäle
3.0.2 Kanal
-
Gesamtleistung
160 Watt
-
Hauptlautsprecher
2 x 30 Watt
-
Centerlautsprecher
30 Watt
-
Topsurroundlautsprecher
2 x 35 Watt
-
Wireless Rearspeaker Ready
Ja
AUDIO FORMATE
-
LPCM
Ja
-
Dolby Atmos / DTS:X
Ja / Ja
-
Dolby Digital / Dolby Digital Plus / Dolby Tru HD
Ja / Ja / Ja
-
DTS Digital Surround / DTS Virtual: X
Ja / Nein
-
DTS-HD Master Audio / DTS-HD High Resolution
Ja / Ja
-
MP3 / WMA / FLAC / OGG / ALAC / AAC / AAC+
Ja / Ja / Ja / Ja / Ja / Ja / Ja
AUDIO
-
Meridian Soundtechnolgoie
Ja
-
Hi-Res Audio (192 kHz / 24 Bit) Upscaler
96 kHz / 24 Bit
-
AI Sound Pro
Ja
-
Standard / Music / Bass Blast / Movie
Ja / Ja / Ja / Ja
-
AI Raumeinmessung
Nein
-
Dynamic Range Control (nur per App)
Ja
-
Auto Volume Leveler (nur per App)
Ja
-
Nacht Modus
Ja
MULTIMEDIAFUNKTIONEN
-
WiFi
Nein
-
Bluetooth
Ja (Version 4.0)
-
LG TV Sound Sync optische Verbindung
Ja
-
LG TV Sound Sync Bluetooth
Ja
-
Google Assistant
Nein
-
Chrome Cast
Nein
-
IOS / Android App
Ja / Ja
-
Direct Volume & Mute Control by LG TV Remote
Ja
-
HDMI Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Ja
-
Radio Tuner
Nein
ANSCHLÜSSE
-
Portable In (3.5 mm)
Nein
-
Optischer Digitaleingang
Ja
-
HDMI 4K Eingang
1x mit 4K and Dolby Vision pass through
-
HDMI 4K Ausgang
1x mit 4K and Dolby Vision pass through
-
ARC (Audio return channel)
Ja
-
eARC (enhanced Audio return channel)
Nein
-
USB
Ja
STROM
-
SMPS
100-240V 50/60Hz
-
Power Off Consumption Soundbar
< 0.5 Watt
-
Power Consumption Soundbar
38 Watt
-
Power Consumption Subwoofer
passive Subwoofer
ABMESSUNGEN(B X H X T)UND GEWICHTE(KG)
-
Soundbar
890 x 65 x 119 mm
-
Verpackung
980 x 189 x 168 mm
-
Gewicht der Soundbar
3,74 kg
-
Gewicht in der Verpackung
5,26 kg
ZUBEHÖR
-
IR-Fernbedienung (inkl. Batterie)
Ja
-
Wandhalterung inkludiert
Ja
-
optisches Kabel
Ja
-
HDMI Kabel
Nein
EAN
-
EAN Code
8806091004208
COMPLIANCE-INFORMATION
-
Erweiterung
-
Erweiterung
