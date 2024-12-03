About Cookies on This Site

R290 Monobloc Hydro Unit, 3Ø, 7kW
Funktionen

R290 Monobloc Hydro Unit, 3Ø, 7kW

HM073HF UB40 + HN1639HC NK0
  • LG Luft-Wasser-Wärmepumpe THERMA V, schwarze Außeneinheit mit grauem Wellengitter
LG Luft-Wasser-Wärmepumpe THERMA V, schwarze Außeneinheit mit grauem Wellengitter

Hauptmerkmale

  • Natural refrigerant R290 with low GWP (3)
  • No refrigerant piping work
  • ErP energy label class LWT A+++/A+++ (35°C/55°C)
  • Refined gray design that adapts to various surroundings
  • High leaving water temperature up to 75°C and wide operating range down to -28°C ambient temperature
  • One of the quietest models on the market (50 dB(A) for 9 kW models)
Safe & Seamless Design

R290 Monobloc prioritizes high reliability. With anti-icing and deicing technologies, it is optimized for safe operation. The new design with refined grey blends in well with any environment.

Advanced & Efficient Heating

R290 Monobloc can generate a water flow of up to 75°C. It also operates at temperatures as low as -28°C. Powered by nature, it ensures sustainable heating with an A+++ energy rating.*

Extremely Silent Operation

Enjoy calmness as you keep your home warm. R290 Monobloc heats home with outstanding noise reduction technologies. It maintains a low sound power level of 49 dB(A)@7 kW at maximum performance.*

Integrated Control System

Configuring LG BECON cloud with R290 Monobloc offers various remote capabilities. Installers and service partners are able to perform setting, monitoring and firmware update without on-site visits.*

* All tests were conducted according to LG's internal test policy and environment.<br>

* Product’s lifecycle might vary depends on actual usage environment.<br>

* LG BECON cloud service availability can be varied by each country.

Key Feature

  • Natural refrigerant R290 with low GWP (3)
  • No refrigerant piping work
  • ErP energy label class LWT A+++/A+++ (35°C/55°C)
  • Refined gray design that adapts to various surroundings
  • High leaving water temperature up to 75°C and wide operating range down to -28°C ambient temperature
  • One of the quietest models on the market (50 dB(A) for 9 kW models)
Alle Spezifikationen

SAISONALE EFFIZIENZDATEN (HEIZUNG)

  • Saisonbedingte Raumheizungseffizienzklasse (35℃ / 55℃)

    A+++/A+++

  • Saisonbedingte Raumheizungseffizienzklasse (ηS) (35℃ / 55℃)

    207 / 151

  • SCOP (35℃ / 55℃)

    5.24 / 3.86

NENNKAPAZITÄT UND COP (A+7/W+35)

  • Heizleistung (kW)

    7.00

  • COP

    5.00

NENNKAPAZITÄT UND COP (A+2/W+35)

  • Heizleistung (kW)

    7.00

  • COP

    3.80

NENNKAPAZITÄT UND COP (A-7/W+35)

  • Heizleistung (kW)

    7.00

  • COP

    2.80

NENNKAPAZITÄT UND COP (A+7/W+55)

  • Heizleistung (kW)

    4.50

  • COP

    3.35

NENNKAPAZITÄT UND COP (A-7/W+55)

  • Heizleistung (kW)

    7.00

  • COP

    2.40

NENNKAPAZITÄT UND EER (A+35/W+18)

  • Kühlleistung (kW)

    5.00

  • EER

    4.40

NENNKAPAZITÄT UND EER (A+35/W+7)

  • Kühlleistung (kW)

    5.00

  • EER

    2.80

BETRIEBSBEREICH (AUSSENLUFTTEMPERATUR)

  • Heizung und Warmwasser (Min. ~ Max.) (℃)

    -28 ~ 35

  • Kühlung (Min. ~ Max.) (℃)

    5 ~ 48

BETRIEBSBEREICH (AUSTRITTSWASSERTEMPERATUR)

  • Heizung (Min. ~ Max.) (℃)

    15 ~ 75

  • Kühlung (Min. ~ Max.) (℃)

    5 ~ 27

  • Warmwasser (Min. ~ Max.) (℃)

    15 ~ 80

KÄLTEMITTEL

  • Typ

    R290

  • GWP

    3

  • Vorgeladene Menge (g)

    900

ROHRLEITUNGSANSCHLÜSSE (WASSER/AUSSENGERÄT)

  • Einlassdurchmesser (Zoll)

    Male PT 1"

  • Auslassdurchmesser (Zoll)

    Male PT 1"

ROHRLEITUNGSANSCHLÜSSE (WASSER/INNENGERÄT)

  • Einlass-/Auslassdurchmesser für ODU-Anschluss (Zoll)

    Male PT 1"

  • Einlass-/Auslassdurchmesser für Raumheizung (Zoll)

    Male PT 1"

SCHALLLEISTUNGSPEGEL (AUSSENEINHEIT)

  • Nenn-/lärmarmer Modus (dB(A))

    49 / 48

SCHALLLEISTUNGSPEGEL (INNENEINHEIT)

  • Nennleistung (dB(A))

    39

SOUNDDRUCKPEGEL IN 5 M ENTFERNUNG (AUSSENGERÄT, UMRECHNEN MIT SWL)

  • Nenn-/lärmarmer Modus (dB(A))

    27 / 26

SOUNDDRUCKPEGEL IN 1 M ENTFERNUNG (INNENGERÄT, UMRECHNEN MIT SWL)

  • Nennleistung (dB(A))

    31

ABMESSUNGEN

  • Außengerät (B × H × T) (mm)

    1,320 x 1,019 x 520

  • Innengerät (B × H × T) (mm)

    490 x 850 x 315

GEWICHT

  • Außengerät (leer) (kg)

    130.0

  • Innengerät (leer) (kg)

    31.0

ÄUSSERES

  • Farbe des Chassis des Außengeräts (Farbe / RAL-Code)

    Dawn gray / RAL 7037

  • Farbe des Frontgitters des Außengeräts (Farbe / RAL-Code)

    Dark dawn gray / RAL 7012

  • Innengerät (Farbe/RAL-Code)

    Noble white / RAL 9016

BETRIEBSSTROM

  • Spannung, Phase, Frequenz für Außengerät (V, Ø, Hz)

    380 ~ 415, 3, 50

  • Spannung, Phase, Frequenz für Innengerät (V, Ø, Hz)

    220 ~ 240, 1, 50

COMPLIANCE-INFORMATION

WEITERE INFORMATIONEN ZUR COMPLIANCE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Die Sicherheitshinweise für Zubehörteile sind in den Sicherheitshinweisen des Produkts enthalten und werden nicht separat bereitgestellt.

Weitere technische Unterlagen und Ressourcen finden Sie unter LG-Geschäftskunden-Partnerportal.

