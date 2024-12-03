HM073HF UB40 + HN1639HC NK0

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
R290 Monobloc Hydro Unit, 3Ø, 7kW
Hauptmerkmale
- Natural refrigerant R290 with low GWP (3)
- No refrigerant piping work
- ErP energy label class LWT A+++/A+++ (35°C/55°C)
- Refined gray design that adapts to various surroundings
- High leaving water temperature up to 75°C and wide operating range down to -28°C ambient temperature
- One of the quietest models on the market (50 dB(A) for 9 kW models)
Safe & Seamless Design
R290 Monobloc prioritizes high reliability. With anti-icing and deicing technologies, it is optimized for safe operation. The new design with refined grey blends in well with any environment.
Extremely Silent Operation
Enjoy calmness as you keep your home warm. R290 Monobloc heats home with outstanding noise reduction technologies. It maintains a low sound power level of 49 dB(A)@7 kW at maximum performance.*
* All tests were conducted according to LG's internal test policy and environment.<br>
* Product’s lifecycle might vary depends on actual usage environment.<br>
* LG BECON cloud service availability can be varied by each country.
Key Feature
Natural refrigerant R290 with low GWP (3)
No refrigerant piping work
ErP energy label class LWT A+++/A+++ (35°C/55°C)
Refined gray design that adapts to various surroundings
High leaving water temperature up to 75°C and wide operating range down to -28°C ambient temperature
One of the quietest models on the market (50 dB(A) for 9 kW models)
Alle Spezifikationen
SAISONALE EFFIZIENZDATEN (HEIZUNG)
Saisonbedingte Raumheizungseffizienzklasse (35℃ / 55℃)
A+++/A+++
Saisonbedingte Raumheizungseffizienzklasse (ηS) (35℃ / 55℃)
207 / 151
SCOP (35℃ / 55℃)
5.24 / 3.86
NENNKAPAZITÄT UND COP (A+7/W+35)
Heizleistung (kW)
7.00
COP
5.00
NENNKAPAZITÄT UND COP (A+2/W+35)
Heizleistung (kW)
7.00
-
COP
3.80
NENNKAPAZITÄT UND COP (A-7/W+35)
Heizleistung (kW)
7.00
-
COP
2.80
NENNKAPAZITÄT UND COP (A+7/W+55)
Heizleistung (kW)
4.50
-
COP
3.35
NENNKAPAZITÄT UND COP (A-7/W+55)
Heizleistung (kW)
7.00
-
COP
2.40
NENNKAPAZITÄT UND EER (A+35/W+18)
Kühlleistung (kW)
5.00
EER
4.40
NENNKAPAZITÄT UND EER (A+35/W+7)
Kühlleistung (kW)
5.00
EER
2.80
BETRIEBSBEREICH (AUSSENLUFTTEMPERATUR)
Heizung und Warmwasser (Min. ~ Max.) (℃)
-28 ~ 35
Kühlung (Min. ~ Max.) (℃)
5 ~ 48
BETRIEBSBEREICH (AUSTRITTSWASSERTEMPERATUR)
-
Heizung (Min. ~ Max.) (℃)
15 ~ 75
Kühlung (Min. ~ Max.) (℃)
5 ~ 27
Warmwasser (Min. ~ Max.) (℃)
15 ~ 80
KÄLTEMITTEL
Typ
R290
GWP
3
Vorgeladene Menge (g)
900
ROHRLEITUNGSANSCHLÜSSE (WASSER/AUSSENGERÄT)
Einlassdurchmesser (Zoll)
Male PT 1"
Auslassdurchmesser (Zoll)
Male PT 1"
ROHRLEITUNGSANSCHLÜSSE (WASSER/INNENGERÄT)
Einlass-/Auslassdurchmesser für ODU-Anschluss (Zoll)
Male PT 1"
Einlass-/Auslassdurchmesser für Raumheizung (Zoll)
Male PT 1"
SCHALLLEISTUNGSPEGEL (AUSSENEINHEIT)
Nenn-/lärmarmer Modus (dB(A))
49 / 48
-
Nennleistung (dB(A))
39
-
Nenn-/lärmarmer Modus (dB(A))
27 / 26
-
Nennleistung (dB(A))
31
ABMESSUNGEN
Außengerät (B × H × T) (mm)
1,320 x 1,019 x 520
Innengerät (B × H × T) (mm)
490 x 850 x 315
GEWICHT
Außengerät (leer) (kg)
130.0
Innengerät (leer) (kg)
31.0
ÄUSSERES
Farbe des Chassis des Außengeräts (Farbe / RAL-Code)
Dawn gray / RAL 7037
Farbe des Frontgitters des Außengeräts (Farbe / RAL-Code)
Dark dawn gray / RAL 7012
Innengerät (Farbe/RAL-Code)
Noble white / RAL 9016
BETRIEBSSTROM
Spannung, Phase, Frequenz für Außengerät (V, Ø, Hz)
380 ~ 415, 3, 50
Spannung, Phase, Frequenz für Innengerät (V, Ø, Hz)
220 ~ 240, 1, 50
COMPLIANCE-INFORMATION
Erweiterung
Erweiterung
Erweiterung
-
