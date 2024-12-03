About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Modbus-Gateway, Modbus (RTU) Gateway für den Außenbereich

Funktionen

Gallerie

Spezifikationen

Unterstützung

Ressource

Einen Händler finden
Kaufanfrage

Modbus-Gateway, Modbus (RTU) Gateway für den Außenbereich

Diesen Inhalt teilen.

Sie können die artikel, die ihnen gefallen, mit ihren freunden teilen.

Modbus-Gateway, Modbus (RTU) Gateway für den Außenbereich

PMBUSB00A
()
  • Vorderansicht
Vorderansicht

Hauptmerkmale

  • Bereitstellung einer Modbus RTU-Verbindung zwischen LG-Klimageräten und GMS.
  • Modbus-RTU-Kommunikation mit Modbus-Master-Regler
  • Modbus RTU-Slave (RS485) / 9.600 bps
  • Anwendbar für MULTI V 5, ERV, Heizung
Mehr

Verbindung zu LG-Klimaanlagen und BMS

Modbus-RTU stellt eine Verbindung zwischen der LG-Klimaanlage und dem BMS her, um die Integration zu ermöglichen.

Kommunikation mit Master-Regler

Modbus RTU kommuniziert mit der Mastersteuerung und ermöglicht eine komfortable Integration aller Einheiten.

Modbus RTU Slave (RS485) / 9.600 bps

Modbus RTU kommuniziert mit der Mastersteuerung und ermöglicht eine komfortable Integration aller Einheiten.

Applicable for MULTI V 5, ERV, Heating

Modbus kann auf Außeneinheiten wie Multi V5, ERV und Heizsysteme angewendet werden.

Key Feature

  • Bereitstellung einer Modbus RTU-Verbindung zwischen LG-Klimageräten und GMS.
  • Modbus-RTU-Kommunikation mit Modbus-Master-Regler
  • Modbus RTU-Slave (RS485) / 9.600 bps
  • Anwendbar für MULTI V 5, ERV, Heizung
Drucken

Alle Spezifikationen

FEATURES UND VORTEILE

  • Maße (B x H x T, mm)

    53.6 x 89.7 x 60.7

  • Schnittstellenfähige Geräte

    MULTI V 5, ERV, Heating

  • Max. Anzahl der Innengeräte

    Max. 16 IDUs with single module / Max. 64 IDUs with 4 modules

  • Stromversorgung

    DC 12V (250mA)

PRODUKT

  • Typ

    Modbus gateway

Weitere technische Unterlagen und Ressourcen finden Sie unter LG-Geschäftskunden-Partnerportal.

0% Finanzierung mit Klarna
Und so geht's
  • Schritt 1
    Lege alle gewünschten Artikel in deinen Warenkorb und wähle an der Kasse „Klarna“ als Bezahlmethode aus.
  • Schritt 2
    Gebe die erforderlichen persönlichen Daten ein. Danach erfährst du sofort, ob die Bezahlung genehmigt wurden.
  • Schritt 3
    Klarna schickt dir deine Bestellbestätigung per E-Mail und erinnert dich, wenn es an der Zeit ist, zu bezahlen.
Entdecke dein persönliches Finanzierungsangebot *
 
Klarna Finanzierung

  • Bestelle dir heute dein LG Wunschprodukt und teile die Kosten bequem 6 oder 12 Monatsraten mit der Klarna 0% Finanzierung auf!

  • So einfach geht´s:

  • Du kannst den Klarna Ratenkauf ab einem Einkaufswert von 300 € nutzen. Hierfür ist keine vorherige Registrierung erforderlich und du kannst die Zahlungsmethode „Klarna“ direkt an der Kasse auswählen.

  • Du wirst nach dem Bestellabschluss direkt zu Klarna weitergeleitet und kannst die finalen monatlichen Raten, sowie die Kosten und Bedingungen einsehen.

  • Unser Tipp: Lade dir die Klarna App herunter und behalte jederzeit die Kontrolle und Übersicht über deine Zahlungen.

  • * Bitte beachte, dass es minimale Abweichungen bei der Kalkulation von den monatlichen Kosten sowie den Gesamtkosten geben kann. Der finale Finanzierungsbetrag wird dir bei Kaufabschluss auf der Seite von Klarna angezeigt werden.

Über Klarna

LG bietet Klarna als Zahlungsmethode auf LG.com/at an, um Kunden flexible Zahlungsoptionen anzubieten.

Mehr Erfahren
Mehr ErfahrenHäufig gestellte Fragen

Weitere Informationen zu den Zahlungsmöglichkeiten findest bei den FAQ's.

Mehr Erfahren
Datenschutzerklärung
 