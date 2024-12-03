About Cookies on This Site

WS960H-Serie

Funktionen

Gallerie

Spezifikationen

Unterstützung

Ressource

Kaufanfrage

WS960H-Serie

WS960H-Serie

55WS960H
(2)
  • Vorderansicht mit eingefügtem Bild
  • LG WS960H-Serie, 55WS960H
  • LG WS960H-Serie, 55WS960H
  • LG WS960H-Serie, 55WS960H
  • LG WS960H-Serie, 55WS960H
  • LG WS960H-Serie, 55WS960H
  • LG WS960H-Serie, 55WS960H
  • LG WS960H-Serie, 55WS960H
  • LG WS960H-Serie, 55WS960H
Vorderansicht mit eingefügtem Bild
LG WS960H-Serie, 55WS960H
LG WS960H-Serie, 55WS960H
LG WS960H-Serie, 55WS960H
LG WS960H-Serie, 55WS960H
LG WS960H-Serie, 55WS960H
LG WS960H-Serie, 55WS960H
LG WS960H-Serie, 55WS960H
LG WS960H-Serie, 55WS960H

Hauptmerkmale

  • SELBSTLEUCHTENDER LG OLED
  • Hotelverwaltungslösung Pro:Centric
  • Gallery Mode
4K OLED Hospitality-TV im Gallery Design

Umfassendes Designerlebnis

TV-Möbel sind nicht mehr notwendig. WS960H fügt sich mit seinem eleganten und stilvollen Galeriedesign auf natürliche Weise in Ihre Räumlichkeiten ein.

Umfassendes Designerlebnis

*Alle Bilder auf dieser Seite dienen nur zur Veranschaulichung und können vom tatsächlichen Produkt abweichen.

LG OLED – selbstleuchtend

Der LG Hospitality-TV ist dank seiner selbstleuchtenden Technologie einzigartig. Millionen von OLED-Pixeln bringen Fernsehen auf ein ganz neues Niveau. Genießen Sie das tiefe Schwarz, die satten Farben und die lebendige Bildqualität.

LG OLED – selbstleuchtend

Kunstwerke, die Ihre Wände schmücken

Der WS960H ist ein von der Kunst inspirierter Fernseher mit perfekten Linien, ultradünnem Rahmen und schlankem Design mit einem schmalen Spalt zwischen der Wand und dem Display. Die Commercial TVs von LG rücken Ihre Inhalte ins Zentrum der Aufmerksamkeit und werten das Interieur von Hotelzimmern auf, selbst wenn sie ausgeschaltet sind.

Kunstwerke, die Ihre Wände schmücken, eine Halterung zur Wandmontage, zum Organisieren von Kabeln, *65 Zoll, 19,9 mm (65 Zoll), 23,1 mm (55 Zoll)

Pro:Centric Direct

Die Content-Management-Lösung für Hotels Pro:Centric Direct bietet leicht bedienbare Bearbeitungstools, die es einfach machen, eine service- und IP-netzwerkbasierte Fernverwaltung durchzuführen. Pro:Centric Direct ermöglicht es Benutzern, ihre Benutzeroberfläche einfach zu bearbeiten, indem sie ein benutzerdefiniertes Interface bereitstellt und eine effiziente Verwaltung der Fernseher in den Zimmern bietet. Die aktuelle PCD-Version bietet eine IoT-basierte Steuerung in den Zimmern sowie eine Sprachsteuerungsfunktion durch LG Natural Language Processing (NLP/natürliche Sprachverarbeitung). Diese IoT- und sprachbezogenen Funktionen werden Ihr Ausgangspunkt sein, um sich durch künstliche Intelligenz auf die Hotelzimmer der nächsten Generation vorzubereiten.

Pro:Centric Direct, Kontrollraum, Server, IP oder RF, Hotelzimmer

*Einige Geräte haben möglicherweise eine eingeschränkte Kompatibilität mit der IoT-Funktion.

Spracherkennung

Spracherkennung

Von der nahtlosen Interaktion bis hin zu einer durchgängigen Benutzererfahrung geht LG einen Schritt weiter, um Marktführer im Bereich gewerbliche Fernseher zu werden, indem eine Spracherkennung integriert wurde, die es Benutzern ermöglicht, die Fernseher von LG einfach zu steuern. Unsere stabilen und zuverlässigen Lösungen auf Basis von webOS und Pro:Centric Direct erhöhen die Wettbewerbsfähigkeit unserer Produkte und Dienstleistungen deutlich und helfen Ihnen dabei, auch in Zukunft erfolgreich zu sein.

*native Steuerung des Fernsehers
*Serverbasierte Steuerung
*Eine Magic-Motion-Fernbedienung ist erforderlich (separat erhältlich)
Innovativeres LG webOS 5.0

Innovativeres LG webOS 5.0

Entdecken Sie die neuesten Funktionen des LG Smart TV. Die neu hinzugefügten Funktionen Mood Display und Gallery Mode ermöglichen es Ihnen, den Fernseher als benutzerdefinierte Uhr und als Kunstwerk zu nutzen, das mit Ihren Räumlichkeiten und Ihrem Lebensstil bestens harmoniert.

Alle Spezifikationen

INFO

  • Kategorie

    Pro:Centric SMART

DESIGN

  • Werkzeugname

    GX

  • Standfuß-Typ

    Ohne Standfuß (Separat erhältlich: Standfuß mit 2 Standelementen)

  • Farbe Vorderseite

    - (Cinema Screen)

VIDEO

  • HDR_HDR 10 Pro

    JA

  • HDR_HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)

    JA

AUDIO (SOUND)

  • AI Sound

    JA

  • Lautsprecher (Audioausgang)

    40 W

  • AI Acoustic Tuning

    JA

  • LG Sound Sync

    JA

DISPLAY

  • Größe (Zoll)

    55

  • Auflösung

    4K ULTRA HD (3 840 x 2 160)

  • Helligkeit (Typ.)

    500 nit

ÜBERTRAGUNGSSYSTEM

  • Digital

    DVB-T2/C/S2

  • Analog (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)

    SECAM / PAL

  • Teletext (Autom. Teletext)

    JA (nur Teletext)

LÖSUNG FÜR DAS GASTGEWERBE

  • Pro:Centric Smart

    JA

  • Pro:Centric Direct

    JA

  • Pro:Centric V

    JA

  • Pro:Centric Server

    JA

  • Quick Menu (Customizable Portal)

    JA

  • Pro:Idiom (DRM)

    JA

  • Pro:Idiom Media (DRM)

    JA

SMART-FUNKTION

  • webOS version

    webOS 5.0

  • Webbrowser

    JA

  • Kompatibilität mit der Magic-Remote-Fernbedienung

    JA (integriert)

  • Mood Display

    JA

  • Gallery Mode

    JA

  • WLAN

    JA

  • Bluetooth

    JA

  • Soft AP

    JA

  • Screen Share

    JA

  • DIAL

    JA

  • Bluetooth-Audiowiedergabe

    JA

  • Spracherkennung (eigenständig/Lösung)

    JA

  • IoT

    JA

GASTGEWERBE-FUNKTION

  • EzManager

    JA

  • USB Cloning

    JA

  • Wake-on-RF

    JA

  • WOL

    JA

  • SNMP

    JA

  • Diagnose

    JA (IP-Fernbedienung)

  • HTNG-CEC (Version)

    JA (1.4)

  • Simplink(HDMI-CEC) (Version)

    JA (1.4)

  • IR-Ausgang

    JA (RS-232C, HDMI)

  • Mehrfach-IR-Code

    JA

  • Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu

    JA

  • Welcome Video

    JA

  • One Channel Map

    JA

  • External Speaker Out / Line Out

    JA (ext. Lautsprecherausgang)

  • Instant ON

    JA

  • V-Lan Tag

    JA

  • Port Block

    JA

  • Lock mode

    JA (begrenzt)

  • RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility

    JA

  • Energiesparmodus

    JA

HOCHKANT-FUNKTION (KRANKENHAUS)

  • Medizinischer-Kopfhörer-Modus

    JA

HOCHKANT-FUNKTION (UNTERNEHMEN/EINZELHANDEL)

  • NTP-Synch.-Timer

    JA

  • BEACON

    JA

  • Video Tag

    JA (2 Videos)

MECHANISCH

  • Unterstützter VESA-Standard

    300 x 300 mm

ABMESSUNGEN/GEWICHT

  • Abmessungen mit Standfuß (B x H x T)

    1 225 x 765 x 271 mm

  • Abmessungen in Transportverpackung (B x H x T)

    1 360 x 810 x 175 mm

  • Abmessungen ohne Standfuß (B x H x T)

    1 225 x 706 x 23,1 mm

  • Rahmenbreite (L/R/O/U mit Rahmen)

    7,9/7,9/7,7/11,6 mm

  • Transportgewicht

    28,0 kg

  • Rahmenbreite (L/R/O/U ohne Rahmen)

    2,0/2,0/2,0/2,0 mm

  • Gewicht (mit Standfuß)

    22,5 kg

  • Gewicht (ohne Standfuß)

    21,8 kg

LEISTUNGSDATEN

  • Stromversorgung (Spannung, Frequenz)

    AC 100~240V 50/60Hz

  • Stromverbrauch (max.)

    304 W

  • Stromverbrauch (typ.)

    267 W

  • Leistungsaufnahme (Standby)

    Unter 0,5 W

STANDARD

  • Sicherheit

    CB, CU TR

  • EMC

    CE

  • Weitere

    N/A

ZUBEHÖR

  • Fernbedienungstyp

    MMR

  • Stromkabel

    N/A (Attached)

STANDARD (EU_ALTES LABEL(~`21.3))

  • ErP-Klasse

    A

  • Stromverbrauch, wenn eingeschaltet

    100 W

  • Luminanzverhältnis (%)

    65

  • Durchschnittlicher Jahresverbrauch (kWh)

    139

STANDARD (EU_NEUES LABEL(`21.3~))

  • SDR-Klasse

    G

  • SDR-Ein-Modus

    99 W

  • HDR-Klasse

    G

  • HDR-Ein-Modus

    160 W

KONNEKTIVITÄT

  • HDMI-Eingänge

    JA (3 E/A)

  • USB (Ver.)

    JA (2 E/A/2.0)

  • Tuner-Anschluss

    JA (2 E/A)

  • Digitaler Audioausgang (optisch)

    JA

  • External Speaker Out(3,5-mm-Klinkenstecker)

    JA

  • Kopfhörer-Ausgang

    JA

  • CI-Slot

    JA (CI+ 1.4 ECP)

  • RJ45 (Verwendungszweck)

    2 (Ethernet, Aux)

  • RS-232C (D-Sub, 9-polig/Klinkenstecker)

    JA (Klinkenstecker)

COMPLIANCE-INFORMATION

WEITERE INFORMATIONEN ZUR COMPLIANCE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Die Sicherheitshinweise für Zubehörteile sind in den Sicherheitshinweisen des Produkts enthalten und werden nicht separat bereitgestellt.

Weitere technische Unterlagen und Ressourcen finden Sie unter LG-Geschäftskunden-Partnerportal.

