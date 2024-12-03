About Cookies on This Site

webOS UHD-Signage UL3J

Produktinformationsblatt

webOS UHD-Signage UL3J

65UL3J-E
(6)
  Vorderansicht mit eingefügtem Bild
Vorderansicht mit eingefügtem Bild
Hauptmerkmale

  • Helligkeit (typ.): 330 Nits
  • Auflösung: ULTRA HD (3.840 x 2.160)
  • webOS-basierte Hochleistung
  • Eingebaute Lautsprecher
  • Kompatibel mit LG One:Quick Share
  • Kompatibel mit dem AV-Steuerungssystem
Mehr

LG webOS UHD-Signage

Fünf Personen halten ein Meeting in einem Raum ab, an der Wand ist ein Modell der UL3J-Reihe angebracht. Ein weiteres Modell der UL3J-Reihe ist links vom Fenster in einem an den Besprechungsraum angrenzenden Raum installiert.

*Alle Bilder auf dieser Seite dienen nur zur Veranschaulichung.

Präsentation einer lebendigen und brillanten Bildschirmqualität durch Vergrößern des Displayinhalts.

Hervorragende Bildqualität dank Ultra HD-Auflösung

Dank der Auflösung in UHD werden die Farben und Details der Inhalte lebendig und realistisch angezeigt. Darüber hinaus sorgt der große Betrachtungswinkel, der über ein IPS-Panel erreicht wird, für klar wiedergegebene Inhalte.

Zu sehen ist die Rahmengröße mit 6,9 mm x 18,4 mm und die geringe Tiefe von 57,5 mm.

Raffiniertes schlankes Design

Diese Serie hat einen schmalen Rahmen mit geringer Tiefe*, was Platz spart und eine einfache Installation ermöglicht. Darüber hinaus erhöht es das immersive Erlebnis und bietet ein ausgeklügeltes Design, das den Raums aufwertet, in dem das Gerät installiert ist.

*Im Vergleich zur UL3G-Serie von LG

Eine Reihe von Aufgaben, die gleichzeitig erledigt werden können, werden einfach über die Web-OS-Plattform organisiert.

Hochleistung dank LG webOS 6.0

LG webOS 6.0, aktualisiert bezüglich SoC* und Web-Engine, ist auf den Modellen der UL3J-Serie für eine reibungslose Ausführung mehrerer Aufgaben verfügbar. Die webOS Smart Signage Platform von LG verbessert den Benutzerkomfort dank einer intuitiven GUI.**

*SoC: System-on-Chip
**GUI: grafische Benutzeroberfläche (Graphical User Interface)

Verschiedene externe Sensoren und die Signage können über ein USB-Plug-in verbunden werden, was auf einfache Art und Weise einen Mehrwert schafft.

Verschiedene Sensoranschlüsse

Die webOS-Smart-Signage-Plattform von LG hilft bei der unkomplizierten Bereitstellung zusätzlicher Lösungen*, indem sie einfache Verbindungen mit externen Sensoren** wie GPIO, NFC/RFID, Temperatursensoren usw. über ein USB-Plug-in unterstützt.

*z. B. das Anzeigen spezifischer, auf die Ladenbesucher ausgerichteter Werbeinformationen bei Wetteränderungen.
**Die externen Sensoren müssen separat erworben und auf ihre Kompatibilität mit der webOS-Plattform getestet werden.

Der kinderleichte Werbehelfer von LG: Promota

Mithilfe der Promota*-App von LG, die auf ein mobiles Gerät heruntergeladen werden kann, können Sie ganz einfach Ihre eigenen Anzeigeninhalte erstellen. Mit Promota können Sie Texte und Bilder hinzufügen, um ein Online-Profil für Ihr Unternehmen zu erstellen, sowie Informationen wie Neuigkeiten zu Veranstaltungen, wechselnde Speisekarten, Werbeaktionen und vieles mehr für Ihre Kunden bereitstellen. Gleichzeitig werden Ihnen benutzerfreundliche Vorlagen empfohlen, die für Ihre Branche relevant sind.

Ein Gastronom nutzt einfach ein Mobiltelefon, um das Tagesmenü auf der Anzeige mit den angebotenen Speisen zu erstellen.

*Promota kann im App Store und Google Play Store heruntergeladen werden. (Nicht verfügbar für Europa/die GUS-Region)

Die drahtlose Bildschirmfreigabelösung von LG, LG One:Quick Share

LG One:Quick Share ist eine drahtlose Bildschirmfreigabelösung, die über die UL3J-Serie, die USB-Übertragungseinheit und ihre App verfügbar ist. Sie können die persönliche PC-Bildschirmanzeige einfach mit der USB-Dongle-Taste und dem integrierten WLAN* auf das Display übertragen und die Grundeinstellungswerte (Lautstärke, Bildmodus, Autom. Helligkeit usw.) des angeschlossenen Displays ohne Fernbedienung anpassen. Der Office-Meeting-Modus** hilft Ihnen außerdem, die Tagesordnung und Notizen vor Beginn der Besprechung anzuzeigen.

Dies besteht aus Bildern, welche die 3-Schritt-Anleitung zum Installieren des LG One:Quick Share USB-Dongle und zum Teilen des persönlichen Bildschirms anzeigen. Das erste Bild zeigt die Kopplung des USB-Dongle und der LG Signage. Das zweite Bild zeigt eine Person, die den USB-Dongle hält und versucht, ihn an den PC anzuschließen. Das letzte Bild zeigt Personen, die ein Meeting abhalten, indem sie ein USB-Dongle-Gerät an ein Laptop anschließen und dann die Bildschirmanzeige über den UL3J an der Wand teilen.

*Benutzer müssen Soft AP im Netzwerkmenü der Signage aktivieren.
**Benutzer können den Office-Meeting-Modus im EZ-Einstellungsmenü der Signage aktivieren.
***LG One:Quick Share muss separat erworben werden.

Die Modelle der UL3J-Reihe werden von einem entfernten Standort aus über den Control Manager auf Mobilgeräten und/oder Laptops ferngesteuert und überwacht.

Fernüberwachung und -steuerung

Diese webbasierte Überwachungslösung ist benutzerfreundlich und ermöglicht dem Anwender eine einfache Bedienung. Der Benutzer kann jederzeit und überall von seinem Mobiltelefon und PC aus in einer netzwerkfähigen Umgebung heraus vollständig auf aktuelle und frühere Daten zugreifen. Aus der Ferne kann der Benutzer in Echtzeit das Gerät überwachen, Anpassungen vornehmen und das Gerät steuern.

Dies gibt es in den Besprechungsräumen, die mit Signage und dem AV-Steuerungssystem ausgestattet sind, was dem Benutzer hilft, die Modelle der UL3J-Reihe zu steuern.

Kompatibel mit dem AV-Steuerungssystem

Die Modelle der UL3J-Serie unterstützen Crestron Connected®* wegen ihrer höheren Kompatibilität mit professionellen AV-Steuerungen, wodurch eine nahtlose Integration und automatisierte Steuerung** erreicht und die Effizienz des Geschäftsbetriebs gesteigert werden.

*Für die Crestron-Connected®-Kompatibilität ist eine Ersteinrichtung des Displays erforderlich.
**Netzwerkbasierte Steuerung.

Eine Videokonferenz wird abgehalten, während ein Teil der Teilnehmer auf an der Wand angebrachten Signage zu sehen ist.

Kompatibel mit dem Videokonferenzsystem

Für effektive visuelle Meetings unterstützen die Modelle der UL3J-Serie die Kompatibilität mit Cisco System, das eine leistungsstarke und integrierte Steuerung* für bessere Videokonferenzen bietet.

*Verwendung eines HDMI-Kabel-Anschlusses (das HDMI-Kabel ist optional)

Einfache Menüeinrichtung für
vertikale Bedürfnisse

Die Modelle der UL3J-Serie erhöhen den Benutzerkomfort, indem häufig verwendete Menüs* nach Branchen sortiert werden.

Die am häufigsten verwendeten Menüs sind nach Branche links als „Unternehmen/Regierung/Einzelhandel“ und rechts als „Tagungsraum“ kategorisiert.

*Voreingestellte Unterstützung vertikal: Unternehmen/Regierung/Einzelhandel, Tagungsraum

Bequemes Verbreiten von Inhalten über WLAN.

Einfache Inhalteverbreitung
und SW-Update

Die Modelle der UL3J-Serie verfügen über eingebettetes WLAN, das es einfach macht, Inhalte drahtlos zu verbreiten und die Firmware im selben Netzwerk zu aktualisieren.

Ein Display der UR3J-Reihe hängt an der Wand, und eine Frau nutzt ihren Computer und ihr Mobiltelefon. Das Bild macht deutlich, dass die Signage drahtlos mit dem Computer und dem Mobiltelefon, das sie in der Hand hält, verbunden werden kann.

WLAN-Zugangspunkt

Die Displays der UL3J-Serie fungieren als virtuelle Router, die als drahtlose Zugangspunkte für mobile Geräte dienen können.

Eine Signage an der Wand hat einen eingebauten Lautsprecher, der satten Ton wiedergibt.

Eingebaute Lautsprecher

Die gezeigten Inhalte wird von Soundeffekten aus den eingebauten Lautsprechern untermalt, ohne dass externe Lautsprecher gekauft oder installiert werden müssen.

Ein Mitarbeiter von LG überwacht aus der Ferne ein Display der UL3J-Reihe, das an einem anderen Standort installiert ist.

LG-ConnectedCare-Dienst in Echtzeit

Dank des optionalen ConnectedCare*-Dienstes, einer von LG bereitgestellten Cloud-Dienstlösung, ist die Wartung einfach und schnell. Es verwaltet den Betriebsstatus von an Kundenarbeitsplätzen installierten Displays aus der Ferne. Fehlerdiagnose- und Fernsteuerungsdienste stellen einen stabilen Geschäftsbetrieb beim Kunden sicher.

*Die Verfügbarkeit von LG ConnectedCare ist je nach Region unterschiedlich, und der Dienst muss separat erworben werden.
Wenden Sie sich daher bitte an den LG-Vertriebsmitarbeiter in Ihrer Region, um weitere Informationen zu erhalten.

Alle Spezifikationen

DISPLAY

  • Bildschirmgröße (Zoll)

    65

  • Panel-Technologie

    IPS

  • Art der Hintergrundbeleuchtung

    Direkt

  • Bildseitenverhältnis

    16:9

  • Native Auflösung

    3840 x 2160 (UHD)

  • Wiederholrate

    60 Hz

  • Helligkeit

    400nit (Typ.)

  • Kontrastverhältnis

    1,200:1

  • Dynamic CR

    1,000,000:1

  • Farbraum

    DCI 80%

  • Betrachtungswinkel (H x V)

    178º x 178º

  • Farbtiefe (Anzahl der Farben)

    1,07 Mrd. Farben

  • Reaktionszeit

    8ms (G to G)

  • Oberflächenbehandlung (matt)

    Haze 1%

  • Lebensdauer

    30.000 Stunden (mind.)

  • Betriebsstunden (Stunden/Tag)

    16/7

  • Hoch-/Querformat

    JA/JA

  • Transparenz

    k. A.

  • QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)

    k. A.

ANSCHLÜSSE

  • HDMI-Eingang

    JA (3 E/A)

  • HDMI-Eingang (HDCP-Ver.)

    2.2/1.4

  • DP-Eingang

    NEIN

  • DVI-D-Eingang

    NEIN

  • RGB-Eingang

    NEIN

  • Audioeingang

    NEIN

  • RS232C-Eingang

    JA

  • RJ45-Eingang (LAN)

    JA (1 E/A)

  • IR-Eingang

    NEIN

  • USB-Anschluss

    USB 2.0, Typ A (2 E/A)

  • HDMI-Ausgang

    NEIN

  • DP-Ausgang

    NEIN

  • Audioausgang

    JA

  • Touch-USB

    NEIN

  • Ausgang externe Lautsprecher

    NEIN

  • RS232C-Ausgang

    JA

  • RJ45-Ausgang (LAN)

    NEIN

  • IR-Ausgang

    NEIN

  • Daisy Chain

    NEIN

MECHANISCHE SPEZIFIKATION

  • Rahmenfarbe

    Ashed Blue

  • Rahmenbreite

    Off : 6.8/6.8/6.8/18.4mm On : 12.8/12.8/12.8/19.9mm

  • Gewicht (nur Monitor)

    21.5Kg

  • Gewicht (Display und Standfuß)

    k. A.

  • Packgewicht

    27.5Kg

  • Monitor-Abmessungen (B x H x T)

    1454 x 838 x 57.7mm

  • Monitor-Abmessungen mit Standfuß (B × H × T)

    k. A.

  • Kartonabmessungen (B x H x T)

    1600 x 970 x 172mm

  • Griff

    NEIN

  • VESA-Standardbefestigungsschnittstelle

    300 x 300 mm

FUNKTION – HARDWARE

  • Interner Speicher (eMMC)

    8 GB

  • WLAN/BT (integriert)

    JA

  • Temperatursensor

    JA

  • Autom. Helligkeitssensor

    JA

  • Pixelsensor

    NEIN

  • Näherungssensor

    NEIN

  • Stromsensor

    NEIN

  • BLU-Sensor

    NEIN

  • Feuchtigkeitssensor

    NEIN

  • Beschleunigungssensor (Gyrosensor)

    NEIN

  • Leistungsanzeige

    NEIN

  • Lokale Tastenbedienung

    JA

  • Ventilation (integriert)

    NEIN

FUNKTION – SOFTWARE

  • Betriebssystem-Version (webOS)

    webOS 6.0

  • Lokale Inhaltsplanung

    JA

  • Gruppenleiter

    JA

  • Plug & Play über USB

    JA

  • Ausfallsicherung

    JA

  • Booten des Logo-Bildes

    JA

  • Kein Signalbild

    JA

  • RS232C-Synch.

    JA

  • Lokale Netzwerksynchronisierung

    JA

  • Synchronisierung der Hintergrundbeleuchtung

    NEIN

  • PiP

    NEIN

  • PBP

    NEIN

  • Screen Share

    JA

  • Video Tag

    JA (4 Video-Tags)

  • Wiedergabe über URL

    JA

  • Bildschirmausrichtung

    JA

  • Externe Eingangsrotation

    JA

  • Nahtlose Wiedergabe

    JA

  • Einstellungen Kachelmodus

    JA

  • Einstellungen zum Klonen von Daten

    JA

  • SNMP

    JA

  • ISM-Methode

    JA

  • ID automatisch einstellen

    JA

  • Status-Mailing

    JA

  • Control Manager

    JA

  • Cisco-Zertifizierung

    JA

  • Crestron Connected

    JA

  • Intelligente Energieersparnis

    JA

  • PM-Modus

    JA

  • Wake-on-LAN

    JA

  • Netzwerkfähig

    JA

  • Beacon

    JA

  • HDMI-CEC

    JA

  • SI-Server-Einstellung

    JA

  • webRTC

    JA

  • Pro:Idiom

    JA

  • Helligkeitskorrektur

    NEIN

  • S/W-Einstellung nach Graustufen

    NEIN

  • Scan-Inversion

    NEIN

UMGEBUNGSBEDINGUNGEN

  • Betriebstemperatur

    0 °C to 40 °C (Portrait Scene : 0 °C to 35 °C)

  • Betriebsluftfeuchte

    10 % to 80 %

NETZTEIL

  • Energieversorgung

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Leistungstyp

    Eingebaute Leistung

STROMVERBRAUCH

  • Typ.

    130W

  • Max.

    187W

  • BTU (British Thermal Unit)

    444 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 638 BTU/Hr(Max.)

  • Solide Energieersparnis (70 %)

    91W

  • DPM

    0.5W

  • Ausschalten

    0.5W

SOUND

  • Eingebaute Lautsprecher

    JA (10 W x 2)

ZERTIFIZIERUNG

  • Sicherheit

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE

  • ErP/Energy Star

    YES(NewErP) / YES

  • ePEAT (nur USA)

    JA

OPS-KOMPATIBILITÄT

  • OPS-kompatibel

    NEIN

  • OPS-Leistung integriert

    NEIN

SOFTWARE-KOMPATIBILITÄT

  • SuperSign CMS

    JA

  • SuperSign Control+

    JA

  • SuperSign WB

    JA

  • SuperSign Cloud

    NEIN

  • Promota

    JA (nicht verfügbar für EU/GUS)

  • Mobile CMS

    NEIN

  • Connected Care

    JA

SPRACHE

  • OSD

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkçe, Arabic, polski

ZUBEHÖR

  • Basisausstattung

    Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, Regulation Book, Phone to D-Sub9 Gender, Cable Holder

  • Optional

    NEIN

SONDERFUNKTION

  • Überlagerungs-Touch-Kompatibilität

    k. A.

  • Intelligente Kalibrierung

    k. A.

  • Neigen (nach oben)

    k. A.

  • Neigen (nach unten)

    k. A.

  • IP-Schutzart

    k. A.

  • Durchgängige Beschichtung (Netzplatine)

    JA

  • Stromschutz

    k. A.

  • Direktes Sonnenlicht

    k. A.

COMPLIANCE-INFORMATION

WEITERE INFORMATIONEN ZUR COMPLIANCE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Die Sicherheitshinweise für Zubehörteile sind in den Sicherheitshinweisen des Produkts enthalten und werden nicht separat bereitgestellt.

Weitere technische Unterlagen und Ressourcen finden Sie unter LG-Geschäftskunden-Partnerportal.

