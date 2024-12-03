We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LTAK140-GW
The transparent LED films installed on the glass wall at the building's entrance show content welcoming visitors. Some of the content shows the color well, and some of it looks transparent enough for the background behind the LED films to be seen.
Ihr Phantasieraum wird durch transparente Displays entdeckt
Transparent LED film is installed on the building's first floor glass wall. The content is shown in vivid colors, while at the same time, the part lacking color is transparent, so the inside of the building behind the LED film can be seen.
Verwandlung in eine prächtige Atmosphäre
LG Transparent LED film shows information when the power is turned on, and reflects the background behind the product when the power is turned off.
Hervorragende Transparenz
Transparent LED films are installed on the railings of several floors in the building. Even where the railing curves, the content of the transparent LED films is shown smoothly.
Passend zu Wohnungen und Kurven
Key Feature
-
Pixelabstand : 13,7 ± 0,2 mm (14)
-
LED-Typ : R, G, B 3 in 1 Farbpaket (SMD2020)
-
Helligkeit : 4.000 nit (Typ.)
-
Lichtdurchlässigkeit : 53% (Typ.)
-
Krümmung (konkav und konvex) : 2.000 R
Alle Spezifikationen
PHYSIKALISCHE PARAMETER
-
Pixel-Pitch
13,7±0,2mm (14)
-
LED-Typ
R, G, B 3in1-Farbpaket
-
Auflösung
48 x 36
-
Bildpunkte pro Film
1,728
-
Physikalische Pixeldichte (Pixel/m²)
5,102
-
Helligkeit
Typ.1.000nit
-
Raumleuchtdichte
1,100 nit (Typ.)
-
Kontrastverhältnis
≥ 100,000:1
OPTISCHE SPEZIFIKATIONEN
-
Gleichmäßigkeit der Leuchtdichte
≥ 70%
-
Chromatizität Gleichmäßigkeit
Δu'v'≤0,015
-
Betrachtungswinkel (H x V)
120 x 120
-
Lebensdauer (Helligkeit 50%)
50.000 Stunden
-
Tägliche Nutzung
24h / 7Tage
-
Garantie
2 Jahre
-
Durchsichtigkeit
Typ 60%
-
Betriebs-Temperatur
0℃ ~ 45℃ (Installation bei Innenverglasung)
BETRIEBSSPEZIFIKATIONEN
-
Gebogene Installation
2.000 R (konkav und konvex auf Glas verfügbar)
-
Folienbeschnitt
Ja (nur in horizontaler Richtung nach der Blende)
-
Farbverarbeitung
(9bit) 500/500/500 Stufen (R, G, B)
-
Farben
125.000.000 Farben
-
Farbchromatizität
Cx: 0,25±0,03, Cy : 0,30±0,03
-
Abmessungen (B x H x T)
655 x 492 x 2,6 mm
(mit Schutzfolie vorne und hinten)
-
Gewicht
0,9 kg
ELEKTRISCHE DATEN
-
Leistungsaufnahme
75W pro Folie
COMPLIANCE-INFORMATION
-
