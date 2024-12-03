About Cookies on This Site

LTAK140-GW

LTAK140-GW

LTAK140-GW

LTAK140-GW
()
  • Front view with infill image
Front view with infill image
Hauptmerkmale

  • Pixelabstand : 13,7 ± 0,2 mm (14)
  • LED-Typ : R, G, B 3 in 1 Farbpaket (SMD2020)
  • Helligkeit : 4.000 nit (Typ.)
  • Lichtdurchlässigkeit : 53% (Typ.)
  • Krümmung (konkav und konvex) : 2.000 R
Mehr

The transparent LED films installed on the glass wall at the building's entrance show content welcoming visitors. Some of the content shows the color well, and some of it looks transparent enough for the background behind the LED films to be seen.

Ihr Phantasieraum wird durch transparente Displays entdeckt

* Alle Bilder auf dieser Seite dienen nur der Veranschaulichung und können vom tatsächlichen Produkt abweichen.

Transparent LED film is installed on the building's first floor glass wall. The content is shown in vivid colors, while at the same time, the part lacking color is transparent, so the inside of the building behind the LED film can be seen.

Verwandlung in eine prächtige Atmosphäre

Transparente Displays mit hoher Helligkeit ermöglichen die Umsetzung von Medienkunst im Raum und verwandeln einen gewöhnlichen Raum in einen künstlerischeren Raum, wodurch die Kunden den Wert des Raums steigern und das Interesse an ihm wecken können.

LG Transparent LED film shows information when the power is turned on, and reflects the background behind the product when the power is turned off.

Hervorragende Transparenz

Die LG Transparent LED-Folie reflektiert das Objekt hinter dem Produkt auch dann, wenn das Produkt angebracht und ausgeschaltet ist. Sie bietet einen weiten Blick, fügt sich nahtlos in die bestehende Inneneinrichtung ein und vermittelt verschiedene Informationen, indem sie die Aufmerksamkeit der Passanten auf sich zieht.
* Transparenz : Typ. 53%

Transparent LED films are installed on the railings of several floors in the building. Even where the railing curves, the content of the transparent LED films is shown smoothly.

Passend zu Wohnungen und Kurven

Die LG Transparent LED-Folie unterstützt Krümmungen bis zu 2.000R konvex und konkav für gebogene Glas- oder Fensteranwendungen und bietet eine gleichmäßige Oberfläche durch dauerhafte, transparente Schichten. Dies ermöglicht die Neugestaltung einer breiten Palette von Veranstaltungsorten mit dem LTAK140 als Wahrzeichen.
LG Transparent LED film is self-adhesive, so it can attach to the surface of the window easily.

Selbstklebende Folie

Die LG Transparent LED-Folie ist selbstklebend, so dass sie einfach und ohne komplizierte Konstruktion auf den Oberflächen von bestehendem Fensterglas angebracht werden kann.
By adding film vertically or horizontally, or by trimming film, the film can be flexibly resized.

Hervorragende Erweiterungsfähigkeit und Flexibilität

Die Größe und das Layout der Folie kann an den Installationsbereich angepasst werden. Sie kann durch Hinzufügen weiterer Folien in vertikaler oder horizontaler Richtung erweitert oder parallel zur Blende geschnitten werden, um die Größenanforderungen zu erfüllen.
Transparent film of store window has been adjusted to 4,000 nits in bright day and 900 nits in dark night.

Verbesserte Helligkeit und Kontrolle

Die LED-Folie mit einem kleineren Pixelabstand von 14 mm und einer erweiterten Helligkeit von bis zu 4.000nit (cd/m²)* zieht die Aufmerksamkeit der Passanten auf sich, während sie eine breite Palette von Farben anzeigt. Außerdem können Sie mit der Control Manager-Lösung die Helligkeit zeitgesteuert anpassen und einstellen, um Nachrichten mit optimaler Helligkeit zu übermitteln.* Die geprüfte Helligkeit kann von Testumgebungen mit einem Photometer abweichen.
LG webOS is compatible with SCAP, HTML, CSS and JavaScript.

webOS Smart Plattform

LG webOS ist eine web-zentrierte Plattform, die es SIs und Entwicklern erleichtert, webbasierte Lösungen für verschiedene Umgebungen zu erstellen. Durch die Unterstützung von SCAP und die Kompatibilität mit HTML, CSS und JavaScript können Sie Zeit und Arbeitskosten sparen.* Die webOS API wird autorisierten SIs und Entwicklern zur Verfügung gestellt.* SCAP: Signage Common Application Platform. API-Schnittstellendienst für SIs.* CSS : Kaskadierende Stilvorlagen
Through the Control Manager, it manages transparent film of wall of office with mobile phone and laptop.

Kontrollmanager

Über den Kontrollmanager, der auf Geräten mit Internetanschluss verfügbar ist, können Sie Inhalte einstellen, steuern und den Status mehrerer Displays an verschiedenen Standorten in Echtzeit überwachen. Speziell für LG Transparent LED-Folien, die auf großen Flächen installiert sind, hilft Ihnen der Control Manager, Inhalte auf einfachere Weise abzuspielen und zu überprüfen.
Through ConnectedCare service, display status of the workplace can be managed remotely.

LG ConnectedCare-Dienst in Echtzeit

Die Wartung ist mit dem optionalen LG ConnectedCare* Service, einer von LG bereitgestellten Cloud-Service-Lösung, einfach und schnell. Er verwaltet den Status der Bildschirme an den Arbeitsplätzen der Kunden aus der Ferne für Fehlerdiagnosen und Fernsteuerungsdienste und unterstützt so den stabilen Betrieb der Unternehmen der Kunden.* LG ConnectedCare ist der Markenname des LG Signage365Care Service. Die Verfügbarkeit ist je nach Region unterschiedlich.

LG Transparent LED Film

LG Transparent LED Film

Key Feature

  • Pixelabstand : 13,7 ± 0,2 mm (14)
  • LED-Typ : R, G, B 3 in 1 Farbpaket (SMD2020)
  • Helligkeit : 4.000 nit (Typ.)
  • Lichtdurchlässigkeit : 53% (Typ.)
  • Krümmung (konkav und konvex) : 2.000 R
Drucken

Alle Spezifikationen

PHYSIKALISCHE PARAMETER

  • Pixel-Pitch

    13,7±0,2mm (14)

  • LED-Typ

    R, G, B 3in1-Farbpaket

  • Auflösung

    48 x 36

  • Bildpunkte pro Film

    1,728

  • Physikalische Pixeldichte (Pixel/m²)

    5,102

  • Helligkeit

    Typ.1.000nit

  • Raumleuchtdichte

    1,100 nit (Typ.)

  • Kontrastverhältnis

    ≥ 100,000:1

OPTISCHE SPEZIFIKATIONEN

  • Gleichmäßigkeit der Leuchtdichte

    ≥ 70%

  • Chromatizität Gleichmäßigkeit

    Δu'v'≤0,015

  • Betrachtungswinkel (H x V)

    120 x 120

  • Lebensdauer (Helligkeit 50%)

    50.000 Stunden

  • Tägliche Nutzung

    24h / 7Tage

  • Garantie

    2 Jahre

  • Durchsichtigkeit

    Typ 60%

  • Betriebs-Temperatur

    0℃ ~ 45℃ (Installation bei Innenverglasung)

BETRIEBSSPEZIFIKATIONEN

  • Gebogene Installation

    2.000 R (konkav und konvex auf Glas verfügbar)

  • Folienbeschnitt

    Ja (nur in horizontaler Richtung nach der Blende)

  • Farbverarbeitung

    (9bit) 500/500/500 Stufen (R, G, B)

  • Farben

    125.000.000 Farben

  • Farbchromatizität

    Cx: 0,25±0,03, Cy : 0,30±0,03

  • Abmessungen (B x H x T)

    655 x 492 x 2,6 mm
    (mit Schutzfolie vorne und hinten)

  • Gewicht

    0,9 kg

ELEKTRISCHE DATEN

  • Leistungsaufnahme

    75W pro Folie

COMPLIANCE-INFORMATION

WEITERE INFORMATIONEN ZUR COMPLIANCE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Die Sicherheitshinweise für Zubehörteile sind in den Sicherheitshinweisen des Produkts enthalten und werden nicht separat bereitgestellt.

Weitere technische Unterlagen und Ressourcen finden Sie unter LG-Geschäftskunden-Partnerportal.

