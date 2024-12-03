About Cookies on This Site

Fensterorientierte LED-Anzeige

Funktionen

Gallerie

Spezifikationen

Unterstützung

Ressource

Kaufanfrage

Fensterorientierte LED-Anzeige

Fensterorientierte LED-Anzeige

LWBC039-DDR
()
  • front view with inscreen
front view with inscreen
Hauptmerkmale

  • Pixel-Abstand: 3,91 mm
  • Helligkeit: 3.500 nit
  • Schlanke Blende
  • Lang anhaltende hohe Leistung
  • Schnellverriegelung und Flip-Design
  • Wartungsmöglichkeit auf der Vorder- oder Rückseite
Mehr

LED-Anzeige mit Fensterfront

Eine Frau blickt auf einen großen LED-Bildschirm, der an der Wand des Schaufensters installiert ist.

* Alle Bilder auf dieser Webseite dienen nur zu Illustrationszwecken.

Eine Frau mit Sonnenbrille sieht sich die Werbung auf dem in einem Schaufenster installierten Display an. Die Werbung auf dem Display ist auch bei starkem Sonnenlicht gut sichtbar.

Hohe Sichtbarkeit unter dem Sonnenlicht

Mit einer großen Helligkeit von 3.500 nits liefert LWBC klare Inhalte und zieht die Aufmerksamkeit der Öffentlichkeit auf sich.

Der Inhalt wird effektiv angezeigt, auch wenn der Bildschirm in einer 90°-Ecke installiert ist.

90°-Eckdesign verfügbar

Wenn Sie die LWBC-Serie um eine 90°-Ecke erweitern, fügt sie sich ganz natürlich in den Raum ein und bietet den Kunden einen reibungslosen und makellosen Inhalt.

Je nach den Bedürfnissen des Kunden kann der Schrank von vorne oder von hinten installiert werden.

Installation und Wartung auf der Vorder- oder Rückseite

Einfacher Zugang zum vorderen oder hinteren Schrank für die Wartung.

Eine vergrößerte Ansicht des "Quick Lock" und "Flip Design" auf der Rückseite des Schranks.

Schnellverschluss & Flip-Design

Einfache Installation mit dem Schnellverschlusssystem, das eine hervorragende Ausrichtung gewährleistet. Das Flip-Design ermöglicht außerdem die einfache Reparatur und den Austausch des integrierten Stromversorgungssystems und der Empfangskarte.

Kompatibilität mit
LG Software Lösung

Die LWBC-Serie ist mit dem leistungsstarken Systemcontroller von LG ausgestattet und mit den Softwarelösungen von LG wie SuperSign CMS, LED Assistant und ConnectedCare kompatibel, die den Kunden helfen, ihr eigenes Geschäft reibungslos zu betreiben.

Der LG-Mitarbeiter überwacht die an einem anderen Ort installierte LWBC-Serie aus der Ferne, indem er eine cloudbasierte LG-Überwachungslösung nutzt. Der Systemcontroller mit webOS ermöglicht die Kompatibilität der LWBC-Serie mit den Softwarelösungen von LG.

* Die Verfügbarkeit des Dienstes "LG ConnectedCare" ist je nach Region unterschiedlich und muss separat erworben werden. Wenden Sie sich daher bitte an den LG-Vertriebsmitarbeiter in Ihrer Region, um weitere Einzelheiten zu erfahren.
* Die Elemente, die von LG ConnectedCare überwacht werden können: Hauptplatine (Temp., Signalstatus, FPGA Ver, Ethernet-Verbindungsstatus), Empfangskarte (Temp., LED Power)
* Die tatsächliche GUI kann in verschiedenen webOS-Versionen variieren.

Alle Spezifikationen

INFORMATIONEN

  • Modellbezeichnung

    LWBC039-DD

PHYSIKALISCHE PARAMETER

  • Pixelkonfiguration

    Single SMD

  • Pixelabstand (mm)

    3.91

  • Modulauflösung (B x H)

    64×64

  • Abmessungen des Moduls (BxH, mm)

    250x250

  • Gewicht pro Modul (g)

    0.7

  • Anzahl Module pro Gehäuse (BxH)

    2x3

  • Gehäuseauflösung (BxH)

    128x192

  • Abmessungen des Gehäuses (B x H x T, mm)

    500x750x69

  • Oberfläche des Gehäuses (m²)

    0.38

  • Gewicht pro Gehäuse (kg/Einheit)

    10.8

  • Gewicht pro Quadratmeter (kg/m²)

    28.8

  • Physikalische Pixeldichte (Pixel/m²)

    65,536

  • Planheit des Gehäuses (mm)

    ±0.5

  • Gehäusematerial

    Die-casting Aluminum

  • Servicezugang

    Front or Rear
    (select one only)

OPTISCHE SPEZIFIKATIONEN

  • Max. Helligkeit (nach der Kalibrierung, Nits)

    3,500

  • Farbtemperatur (K)

    3,200~9,300

  • Visueller Betrachtungswinkel (Horizontal)

    160

  • Visueller Betrachtungswinkel (Vertikal)

    140

  • Helligkeitsverteilung

    0.97

  • Farbgleichmäßigkeit

    ±0.003Cx,Cy

  • Kontrastverhältnis

    5,000:1

  • Verarbeitungstiefe (Bit)

    16 (HDR10, HDR10 Pro)

ELEKTRISCH SPEZIFIKATIONEN

  • Stromverbrauch (W/Gehäuse, max.)

    232

  • Stromverbrauch (W/Gehäuse, durchschn.)

    77

  • Stromverbrauch (W/㎡, max.)

    619

  • Wärmeableitung (BTU/h/Gehäuse, Max.)

    792

  • Wärmeableitung (BTU/h/Gehäuse, Durchschnitt)

    263

  • Wärmeableitung (BTU/h/㎡, Max.)

    2,112

  • Energieversorgung (V)

    100 to 240

  • Bildrate (Hz)

    50 / 60

  • Wiederholrate (Hz)

    3,840

BETRIEB SPEZIFIKATIONEN

  • LED-Lebensdauer (bei halber Helligkeit)

    100,000

  • Betriebstemperatur (℃)

    -20℃ to +40℃

  • Betriebsluftfeuchtigkeit

    10~80%RH

  • IP-Schutzart Vorderseite

    IP50

  • IP-Schutzart Rückseite

    IP50

STANDARD

  • Zertifizierung

    CE, FCC, cTUVus, CB, EN13501-1

UMWELT

  • Umwelt

    RoHS, REACH

STEUERUNG

  • Steuerung

    CVBA

90-GRAD-WINKELSCHNITT

  • 90-Grad-Winkelschnitt

    O

Weitere technische Unterlagen und Ressourcen finden Sie unter LG-Geschäftskunden-Partnerportal.

