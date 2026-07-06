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Freistehender Kühlschrank (EEK C, 386L, 186 cm hoch) mit 77 kWh/a & Inverter Linear Compressor® | GLM71MCCSX

Freistehender Kühlschrank (EEK C, 386L, 186 cm hoch) mit 77 kWh/a & Inverter Linear Compressor® | GLM71MCCSX

GLM71MCCSX
Vorderansicht von Freistehender Kühlschrank (EEK C, 386L, 186 cm hoch) mit 77 kWh/a & Inverter Linear Compressor® | GLM71MCCSX GLM71MCCSX
LG Freistehender Kühlschrank (EEK C, 386L, 186 cm hoch) mit 77 kWh/a & Inverter Linear Compressor® | GLM71MCCSX, GLM71MCCSX
LG Freistehender Kühlschrank (EEK C, 386L, 186 cm hoch) mit 77 kWh/a & Inverter Linear Compressor® | GLM71MCCSX, GLM71MCCSX
LG Freistehender Kühlschrank (EEK C, 386L, 186 cm hoch) mit 77 kWh/a & Inverter Linear Compressor® | GLM71MCCSX, GLM71MCCSX
LG Freistehender Kühlschrank (EEK C, 386L, 186 cm hoch) mit 77 kWh/a & Inverter Linear Compressor® | GLM71MCCSX, GLM71MCCSX
LG Freistehender Kühlschrank (EEK C, 386L, 186 cm hoch) mit 77 kWh/a & Inverter Linear Compressor® | GLM71MCCSX, GLM71MCCSX
LG Freistehender Kühlschrank (EEK C, 386L, 186 cm hoch) mit 77 kWh/a & Inverter Linear Compressor® | GLM71MCCSX, GLM71MCCSX
LG Freistehender Kühlschrank (EEK C, 386L, 186 cm hoch) mit 77 kWh/a & Inverter Linear Compressor® | GLM71MCCSX, GLM71MCCSX
LG Freistehender Kühlschrank (EEK C, 386L, 186 cm hoch) mit 77 kWh/a & Inverter Linear Compressor® | GLM71MCCSX, GLM71MCCSX
LG Freistehender Kühlschrank (EEK C, 386L, 186 cm hoch) mit 77 kWh/a & Inverter Linear Compressor® | GLM71MCCSX, GLM71MCCSX
LG Freistehender Kühlschrank (EEK C, 386L, 186 cm hoch) mit 77 kWh/a & Inverter Linear Compressor® | GLM71MCCSX, GLM71MCCSX
LG Freistehender Kühlschrank (EEK C, 386L, 186 cm hoch) mit 77 kWh/a & Inverter Linear Compressor® | GLM71MCCSX, GLM71MCCSX
LG Freistehender Kühlschrank (EEK C, 386L, 186 cm hoch) mit 77 kWh/a & Inverter Linear Compressor® | GLM71MCCSX, GLM71MCCSX
LG Freistehender Kühlschrank (EEK C, 386L, 186 cm hoch) mit 77 kWh/a & Inverter Linear Compressor® | GLM71MCCSX, GLM71MCCSX
LG Freistehender Kühlschrank (EEK C, 386L, 186 cm hoch) mit 77 kWh/a & Inverter Linear Compressor® | GLM71MCCSX, GLM71MCCSX
Vorderansicht von Freistehender Kühlschrank (EEK C, 386L, 186 cm hoch) mit 77 kWh/a & Inverter Linear Compressor® | GLM71MCCSX GLM71MCCSX
LG Freistehender Kühlschrank (EEK C, 386L, 186 cm hoch) mit 77 kWh/a & Inverter Linear Compressor® | GLM71MCCSX, GLM71MCCSX
LG Freistehender Kühlschrank (EEK C, 386L, 186 cm hoch) mit 77 kWh/a & Inverter Linear Compressor® | GLM71MCCSX, GLM71MCCSX
LG Freistehender Kühlschrank (EEK C, 386L, 186 cm hoch) mit 77 kWh/a & Inverter Linear Compressor® | GLM71MCCSX, GLM71MCCSX
LG Freistehender Kühlschrank (EEK C, 386L, 186 cm hoch) mit 77 kWh/a & Inverter Linear Compressor® | GLM71MCCSX, GLM71MCCSX
LG Freistehender Kühlschrank (EEK C, 386L, 186 cm hoch) mit 77 kWh/a & Inverter Linear Compressor® | GLM71MCCSX, GLM71MCCSX
LG Freistehender Kühlschrank (EEK C, 386L, 186 cm hoch) mit 77 kWh/a & Inverter Linear Compressor® | GLM71MCCSX, GLM71MCCSX
LG Freistehender Kühlschrank (EEK C, 386L, 186 cm hoch) mit 77 kWh/a & Inverter Linear Compressor® | GLM71MCCSX, GLM71MCCSX
LG Freistehender Kühlschrank (EEK C, 386L, 186 cm hoch) mit 77 kWh/a & Inverter Linear Compressor® | GLM71MCCSX, GLM71MCCSX
LG Freistehender Kühlschrank (EEK C, 386L, 186 cm hoch) mit 77 kWh/a & Inverter Linear Compressor® | GLM71MCCSX, GLM71MCCSX
LG Freistehender Kühlschrank (EEK C, 386L, 186 cm hoch) mit 77 kWh/a & Inverter Linear Compressor® | GLM71MCCSX, GLM71MCCSX
LG Freistehender Kühlschrank (EEK C, 386L, 186 cm hoch) mit 77 kWh/a & Inverter Linear Compressor® | GLM71MCCSX, GLM71MCCSX
LG Freistehender Kühlschrank (EEK C, 386L, 186 cm hoch) mit 77 kWh/a & Inverter Linear Compressor® | GLM71MCCSX, GLM71MCCSX
LG Freistehender Kühlschrank (EEK C, 386L, 186 cm hoch) mit 77 kWh/a & Inverter Linear Compressor® | GLM71MCCSX, GLM71MCCSX
LG Freistehender Kühlschrank (EEK C, 386L, 186 cm hoch) mit 77 kWh/a & Inverter Linear Compressor® | GLM71MCCSX, GLM71MCCSX

Hauptmerkmale

  • Halten Sie Lebensmittel länger frisch mit LINEARCooling™ und DoorCooling+™
  • FRESHBalancer™ - Optimale Luftfeuchtigkeit
  • Großes Fassungsvermögen von 386 Litern
  • Ein Design, das perfekt in Ihre Küche passt
  • Energieeffizient und langlebig mit Inverter Linear Compressor™
Mehr

*Folgende Produktabbildungen dienen zur Veranschaulichung der Features und können in Farbe vom Original abweichen. Die Bilder in der Galerie sind originalgetreu.

Frische bewahren mit nahtlosem Design

Frische bewahren mit nahtlosem Design

Dieser neue Kühlschrank ist so konzipiert, dass er deiner Küche Eleganz und verbesserte Funktionalität verleiht.

*Zum besseren Verständnis: Dies ist ein Beispiel für einen Kühlschrank und einen Gefrierschrank, die zusammen installiert sind.

Optimale Luftfeuchtigkeit

FRESHBalancer®

Optimale Luftfeuchtigkeit

FRESHBalancer® hält die Luftfeuchtigkeit im Gleichgewicht und die verschiedenen Regler passen die optimale Luftfeuchtigkeit für Obst und Gemüse je nach gewählter Einstellung an.

Wassertropfen auf knackigem Salat, frischen Tomaten & glänzenden Blaubeeren (Video).

LINEARCooling®

Hält Obst und Gemüse länger frisch

LINEARCooling® reduziert Temperaturschwankungen und erhält den frischen Geschmack für bis zu 7 Tage.

*Basierend auf den Testergebnissen des TÜV Rheinland unter Verwendung einer internen Testmethode von LG, um die Zeit zu messen, die benötigt wurde, um eine Gewichtsverlustrate von 5% für Pak Choi in der Ablage im Frischwarenfach des LGE-LINEARCooling-Modells GSXV91NSAE zu erreichen. Das Ergebnis kann während des tatsächlichen Gebrauchs variieren.

Schnelleres und gleichmäßigeres Kühlen

DoorCooling+®

Schnelleres und gleichmäßigeres Kühlen

Durch eine gleichmäßige und schnellere Kühlung bleiben Lebensmittel frisch und Getränke auf jedem Regal eiskalt.

*Basierend auf einem TÜV-Test, der die Kühlzeit der Türkurve von 25℃ auf 5℃ zwischen LGE ohne Türkühlung in R328S und Türkühlung in GLT51PZGSZ vergleicht, gemäß der internen LG-Testmethode. Die Ergebnisse können bei der tatsächlichen Verwendung abweichen.

*Die Produktabbildungen dienen nur der Illustration und können vom tatsächlichen Produkt abweichen. Die Türkühlung+ funktioniert nicht mehr, wenn die Tür geöffnet wird.

Mehr Platz mit mehr Innenraum

Großes Fassungsvermögen

Mehr Platz mit mehr Innenraum

Das große Fassungsvermögen des Kühlschranks von 386 Litern bietet viel Platz für alle deine Lebensmittel.

Nahtloses, eingebautes Design

Seamless Fit Design

Nahtloses, eingebautes Design

Mit seiner flachen Tür und dem passgenauen Sitz im Schrank sorgt dieses nahtlose Design für ein attraktives, eingebautes Aussehen.

*Zum besseren Verständnis: Dies ist ein Beispiel für einen Kühlschrank und einen Gefrierschrank, die zusammen installiert sind.

Enge Integration für klare Linien

Das neue Design passt perfekt in Standard-Küchenschränke und sorgt für ein klares, minimalistisches Aussehen.

En flad dør til inspireret indretning

Opnå et avanceret, indbygget look med den ultraflade, ultra-flugtende dør.

    Nul plads påkrævet

    Zero-Clearance-hængslet giver dig mulighed for at installere køleskabet lige ved siden af en væg for et fuldstændigt indbygget look.

      Enge Integration für klare Linien
      Eine flache Tür für eine inspirierte Innenraumgestaltung
      Kein Platz erforderlich
      Enge Integration für klare Linien
      Eine flache Tür für eine inspirierte Innenraumgestaltung
      Kein Platz erforderlich
      Enge Integration für klare Linien

      Enge Integration für klare Linien

      Das neue Design passt perfekt in Standard-Küchenschränke und sorgt für ein klares, minimalistisches Aussehen.

      Eine flache Tür für eine inspirierte Innenraumgestaltung

      En flad dør til inspireret indretning

      Opnå et avanceret, indbygget look med den ultraflade, ultra-flugtende dør.

        Kein Platz erforderlich

        Nul plads påkrævet

        Zero-Clearance-hængslet giver dig mulighed for at installere køleskabet lige ved siden af en væg for et fuldstændigt indbygget look.

          Kleines Mädchen schläft friedlich im Bett und kuschelt einen Teddybär, umgeben von weißen Kissen und Decke

          Linear Inverter Kompressor

          10 Jahre Garantie auf den Linear Inverter Kompressor

          Der Inverter-Linear Kompressor von LG ist dank der modernen LG Technologie leiser als ein herkömmlicher Kompressor. Darüber hinaus spart er mehr Energie und bietet eine höhere Zuverlässigkeit. Aufgrund der längeren Lebensdauer erhält der Kompressor eine 10 Jahre* Teilegarantie.

          *Der Hersteller LG Electronics Inc. (Garantiegeber) gewährt auf das beworbene Produkt eine Garantie von 10 Jahren auf den LG Inverter Linear Compressor® (ausgenommen gewerbliche Nutzung). Es beginnt die Frist für die Berechnung der Garantiedauer mit Rechnungsdatum. Der räumliche Geltungsbereich des Garantieschutzes ist das Gebiet der Bundesrepublik Deutschland.

           

          Im Garantiefall wenden Sie sich bitte an den Deutschlandvertrieb des Garantiegebers:

          LG Consumer Information Center (Service Hotline)

          0800 45 444 45

          Drucken

          Alle Spezifikationen

          COMPLIANCE-INFORMATION

          WEITERE INFORMATIONEN ZUR COMPLIANCE
          The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
          Die Sicherheitshinweise für Zubehörteile sind in den Sicherheitshinweisen des Produkts enthalten und werden nicht separat bereitgestellt.
          Um mehr darüber zu erfahren, wie dieses Produkt mit Daten umgeht und welche Rechte Sie als Nutzer haben, besuchen Sie bitte „Datenabdeckung & Spezifikationen“ unter LG Privacy

          Das sagen Kundinnen und Kunden

          FAQ

          Q.

          Ist ein zweitüriger Kühlschrank sinnvoll?

          A.

          Doppeltürige Kühlschränke werden auch als Kühl-/Gefrierschränke bezeichnet und bieten den Komfort eines separaten Gefrierfachs für Tiefkühlkost. LG Kühl-/Gefrierkombinationen verfügen über 70 % Kühlraum und 30 % Gefrierraum, sodass du leichten Zugang zu den am häufigsten genutzten Bereichen hast. 

          Q.

          Was sind die Vorteile eines LG InstaView® Kühlgeräts?

          A.

          Durch zweimaliges leichtes Klopfen wird die elegante und ikonische InstaView® Glasscheibe beleuchtet. Das erlaubt einen Blick in das Kühlschrankinnere – ganz ohne Türöffnung. Es entsteht kein Kälte- und Energieverlust und Temperaturschwankungen werden minimiert. Das Kühlgut bleibt so länger frisch.

          Q.

          Was bedeutet „Total No Frost“ bei einem Gefrierschrank?

          A.

          Frost entsteht, wenn Wasserdampf auf eiskalte Kühlspiralen trifft und dann zu Wasser kondensiert, das dann sofort gefriert. Ein frostfreier Kühlschrank schaltet über eine Zeitschaltuhr regelmäßig eine Heizspirale um die Kühlspirale herum ein, um das Eis abzutauen und so automatisch die Bildung von Reif zu verhindern.

          Q.

          Wie ändere ich die Temperatureinstellung bei einer LG Kühl-/Gefrierkombination?

          A.

          'Verwenden Sie das Bedienfeld an der Tür oder im Inneren des Kühlschranks, um die gewünschte Temperatur für Ihren Kühl- oder Gefrierschrank einzustellen. Bei unterstützten Modellen kannst du auch die LG ThinQ®-App auf deinem Smartphone verwenden, um die Temperatureinstellung aus der Ferne zu ändern.

          Q.

          Worauf sollte ich beim Kauf eines Kühlgeräts achten?

          A.

          In erster Linie solltest du darauf achten, dass er von LG ist. Wenn du dich für ein Modell entschieden hast, das am besten zu deinen Bedürfnissen und deiner Wohnumgebung passt (Side-by-Side, Multi-Door oder Kühl-/Gefrierkombination), achte auf innovative Kühltechnologien, die deine Lebensmittel länger frisch halten, praktische Funktionen wie Total No Frost, einen Wasser- und Eisspender (vorzugsweise mit UVnano® zur automatischen Reinigung) oder klappbare Ablagefächer. Vergiss nicht, auf die Energieeffizienz und die Produktgarantie zu achten.

          Für dich ausgesucht

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          LG bietet Klarna als Zahlungsmethode auf LG.com/at an, um Kunden flexible Zahlungsoptionen anzubieten.

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