About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Multi-Door| 508 Liter Kapazität | 835 mm Breite | Wassertank | Essence Matte Black + Solo-Mikrowelle Schwarz (20 L, 700 Watt) mit EasyClean

Multi-Door| 508 Liter Kapazität | 835 mm Breite | Wassertank | Essence Matte Black + Solo-Mikrowelle Schwarz (20 L, 700 Watt) mit EasyClean

GMG861EPAE.MS20001
Vorderansicht von Multi-Door| 508 Liter Kapazität | 835 mm Breite | Wassertank | Essence Matte Black + Solo-Mikrowelle Schwarz (20 L, 700 Watt) mit EasyClean GMG861EPAE.MS20001
Vorderansicht von Multi-Door| 508 Liter Kapazität | 835 mm Breite | Wassertank | Essence Matte Black + Solo-Mikrowelle Schwarz (20 L, 700 Watt) mit EasyClean GMG861EPAE.MS20001

Hauptmerkmale

  • Smart Inverter Compressor®: leise, effizient und zuverlässig mit 10 Jahren Garantie; InstaView®: zweimal klopfen, reinschauen!;
  • Eis-, Crushed Ice- und Wasserspender: Genießen Sie immer verfügbare Erfrischungen; Wassertank: kein Festwasseranschluss notwendig;
  • UVnano® Technologie: deutlich weniger Bakterien an den Wasserspender-Ausgängen; SLIM FIT: Nur 83,5 cm breit.
  • Klares, minimalistisches Design: Klare Linienführung und abgestimmte Farbakzente an Tür und Bedienfeld – für einen zeitlos modernen Look; Elegante Vollglastür mit nahtloser Oberfläche – fügt sich perfekt in moderne Küchen ein und ist besonders leicht zu reinigen;
  • Intuitive Doppel-Drehregler: Zwei elegante Drehknöpfe für einfache und präzise Steuerung von Leistung (3 Stufen + Auftauen & Warmhalten) und Garzeit (bis zu 35 Minuten); Helle LED-Innenbeleuchtung: Gleichmäßige, augenschonende LED-Beleuchtung für klare Sicht auf das Gargut – ganz ohne Türöffnen.
Mehr

Multi Door in edler Optik

Das LG Multi Door Kühlgerät GMM41MSBEM überzeugt mit seiner edlen Optik kombiniert mit 474 Litern Nutzinhalt. Zudem sind Sie auch mit der Smart Eco Door, der energiesparenden LED Innenbeleuchtung, einem Pure N Fresh Filter und dem digitalen Touchdisplay technisch auf dem neuesten Stand.

Smart Diagnosis®

Die LG Smart Diagnosis™ Funktion ermöglicht, ein eventuell auftretendes Problem mit Ihrem Kühlgerät schnell und effizient per Telefon zu lösen.
Kontaktieren Sie dazu die LG Service Hotline und lösen Sie die Wiedergabe der Smart Diagnosis™ Tonfolge aus, anhand derer der Servicemitarbeiter das Problem über das Telefon identifizieren kann.
Teure und zeitraubende Kundendienstbesuche werden so auf ein Minimum reduziert.

PURE N FRESH

Pure N Fresh ist ein spezielles Luftreinigungssystem im Inneren Ihres Kühlschranks, das unangenehme Gerüche mit Hilfe eines Filters beseitigt und frische Luft in den Kühlschrank abgibt.

PURE N FRESH

Drucken

Wesentliche Spezifikationen

KAPAZITÄT - Kapazität gesamt (in Liter)

508

ABMESSUNGEN & GEWICHT - Produktabmessungen (B x H x T; in mm)

835 x 1 787 x 730

LEISTUNG - Jährlicher Energieverbrauch (in kWh/a)

314

BASISAUSSTATTUNG - Energieeffizienzklasse

E

LEISTUNG - Kompressortyp

Smart Inverter Compressor®

MERKMALE - InstaView®

Ja

MERKMALE - Door-in-Door®

Nein

EIS- & WASSERSYSTEM - Installation

Keine Installation erforderlich

INTELLIGENTE TECHNOLOGIE - ThinQ® (WLAN)

Ja

MATERIAL & AUSFÜHRUNG - Farbe (Front)

Essence Matte Black

Alle Spezifikationen

BASISAUSSTATTUNG

Produktart

Mehrtürig

Energieeffizienzklasse

E

KAPAZITÄT

Kapazität gesamt (in Liter)

508

Kapazität Gefrierbereich (in Liter)

209

Kapazität Kühlbereich (in Liter)

288

Volumen Eisbereiter (l)

11

STEUERUNG & ANZEIGE

Internes LED-Display

Schaltfläche-88-weiß

Express Freeze

Ja

ABMESSUNGEN & GEWICHT

Packungsgewicht (kg)

152

Produktgewicht (in kg)

142

Höhe bis zur Oberkante des Scharniers oder der Türkappe (in mm)

1 787

Höhe bis zur Oberkante des Gehäuses (in mm)

1 753

Tiefe ohne Tür (in mm)

619

Produktabmessungen (B x H x T; in mm)

835 x 1 787 x 730

MERKMALE

DoorCooling+®

Ja

Door-in-Door®

Nein

LINEARCooling®

Ja

InstaView®

Ja

EIS- & WASSERSYSTEM

Eisbereiter_manuell

Nein

Installation

Keine Installation erforderlich

Eis-, Crushed Ice- und Wasserspender

Eiswürfel und Crushed Ice

Ice Maker (automatisch)

Ja (Slim Spaceplus)

MATERIAL & AUSFÜHRUNG

Tür (Material)

PCM

Farbe (Front)

Essence Matte Black

Metal Fresh® (Metallrückwand)

Metall

Grifftyp

Nein

LEISTUNG

Kompressortyp

Smart Inverter Compressor®

Jährlicher Energieverbrauch (in kWh/a)

314

Klimaklasse

T

Luftschallemissionen in dB(A)

40

Luftschallemissionsklasse

C

KÜHLFACH

Türeinsatz transparent (Anzahl)

5

Beleuchtung Kühlteil

LED oben

Ablage aus gehärtetem Glas (Anzahl)

3

Gemüsefach

Ja (2)

Multi-Airflow

Ja

Klappbares Regal

Ein-Schritt-Faltung

Pure N Fresh

Ja

INTELLIGENTE TECHNOLOGIE

Smart Diagnosis®

Ja

ThinQ® (WLAN)

Ja

EAN CODE

EAN Code

8806084879929

GEFRIERFACH

Türeinsatz transparent (Anzahl)

Nein

Beleuchtung Gefrierteil

LED oben

Ablage aus gehärtetem Glas (Anzahl)

Nein

Schublade Gefrierschrank (Anzahl)

6/2-teilig (durchsichtig)

COMPLIANCE-INFORMATION

Erweiterung
EU Energy label 2019(GMG861EPAE)
Erweiterung
Product information sheet (GMG861EPAE)
Erweiterung
GPSR Safety Information(GMG861EPAE)
WEITERE INFORMATIONEN ZUR COMPLIANCE
Drucken

Alle Spezifikationen

COMPLIANCE-INFORMATION

WEITERE INFORMATIONEN ZUR COMPLIANCE

Das sagen Kundinnen und Kunden

Für dich ausgesucht

Vor Ort finden

Find a retailer.
0% Finanzierung mit Klarna
Und so geht's
  • Schritt 1
    Lege alle gewünschten Artikel in deinen Warenkorb und wähle an der Kasse „Klarna“ als Bezahlmethode aus.
  • Schritt 2
    Gebe die erforderlichen persönlichen Daten ein. Danach erfährst du sofort, ob die Bezahlung genehmigt wurden.
  • Schritt 3
    Klarna schickt dir deine Bestellbestätigung per E-Mail und erinnert dich, wenn es an der Zeit ist, zu bezahlen.
Entdecke dein persönliches Finanzierungsangebot *
 
Klarna Finanzierung

  • Bestelle dir heute dein LG Wunschprodukt und teile die Kosten bequem 6 oder 12 Monatsraten mit der Klarna 0% Finanzierung auf!

  • So einfach geht´s:

  • Du kannst den Klarna Ratenkauf ab einem Einkaufswert von 300 € nutzen. Hierfür ist keine vorherige Registrierung erforderlich und du kannst die Zahlungsmethode „Klarna“ direkt an der Kasse auswählen.

  • Du wirst nach dem Bestellabschluss direkt zu Klarna weitergeleitet und kannst die finalen monatlichen Raten, sowie die Kosten und Bedingungen einsehen.

  • Unser Tipp: Lade dir die Klarna App herunter und behalte jederzeit die Kontrolle und Übersicht über deine Zahlungen.

  • * Bitte beachte, dass es minimale Abweichungen bei der Kalkulation von den monatlichen Kosten sowie den Gesamtkosten geben kann. Der finale Finanzierungsbetrag wird dir bei Kaufabschluss auf der Seite von Klarna angezeigt werden.

Über Klarna

LG bietet Klarna als Zahlungsmethode auf LG.com/at an, um Kunden flexible Zahlungsoptionen anzubieten.

Mehr Erfahren
Mehr ErfahrenHäufig gestellte Fragen

Weitere Informationen zu den Zahlungsmöglichkeiten findest bei den FAQ's.

Mehr Erfahren
Datenschutzerklärung
 