About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Side-by-Side Kühlschrank mit InstaView Door-in-Door® (EEK E, 635L, 179cm hoch) mit Eis-, Crushed Ice- und Wasserspender & internem Wassertank | GSGB71PYLL

Side-by-Side Kühlschrank mit InstaView Door-in-Door® (EEK E, 635L, 179cm hoch) mit Eis-, Crushed Ice- und Wasserspender & internem Wassertank | GSGB71PYLL

GSGB71PYLL
Vorderansicht von Side-by-Side Kühlschrank mit InstaView Door-in-Door® (EEK E, 635L, 179cm hoch) mit Eis-, Crushed Ice- und Wasserspender & internem Wassertank | GSGB71PYLL GSGB71PYLL
Front view
FrontOpen
FrontOpen_Food
LG Side-by-Side Kühlschrank GSGB71PYLL zeigt die genauen Einbaumaße und Produktabmessungen, darunter eine Höhe von 1790 mm, Breite von 913 mm und Tiefe von 735 mm.
LG Side-by-Side Kühlschrank GSGB71PYLL in Edelstahl-Optik mit InstaView™ Door-in-Door® und Wasserspender, elegant in eine moderne Küche mit weißer und hölzerner Arbeitsplatte integriert.
Drawer
Detail view
InstaView_LightOn_Hand
InstaView
Detail view
FrontOpen
I-Micom
RightSide view
Back view
Vorderansicht von Side-by-Side Kühlschrank mit InstaView Door-in-Door® (EEK E, 635L, 179cm hoch) mit Eis-, Crushed Ice- und Wasserspender & internem Wassertank | GSGB71PYLL GSGB71PYLL
Front view
FrontOpen
FrontOpen_Food
LG Side-by-Side Kühlschrank GSGB71PYLL zeigt die genauen Einbaumaße und Produktabmessungen, darunter eine Höhe von 1790 mm, Breite von 913 mm und Tiefe von 735 mm.
LG Side-by-Side Kühlschrank GSGB71PYLL in Edelstahl-Optik mit InstaView™ Door-in-Door® und Wasserspender, elegant in eine moderne Küche mit weißer und hölzerner Arbeitsplatte integriert.
Drawer
Detail view
InstaView_LightOn_Hand
InstaView
Detail view
FrontOpen
I-Micom
RightSide view
Back view

Hauptmerkmale

  • InstaView® Door-in-Door® mit Showeffekt: Alles im Blick
  • LINEARCooling: Temperaturunterschied im Kühlschrank reduziert auf ±0,5°C
  • Express Cooling und Express Freeze: schnell und effektiv
  • Multi-Airflow Umluftkühlung: innovative Luftzirkulation im gesamten Innenraum
  • Metallapplikationen auf Schubladen und Ablagefächern
  • Smart Inverter Compressor®: leise, effizient und zuverlässig mit 10 Jahren Garantie*
Mehr

*Folgende Produktabbildungen dienen zur Veranschaulichung der Features und können in Farbe vom Original abweichen. Die Bilder in der Galerie sind originalgetreu.

Frau öffnet modernes LG Kühlschrank, sichtbar Flaschen und Getränkedosen, im eleganten Kücheninterieur.

  InstaView®

Zweimal klopfen, reinschauen!

Durch zweimaliges leichtes Klopfen wird die elegante und ikonische InstaView® Glasscheibe beleuchtet. Das erlaubt einen Blick in das Kühlschrankinnere – ganz ohne Türöffnung. Es entsteht kein Kälte- und Energieverlust und Temperaturschwankungen werden minimiert. Das Kühlgut bleibt so länger frisch.

*Verglichen mit herkömmlichem Side-by-Side-Kühlschränken von LG mit InstaView® (GSX971NEAE).

Links frischer Salat, Mitte saftige Tomate, rechts frische Blaubeeren mit Wassertropfen im Vordergrund.

LINEARCooling®

Hält Obst und Gemüse länger frisch

LINEARCooling® reduziert Temperaturschwankungen und erhält den frischen Geschmack für bis zu 7 Tage.

*Basierend auf den Testergebnissen des TÜV Rheinland unter Verwendung einer internen Testmethode von LG, um die Zeit zu messen, die benötigt wurde, um eine Gewichtsverlustrate von 5 % für Pak Choi in der Ablage im Frischwarenfach des LGE-LinearCooling®-Modells GSXV91NSAE zu erreichen. Das Ergebnis kann während des tatsächlichen Gebrauchs variieren.

LG Kühlschrank mit Metal Fresh Technologie, gefüllt mit bunten Lebensmitteln, steht in einer modernen Küche.

DoorCooling+®

Sorgt gleichmäßig und schnell für Frische

Dank der gleichmäßigen und schnellen Leistung von DoorCooling+® sind Getränke kälter und Lebensmittel bleiben frischer.

*Basierend auf den Testergebnissen des TÜV Rheinland unter Verwendung einer internen Testmethode von LG zum Vergleich der Zeit für das Absinken der Temperatur des Wasserbehälters im oberen Korb zwischen Modellen mit und ohne DoorCooling+®. Gilt nur für zutreffende Modelle.
*Die Produktabbildungen dienen nur zur Veranschaulichung und können vom tatsächlichen Produkt abweichen.
*DoorCooling+® soll beim Öffnen der Tür stoppen.

Hand öffnet LG Kühlschrankfach mit frischem Obst und Gemüse, darunter Melone, Tomaten und Paprika.

FRESHBalancer®

Steigern Sie die Frische mithilfe von optimaler Luftfeuchtigkeit

Sorgen Sie für eine optimale Luftfeuchtigkeit, um Obst und Gemüse länger frisch zu halten.

Moderne Eleganz in jedem Detail

Die silbernen Akzente und die Wand aus Metall verleihen dem Design auch von innen eine Premium-Anmutung.
Diagonale Ansicht einer Ablage mit Metallverkleidung im Inneren des Kühlschranks.

Metallic-Dekor

Eine abgeschrägte Ansicht der Oberseite des Kühlschranks zeigt die sanfte LED-Beleuchtung.

Sanfte LED-Beleuchtung

LG ThinQ®

Dank intelligenter Steuerung intelligent leben

Einfache Steuerung mit Sprachassistent

Sagen Sie Ihrem Kühlschrank genau, was Sie brauchen, wenn Sie es brauchen. Sagen Sie „Express Freeze einschalten“, und der AI-Lautsprecher hört zu und sorgt dafür, dass Ihre Einkäufe schnell eingefroren werden.

Verbinden für eine einfachere Steuerung

Vergessen, die Kühlschranktür zu schließen? Kein Problem! Die App LG ThinQ® sendet eine Benachrichtigung direkt an Ihr Telefon, um Sie zu informieren.

Effiziente Produktpflege

Die App LG ThinQ® überwacht Ihren Kühlschrank kontinuierlich. Egal, ob es sich um die alltägliche Wartung oder etwas anderes handelt, mit der App können Sie den Energieverbrauch einfach überwachen.

*Google und Google Home sind Marken von Google LLC.
*Amazon, Alexa, Echo und alle zugehörigen Logos und Bewegungsmarken sind Marken von Amazon.com, Inc oder seinen verbundenen Unternehmen.
*LG SmartThinQ wird jetzt in LG ThinQ® umbenannt.
*Smart-Funktionen und Sprachassistenten können je nach Land und Modell variieren. Erkundigen Sie sich bei Ihrem Händler vor Ort oder bei LG nach der Verfügbarkeit des Service.
*Sprachfähiges Smart-Speaker-Gerät ist nicht im Lieferumfang enthalten.

Das Logo „10 Year Warranty for the Smart Inverter Converter“ befindet sich neben dem „Inverter Linear“-Logo.

Frischer, schneller gekühlt und sparsamer

Der LG Smart Inverter Compressor® hält Lebensmittel bei geringerem Energieverbrauch länger frisch.

*Der Hersteller LG Electronics Inc. (Garantiegeber) gewährt auf das beworbene Produkt eine Garantie von 10 Jahren auf den LG Smart Inverter Compressor® (ausgenommen gewerbliche Nutzung). Es beginnt die Frist für die Berechnung der Garantiedauer mit Rechnungsdatum. Der räumliche Geltungsbereich des Garantieschutzes ist das Gebiet der Bundesrepublik Deutschland.

 

Im Garantiefall wenden Sie sich bitte an den Deutschlandvertrieb des Garantiegebers:

LG Consumer Information Center (Service Hotline)

0800 45 444 45

Schritt-für-Schritt-Anleitung

Richte deinen neuen LG Kühlschrank ein: schnell und einfach

Folge unserer einfachen Schritt-für-Schritt-Videoanleitung zur Installation deines neuen LG Side-by-Side- oder Multi-Door-Kühlschranks, einschließlich Auspacken, Anschlüsse, Nivellierung und Türausrichtung. Beginne noch heute mit der Lagerung.

*Bilder basieren auf einem repräsentativen 3D-Modell zu Veranschaulichungszwecken und können vom tatsächlichen Produkt abweichen. Installationsschritte, Komponenten oder Funktionen können je nach Produktmodell und örtlichen Vorschriften variieren. Beachten Sie für Sicherheit und modellspezifische Anweisungen immer Ihr Produkthandbuch.

Drucken

Alle Spezifikationen

COMPLIANCE-INFORMATION

WEITERE INFORMATIONEN ZUR COMPLIANCE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Die Sicherheitshinweise für Zubehörteile sind in den Sicherheitshinweisen des Produkts enthalten und werden nicht separat bereitgestellt.
Um mehr darüber zu erfahren, wie dieses Produkt mit Daten umgeht und welche Rechte Sie als Nutzer haben, besuchen Sie bitte „Datenabdeckung & Spezifikationen“ unter LG Privacy

Das sagen Kundinnen und Kunden

FAQ

Was ist der Vorteil eines Door-in-Door®-Kühlschranks?

Das Door-in-Door®-System von LG bietet sofortigen Zugriff auf die wichtigsten Dinge des Alltags, ohne die Kühlschranktür öffnen zu müssen. Bewahre häufig verwendete Getränke und Snacks wie Milch, Saft, Butter, Obst und Joghurt in dem leicht zugänglichen Fach auf, das so konzipiert ist, dass es den Verlust von kühler Luft minimiert und deinen Energieverbrauch senkt.

Was benötige ich für den Einbau eines Kühl-/Gefrierschranks?

Weitere Informationen erhältst du über den unten stehenden Link.

 

 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NweA5lBb15A

Wie ändere ich die Temperatureinstellung an meinem LG Kühl-/Gefrierschrank?

Verwende das Bedienfeld an der Tür oder im Inneren des Kühlschranks, um die Temperatur deines Kühl- oder Gefrierschranks einzustellen oder anzupassen. Mit der LG ThinQ® App kannst du bei unterstützten Modellen die Temperatureinstellung aus der Ferne über dein Smartphone ändern.

Was solltest du beim Kauf eines Kühl-/Gefrierschranks beachten?

LG bietet eine breite Palette eleganter, energieeffizienter Kühl-/Gefrierschränke mit zahlreichen intelligenten Eigenschaften. Von geräumigen American Style und praktischen Multi-Door-Modellen über InstaView® Door-in-Door® Technologie bis hin zu Combi und Slim-Modellen bietet LG den perfekten Kühl-/Gefrierschrank für jeden Haushalt. Wenn du eine Küche komplett neu planst, ist es einfach, dein Traumgerät zu integrieren. Wenn du allerdings eine vorhandene Lücke zu füllen hast, kann es sein, dass deine Wahl vom Platz diktiert wird. Wenn du dich für einen Kühl-/Gefrierschrank entschieden hast, der am besten zu deinem Lebensstil passt, solltest du auf den Stauraum, innovative Kühltechnologien, die deine Lebensmittel länger frisch halten, praktische Eigenschaften wie Total No Frost, einen automatisch reinigenden UVnano Wasser- und Eisspender, klappbare Ablagen und das FRESHConverter®-Schubladensystem achten. Vergesse nicht die Energieeffizienz und die Produktgarantie.

Wie groß muss mein Kühl-/Gefrierschrank sein?

Das hängt zwar von deinem Lebensstil ab, aber als Faustregel gilt: Der LG Kühl-/Gefrierschrank (Fassungsvermögen: 340–384 l) ist normalerweise ausreichend für einen kleinen Haushalt mit 1–2 Personen; die Slim Multi-Door-Modelle (506–508 l) eignen sich für eine Familie mit 3–4 Personen; für eine größere Familie empfehlen wir die geräumigen LG Multi-Door- oder American Style-Modelle (Fassungsvermögen 625–705 l). Multi-Door-Modelle bieten extra breiten Raum für die Aufbewahrung von Gegenständen wie Einschüben oder Platten. Wir bei LG möchten, dass jeder Kunde den für ihn am besten geeigneten Kühl-/Gefrierschrank erhält. Deshalb bieten wir innerhalb jeder Serie eine Auswahl an Größen an.

Wie groß muss mein Kühl-/Gefrierschrank sein?

LG bietet dir die ultimative Freiheit bei der Wahl der Position deines Kühl-/Gefrierschranks und bietet Modelle mit und ohne Wasseranschluss an. Der Kühlschrank wird direkt an die Wasserversorgung angeschlossen, um den Eis- und Wasserdosierer zu versorgen. Ein Kühlschrank ohne Wasseranschluss verfügt über einen eingebauten, nachfüllbaren Wassertank, der mit dem an der Tür montierten Wasserdosierer verbunden ist. Fülle den Tank einfach immer wieder auf und genieße den Luxus von gekühltem Wasser aus dem Hahn.

Für dich ausgesucht

Vor Ort finden

Find a retailer.
0% Finanzierung mit Klarna
Und so geht's
  • Schritt 1
    Lege alle gewünschten Artikel in deinen Warenkorb und wähle an der Kasse „Klarna“ als Bezahlmethode aus.
  • Schritt 2
    Gebe die erforderlichen persönlichen Daten ein. Danach erfährst du sofort, ob die Bezahlung genehmigt wurden.
  • Schritt 3
    Klarna schickt dir deine Bestellbestätigung per E-Mail und erinnert dich, wenn es an der Zeit ist, zu bezahlen.
Entdecke dein persönliches Finanzierungsangebot *
 
Klarna Finanzierung

  • Bestelle dir heute dein LG Wunschprodukt und teile die Kosten bequem 6 oder 12 Monatsraten mit der Klarna 0% Finanzierung auf!

  • So einfach geht´s:

  • Du kannst den Klarna Ratenkauf ab einem Einkaufswert von 300 € nutzen. Hierfür ist keine vorherige Registrierung erforderlich und du kannst die Zahlungsmethode „Klarna“ direkt an der Kasse auswählen.

  • Du wirst nach dem Bestellabschluss direkt zu Klarna weitergeleitet und kannst die finalen monatlichen Raten, sowie die Kosten und Bedingungen einsehen.

  • Unser Tipp: Lade dir die Klarna App herunter und behalte jederzeit die Kontrolle und Übersicht über deine Zahlungen.

  • * Bitte beachte, dass es minimale Abweichungen bei der Kalkulation von den monatlichen Kosten sowie den Gesamtkosten geben kann. Der finale Finanzierungsbetrag wird dir bei Kaufabschluss auf der Seite von Klarna angezeigt werden.

Über Klarna

LG bietet Klarna als Zahlungsmethode auf LG.com/at an, um Kunden flexible Zahlungsoptionen anzubieten.

Mehr Erfahren
Mehr ErfahrenHäufig gestellte Fragen

Weitere Informationen zu den Zahlungsmöglichkeiten findest bei den FAQ's.

Mehr Erfahren
Datenschutzerklärung
 