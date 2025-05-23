We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Nexus 5 Google Smartphone mit Android 4.4 KitKat®, 5 Zoll Full HD IPS Display und 8 MP Kamera
Alle Spezifikationen
ALLGEMEINE DATEN
-
Produkt
Mobiltelefon
-
Formfaktor
Full Touchscreen
-
Farbe
schwarz
-
Netzwerk
LTE (4G), UMTS (3G), Edge, GSM (2G)
-
Band
LTE/4G 800/1800/2600 MHz HSPA+ 42 Mbit/s 900/2100
-
Betriebssystem
Android
-
Integrierter Prozessor
Qualcomm Sapdragon 800 2,3 GHz Quad Core
-
Arbeitsspeicher RAM
2 GB
-
HD Voice
Ja
AKKU
-
Batterie
Li-Ion 2.300 mAh
-
Max. Stand-by-Zeit (h)
300
-
Sprechzeit (min)
1.020
DIMENSIONEN
-
Abmessungen: L x W x T (mm)
69,17 x 137,84 x 8,59
-
Gewicht inkl. Akku (g)
130
DISPLAY
-
Typ
Full HD IPS Display
-
Größe
4,95"
-
Auflösung
1920 x 1080 (Full HD)
KAMERA
-
Kamera-Auflösung (MP)
8
-
Typ
mit Autofokus und 1,3 MP Frontkamera
-
Zoom
4fach Digital
-
Blitz
Ja
SPEICHER
-
Interner Speicher
2 GB RAM, 16 GB Emmc
-
Externer Speicher
Nein
VERBINDUNG
-
Bluetooth
v4.0
-
USB / PC Sync
USB 2.0 high speed
-
Wi-Fi (W-LAN)
WiFI IEEE 802.11 a/b/g/n
-
A-GPS/GPS
Ja
-
NFC
Ja
-
3,5 Klinkenbuchse
Ja
WEITERE ANWENDUNGEN
-
Music Player
MP3, AMR-NB, AMR-WB, WAV, AAC, 3GP, 3GP2, WMA, AAC+, e-AAC+, MDI, XMF, I-Melody, flac
-
Video Player
H.263, H.264, MPEG-4, VC-1, Theora, VP8, DivX, Xvid
-
Video Recording
FullHD (1080p) mit 30fps
-
FM Radio
Nein
-
A-GPS Navigation
Ja
-
MP3
Ja
-
3.5 Audio Jack
Ja
-
OS
Android 4.4 KitKat
-
WLAN
Ja
Das sagen Kundinnen und Kunden
