NEXUS 4 Google Smartphone mit Android 4.2 Jelly Bean, großem True HD IPS Plus Display und innovativen Qualcomm-Prozessor Snapdragon S4 Pro
Alle Spezifikationen
ALLGEMEINE DATEN
-
Produkt
Mobiltelefon
-
Formfaktor
Full Touchscreen
-
Farbe
schwarz
-
QWERTZ-Tastatur
virtuell
-
Netzwerk
Pentaband, HSPA+ 42,2 Mbps, GSM
-
Band
850/900/1800/1900
-
Betriebssystem
Android
-
Integrierter Prozessor
Qualcomm Snapdragon S4 Pro, 4 x 1,5 GHz
-
Arbeitsspeicher RAM
2 GB
-
HD Voice
Nein
AKKU
-
Batterie
2.100 mAh Li-Ion Polymer
-
Sprechzeit (min)
870
-
Max. Stand-by-Zeit (h)
390
DIMENSIONEN
-
Abmessungen: L x W x T (mm)
133,9 x 68,7 x 9,1
DISPLAY
-
Typ
True HD IPS Plus mit Zero Gap Technologie
-
Größe
4,7"
-
Auflösung
1280 x 768
KAMERA
-
Kamera-Auflösung (MP)
8
-
Zoom
Digital Zoom
-
Blitz
Ja
SPEICHER
-
Interner Speicher
16 GB
-
Externer Speicher
Nein
VERBINDUNG
-
Bluetooth
v4.0
-
USB / PC Sync
USB 2.0 high speed
-
Wi-Fi (W-LAN)
802.11 a/b/g/n Dual Band
-
A-GPS/GPS
Ja
-
NFC
Ja
-
3,5 Klinkenbuchse
Ja
-
Miracast/MHL/WiFi direct/DLNA
Ja/Nein/Ja/Nein
WEITERE ANWENDUNGEN
-
Music Player
MP3, 3GP, MP4, AAC, AAC+, eACC+, AMR-NB, AMRWB, MIDI, WMA, WAV
-
Video Player
H.264/H.263/MPEG-4/DivX/ XviD
-
Video Recording
Ja
-
OS
Android 4.2 (Jelly Bean)
Das sagen Kundinnen und Kunden
