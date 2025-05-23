Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
Funktionen

Gallerie

Spezifikationen

Bewertungen

Unterstützung

  • Vorderansicht von
Vorderansicht von
Design der nächsten Generation

Nahtloses Design in edler Vollendung

Mit dem FullVision Display, umhüllt von einem schmalen Rahmen & eingebettet in einen Premium-Körper aus Glas und Metall, gehört das LG G6 zu einer ganz neuen Generation des Smartphone-Designs.
14,5cm QHD+ FullVision Display

Mehr Sehen. Mehr Entdecken. Mehr Erleben.

Das erstaunlich große FullVision Display in einem überraschend schlanken Gerät, bietet mehr Platz zum Entdecken von neuen Dimensionen. Das 18:9 Seitenverhältnis und die QHD Plus Auflösung eröffnen Ihnen eine außergewöhnliche Bildqualität für bezaubernde Erlebnisse. Tauchen Sie mit dem G6 in die nächste Generation der Seherlebnisse ein!
Weitwinkel-Selfie-Kamera

Erfassen Sie MEHR und verpassen Sie nichts!

Egal, was Sie gerade ablichten - mit der Weitwinkel-Selfie-Kamera entdecken Sie garantiert mehr in Ihrem Bild!

Wasser- und Schmutzresistenz

Erleben Sie gemeinsam mit dem LG G6 einzigartige Momente ohne sich Sorgen machen zu müssen - dank der herausragenden IP68 Wasser- und Schmutzresistenz.
Game Battery Saver & Vulkan™

Genießen Sie Ihre Games in vollen Zügen

Erleben Sie mit dem LG G6 ein neues Level des Gamings - dank Vulkan™ und Game Battery Saver müssen Sie sich keine Sorgen mehr um Ihren Batteriestatus machen. Sie können außerdem Auflösung, Rahmen und Batterie Ihren individuellen Bedürfnissen anpassen.
Google Assistant

Ihr persönlicher Assistent: Google Assistant

Sie brauchen eine Antwort auf Ihre Frage oder möchten ein Lied bzw. Video abspielen? Sie möchten etwas erledigt haben oder suchen eine Anfahrtsbeschreibung? Der sprachaktivierte Google Assistant harmonisiert perfekt und einwandfrei mit Ihrem LG G6 und hilft Ihnen in jeder Lebenslage!

Gesichtserkennung

Heben Sie Ihr Smartphone und Ihr Gesicht aktiviert es.
Verbesserte Gesichtserkennung entsperrt Ihr Smartphone so schnell und bequem wie nie zuvor, ohne Tippen, Ziehen, Wischen oder Fingerabdruck.
13 Megapixel Dual-Kamera

Erfassen Sie das große Ganze!

Entdecken Sie zusammen mit dem G6 und seiner 13 Megapixel Dual-Kamera all die atemberaubenden Aussichten, die Ihnen das Leben bietet!

Die Weitwinkel-Hauptkamera des atemberaubenden G6 glänzt mit einer 125° Linse, die deutlich MEHR einfängt, als herkömmliche Linsen.

Alt text

Quadratischer Kamera-Modus

Quadratisch. Praktisch. Teilen.

Erleben Sie mehr Foto-Spaß zusammen mit dem G6 und seinen vier verschiedenen quadratischen Kamerafunktionen! Schießen Sie noch einfacher noch bessere & individuellere Fotos in dem von Apps bevorzugten quadratischen Kamera-Modus.

Snap Shot: Erfassen & Sehen, was auf dem gleichen Bildschirm im 1:1 Verhältnis aufgenommen wurde.Grid Shot: Mehrere Bilder erfassen und sie in einem Bild im 2x2 Grid zusammenführen.Guide Shot: Ein Bild kann in die Kameravorschau überlagert werden.Match Shot: Bietet Ihnen die Vorschau zu zwei Fotos, welche Sie kombinieren können.

Alt text

Unterstützt Dolby Vision™ & HDR10

Erleben Sie ein einzigartiges Seherlebnis

Das LG G6 verfügt über Dolby Vision™, HDR10 und einen QuadHD+ FullVision Bildschirm. Erleben Sie gemeinsam mit dem LG G6 eine tolle Kino-Atmosphäre mit verbessertem Kontrast und klaren Farben.*Video-Inhalte müssen in Dolby Vision™ oder HDR10 erstellt werden, um in HDR wiedergegeben werden zu können.

Atemberaubende Bildqualität
• Besseres Signal: 12-bit Farbe und 10,000-nit Helligkeits-Spitzenwert.• Einzigartige Farbgenauigkeit und Farbbeständigkeit.• Verbesserte Scene-by-Scene Optimierung.

Alt text

Dolby Vision Modus
Bright Mode: Liefert Ihnen die beste Videoqualität in hellerer Umgebung.Vivid Mode: Verbessert Helligkeit und Farbe für ein birilliantes Bild.Cinematic Mode: Erzeugt eine atemberaubende Kino-Atmosphäre und ist am besten für eine dunkle Umgebung geeignet.Standard Mode: Stromsparend mit einer hohen Bildqualität.

Alt text

Audio-Wiedergabe auf einem neuem Level

Genießen Sie gemeinsam mit dem LG G6 einen satteren und qualitativ hochwertigeren Sound mit Hilfe der beiden AOP-Mikrofone und der leistungsstarken Hi-Fi-Wiedergabe.

Erleben sie hochqualitativen Sound durch einen breiteren dynamischen Frequenzbereich - unterstützt durch zwei AOP-Mikrofone und einer unglaublichen Hi-Fi-Wiedergabe.

Alt text

