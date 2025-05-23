Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
LG G flex2 Android Smartphone mit gebogenem 5,5 Zoll POLED-Display, Snapdragon™ Octa-Core Prozessor und 13 MP Kamera

Spezifikationen

Bewertungen

Unterstützung

LG H955 G flex2 – Gebogenes Android Smartphone
Hauptmerkmale

  • Schlankes gebogenes ("Curved") Design
  • 5,5 Zoll Display für eine intensive Darstellung
  • Verbesserte Kamera mit OIS+
  • Leistungsstarker Octa-Core-Prozessor
Mehr
Drucken

Alle Spezifikationen

ALLGEMEIN

  • Produkttyp

    Smartphone mit kapazitivem Touchscreen

ALLGEMEINE DATEN

  • Produkt

    Mobiltelefon

  • Farbe

    Platinum Silver

  • QWERTZ-Tastatur

    Ja

  • Netzwerk

    LTE (4G), UMTS (3G), Edge, GSM (2G)

  • Band

    LTE/4G (800/1.800/2.600 MHz), HSPA+ 42 Mbit/s, HSUPA 5,76 Mbit/s, UMTS (850/900/1.900/2.100 MHz), GSM (850/900(1.800/1.900 MHz)

  • Betriebssystem

    Android

  • Integrierter Prozessor

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 810 2 GHz (MSM8994)

  • Arbeitsspeicher RAM

    2 GB

AKKU

  • Batterie

    Li-Ion 3,8 V Akku (fest verbaut)

  • Kapazität

    3.000 mAh

  • Max. Stand-by-Zeit (h)

    2G: bis zu 518 Std.; 3G: bis zu 482 Std.; 4G: bis zu 507 Std.

  • Sprechzeit (min)

    2G: bis zu 1.200 min.; 3G: bis zu 1080 min.

DIMENSIONEN

  • Abmessungen: L x W x T (mm)

    149,1 x 75,3 x 7,1 - 9,4 mm

  • Gewicht inkl. Akku (g)

    152

DISPLAY

  • Typ

    Curved P-OLED Full HD Farbdisplay

  • Größe

    5,5"

  • Auflösung

    1920 x 1080

KAMERA

  • Kamera-Auflösung (MP)

    13

  • Zoom

    8fach Digitalzoom

  • Blitz

    LED

  • Front-Kamera (MP)

    2,1

  • Features

    IOS+ (Optischer Bildstabilisator), Gesture Viwe, Glance View, Panorama-Aufnahmen, Dual-Kamera (Aufnahmen mit Rück- und Frontkamera gleichzeitig), HDR, Timer, Geotagging, Sprachauslöser, Selfie-Cam, Pause und Resume Recording, Touch & Shoot, Laser Autofocus & Dual Flash

SPEICHER

  • Interner Speicher

    16 GB

  • Externer Speicher

    MicroSD erweiterbar bis 2 TB

  • Micros SD im Lieferumfang

    nein

VERBINDUNG

  • Bluetooth

    Version 4.1

  • Bluetooth Features

    Headset Profile (SP), Handsfree Profile (HFP), Stereo Bluetooth Profile (A2DP, AVRCP), Phonebook Access Profile (PBAP, PBA), Generic Access Profile (GAP), Human Interface Device Profile (HID), Object Push Profile (OPP), Personal Area Networking Profile (PAN), File Transfer Protocol (nur FTP-Server), Device ID Profile (DIP), Generic Audio/Video Distribution Profile (GAVDP)

  • USB / PC Sync

    Ja

  • NFC (Near Field Communication)

    Ja

  • Wi-Fi (W-LAN)

    WiFi IEEE 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, WiFi Direct

  • A-GPS/GPS

    Ja

  • NFC

    Ja

  • 3,5 Klinkenbuchse

    Ja

WEITERE ANWENDUNGEN

  • Music Player

    MP3, AAC, AAC+, e-AAC+, WMA, MIDI, OGG, flac, AMR-NB, AMR-WB, WAV

  • Sprachen

    Deutsch, Englisch, Italienisch, Französisch, Spanisch, Portugiesisch, Niederländisch, Baskisch, Katalanisch, Tschechisch, Dänisch, Estnisch, Bosnisch, Mazedonisch, Galicisch, Kroatisch, Polnisch, Slowenisch, Chinesisch, Koreanisch, Indonesisch, Finnisch, Norwegisch, Isländisch, Lettisch, Slowakisch, Litauisch, Bulgarisch, Persisch, Griechisch, Schwedisch, Ungarisch, Rumänisch, Türkisch, Russisch, Arabisch, Kurdisch, Indisch

  • Klingeltöne

    64 Polyphon

  • Video Player

    H.263, H.264, MPEG4, DIVX, XVID, WMV, VP8, AVI

  • Video Recording

    3840 x 2160 Pixel (UHD)

  • FM Radio

    Ja

  • Browser

    Ja

  • Widgets

    Ja

  • OS

    Android 5.0 (Lollipop)

  • Vibration

    Ja

  • WLAN

    Ja

  • Wallpaper/screensaver

    Ja

  • Social Networking

    Ja

  • Panorama Shot

    Ja

  • UMTS

    Ja

COMPLIANCE-INFORMATION

WEITERE INFORMATIONEN ZUR COMPLIANCE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Die Sicherheitshinweise für Zubehörteile sind in den Sicherheitshinweisen des Produkts enthalten und werden nicht separat bereitgestellt.

Das sagen Kundinnen und Kunden

