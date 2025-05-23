We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG G flex2 Android Smartphone mit gebogenem 5,5 Zoll POLED-Display, Snapdragon™ Octa-Core Prozessor und 13 MP Kamera
Alle Spezifikationen
ALLGEMEIN
-
Produkttyp
Smartphone mit kapazitivem Touchscreen
ALLGEMEINE DATEN
-
Produkt
Mobiltelefon
-
Farbe
Platinum Silver
-
QWERTZ-Tastatur
Ja
-
Netzwerk
LTE (4G), UMTS (3G), Edge, GSM (2G)
-
Band
LTE/4G (800/1.800/2.600 MHz), HSPA+ 42 Mbit/s, HSUPA 5,76 Mbit/s, UMTS (850/900/1.900/2.100 MHz), GSM (850/900(1.800/1.900 MHz)
-
Betriebssystem
Android
-
Integrierter Prozessor
Qualcomm Snapdragon 810 2 GHz (MSM8994)
-
Arbeitsspeicher RAM
2 GB
AKKU
-
Batterie
Li-Ion 3,8 V Akku (fest verbaut)
-
Kapazität
3.000 mAh
-
Max. Stand-by-Zeit (h)
2G: bis zu 518 Std.; 3G: bis zu 482 Std.; 4G: bis zu 507 Std.
-
Sprechzeit (min)
2G: bis zu 1.200 min.; 3G: bis zu 1080 min.
DIMENSIONEN
-
Abmessungen: L x W x T (mm)
149,1 x 75,3 x 7,1 - 9,4 mm
-
Gewicht inkl. Akku (g)
152
DISPLAY
-
Typ
Curved P-OLED Full HD Farbdisplay
-
Größe
5,5"
-
Auflösung
1920 x 1080
KAMERA
-
Kamera-Auflösung (MP)
13
-
Zoom
8fach Digitalzoom
-
Blitz
LED
-
Front-Kamera (MP)
2,1
-
Features
IOS+ (Optischer Bildstabilisator), Gesture Viwe, Glance View, Panorama-Aufnahmen, Dual-Kamera (Aufnahmen mit Rück- und Frontkamera gleichzeitig), HDR, Timer, Geotagging, Sprachauslöser, Selfie-Cam, Pause und Resume Recording, Touch & Shoot, Laser Autofocus & Dual Flash
SPEICHER
-
Interner Speicher
16 GB
-
Externer Speicher
MicroSD erweiterbar bis 2 TB
-
Micros SD im Lieferumfang
nein
VERBINDUNG
-
Bluetooth
Version 4.1
-
Bluetooth Features
Headset Profile (SP), Handsfree Profile (HFP), Stereo Bluetooth Profile (A2DP, AVRCP), Phonebook Access Profile (PBAP, PBA), Generic Access Profile (GAP), Human Interface Device Profile (HID), Object Push Profile (OPP), Personal Area Networking Profile (PAN), File Transfer Protocol (nur FTP-Server), Device ID Profile (DIP), Generic Audio/Video Distribution Profile (GAVDP)
-
USB / PC Sync
Ja
-
NFC (Near Field Communication)
Ja
-
Wi-Fi (W-LAN)
WiFi IEEE 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, WiFi Direct
-
A-GPS/GPS
Ja
-
NFC
Ja
-
3,5 Klinkenbuchse
Ja
WEITERE ANWENDUNGEN
-
Music Player
MP3, AAC, AAC+, e-AAC+, WMA, MIDI, OGG, flac, AMR-NB, AMR-WB, WAV
-
Sprachen
Deutsch, Englisch, Italienisch, Französisch, Spanisch, Portugiesisch, Niederländisch, Baskisch, Katalanisch, Tschechisch, Dänisch, Estnisch, Bosnisch, Mazedonisch, Galicisch, Kroatisch, Polnisch, Slowenisch, Chinesisch, Koreanisch, Indonesisch, Finnisch, Norwegisch, Isländisch, Lettisch, Slowakisch, Litauisch, Bulgarisch, Persisch, Griechisch, Schwedisch, Ungarisch, Rumänisch, Türkisch, Russisch, Arabisch, Kurdisch, Indisch
-
Klingeltöne
64 Polyphon
-
Video Player
H.263, H.264, MPEG4, DIVX, XVID, WMV, VP8, AVI
-
Video Recording
3840 x 2160 Pixel (UHD)
-
FM Radio
Ja
-
Browser
Ja
-
Widgets
Ja
-
OS
Android 5.0 (Lollipop)
-
Vibration
Ja
-
WLAN
Ja
-
Wallpaper/screensaver
Ja
-
Social Networking
Ja
-
Panorama Shot
Ja
-
UMTS
Ja
COMPLIANCE-INFORMATION
-
Erweiterung
