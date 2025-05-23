LG K11 Smartphone

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Alle Spezifikationen
PRODUKTTYP
-
Produkttyp
Smartphone mit kapazitivem Touchscreen
-
Software
Android 7.1.2 Nougat
DESIGN
-
Designelemente
Stoßsicheres Metallgehäuse
-
Formfaktor
148,7 x 75,3 x 8,68 mm
-
Gewicht
162 g
-
Farbvarianten
Aurora Black, Terra Gold
DISPLAY
-
Technologie
TFT-LCD
-
Typ
In-Cell Touch Display
-
Diagonale in cm
13,5 cm
-
Diagonale in Zoll
5,3”
-
Auflösung
1280 x 720 Pixel (HD), 16.7 mio Farben
KAMERA
-
Hauptkamera - Megapixel
13 Megapixel
-
Hauptkamera - Zoom
x4 (Digital)
-
Hauptkamera - LED-Blitz
Ja
-
Hauptkamera - Video-Formate
H.263, H.264, H.265, MPEG4, Xvid, VP8/9 , MJPEG, THEORA
-
Hauptkamera - Video-Aufzeichnung (max)
1920 x 1080 (FHD)
-
Selfie-Kamera - Megapixel
8 Megapixel
-
Selfie-Kamera - Features
Porträt-Modus, HDR, Low-Light-Modus, Jump Shot, Musik Flash, Ringtone Flash, PDAF, Autofokus, Flash Timer*
AUDIO
-
Anzahl der Mikrofone
2
-
Audioformate
MP3, AAC, AAC+, e-AAC+, AMR-NB, AMR-WB, Vorbis, Flac, PCM, WMA, OPUS
-
Besonderheiten
DTS : X Unterstützung
PROZESSOR
-
Modell
Mediatek MT6750
-
Taktrate
1,5 GHz
-
Anzahl Kerne
Octa-Core, Coretex-A53
NETZE & VERBINDUNGEN
-
Mobilfunk
LTE (4G), UMTS (3G), EDGE, GSM (2G)
-
Netz/Mobilfunkfrequenzen
LTE B1,3,7,8,20,38 UMTS B1,2,5,8 GSM QUAD
-
LTE Category (DL/UL)
Cat. 4 (150Mbps/50Mbps)
-
Wi-Fi
Wi-Fi EEE 802.11 b/g/n
-
Bluetooth Version
4.2
-
Bluetooth Features
LG Profile
-
A-GPS
Ja
-
Anschlüsse
MicroUSB-und 3.5mm Klinkenanschluss, microSD Speicher-Slot, Nano SIM-Slot
-
NFC
Ja
SENSORS
-
Fingerabdrucksensor
Ja
-
Beschleunigungssensor
Ja
-
Näherungssensor
Ja
-
Umgebungslichtsensor
Ja
-
Kompass
Ja
AKKU
-
Art
Li-Ion
-
Kapazität
3000mAh
-
Standby-Zeit
bis zu 550 Stunden
-
Sprechzeit
bis zu 30 Stunden
SPEICHER
-
Interner Speicher
16GB
-
Speicher erweiterbar
MicroSD Speicher-Slot für bis zu 2TB
-
RAM
2GB
SONSTIGES
-
Lieferumfang
Gerät, Ladeadapter, USB Datenkabel, Kurzanleitung, Sim-Karten Stecker
-
Produkt-Code : Aurora Black
LMX410EO.ADECBK
EAN
-
Aurora Black
8806087030587
