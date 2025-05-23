Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
LG K11 Smartphone

Spezifikationen

Bewertungen

Unterstützung

LG K11 Smartphone

LG K11 Smartphone

Vorderansicht von LG K11 Smartphone LG K11
Hauptmerkmale

  • Elegantes Design mit widerstandsfähigem Metallgehäuse
  • 13 MP Hauptkamera mit schnellem PDAF (Phased Detection Auto Focus) und Low-Light-Modus
  • 8MP Selfie-Kamera mit Porträt-Modus
  • Überragender 3D-Sound mit DTS : X
  • Verbesserter Fingerabdrucksensor
Mehr
Alle Spezifikationen

PRODUKTTYP

  • Produkttyp

    Smartphone mit kapazitivem Touchscreen

  • Software

    Android 7.1.2 Nougat

DESIGN

  • Designelemente

    Stoßsicheres Metallgehäuse

  • Formfaktor

    148,7 x 75,3 x 8,68 mm

  • Gewicht

    162 g

  • Farbvarianten

    Aurora Black, Terra Gold

DISPLAY

  • Technologie

    TFT-LCD

  • Typ

    In-Cell Touch Display

  • Diagonale in cm

    13,5 cm

  • Diagonale in Zoll

    5,3”

  • Auflösung

    1280 x 720 Pixel (HD), 16.7 mio Farben

KAMERA

  • Hauptkamera - Megapixel

    13 Megapixel

  • Hauptkamera - Zoom

    x4 (Digital)

  • Hauptkamera - LED-Blitz

    Ja

  • Hauptkamera - Video-Formate

    H.263, H.264, H.265, MPEG4, Xvid, VP8/9 , MJPEG, THEORA

  • Hauptkamera - Video-Aufzeichnung (max)

    1920 x 1080 (FHD)

  • Selfie-Kamera - Megapixel

    8 Megapixel

  • Selfie-Kamera - Features

    Porträt-Modus, HDR, Low-Light-Modus, Jump Shot, Musik Flash, Ringtone Flash, PDAF, Autofokus, Flash Timer*

AUDIO

  • Anzahl der Mikrofone

    2

  • Audioformate

    MP3, AAC, AAC+, e-AAC+, AMR-NB, AMR-WB, Vorbis, Flac, PCM, WMA, OPUS

  • Besonderheiten

    DTS : X Unterstützung

PROZESSOR

  • Modell

    Mediatek MT6750

  • Taktrate

    1,5 GHz

  • Anzahl Kerne

    Octa-Core, Coretex-A53

NETZE & VERBINDUNGEN

  • Mobilfunk

    LTE (4G), UMTS (3G), EDGE, GSM (2G)

  • Netz/Mobilfunkfrequenzen

    LTE B1,3,7,8,20,38 UMTS B1,2,5,8 GSM QUAD

  • LTE Category (DL/UL)

    Cat. 4 (150Mbps/50Mbps)

  • Wi-Fi

    Wi-Fi EEE 802.11 b/g/n

  • Bluetooth Version

    4.2

  • Bluetooth Features

    LG Profile

  • A-GPS

    Ja

  • Anschlüsse

    MicroUSB-und 3.5mm Klinkenanschluss, microSD Speicher-Slot, Nano SIM-Slot

  • NFC

    Ja

SENSORS

  • Fingerabdrucksensor

    Ja

  • Beschleunigungssensor

    Ja

  • Näherungssensor

    Ja

  • Umgebungslichtsensor

    Ja

  • Kompass

    Ja

AKKU

  • Art

    Li-Ion

  • Kapazität

    3000mAh

  • Standby-Zeit

    bis zu 550 Stunden

  • Sprechzeit

    bis zu 30 Stunden

SPEICHER

  • Interner Speicher

    16GB

  • Speicher erweiterbar

    MicroSD Speicher-Slot für bis zu 2TB

  • RAM

    2GB

SONSTIGES

  • Lieferumfang

    Gerät, Ladeadapter, USB Datenkabel, Kurzanleitung, Sim-Karten Stecker

  • Produkt-Code : Aurora Black

    LMX410EO.ADECBK

EAN

  • Aurora Black

    8806087030587

