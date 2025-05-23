We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
OPTIMUS One Smartphone mit 3,2-Zoll-HVGA-Bildschirm, 3 MP Kamera und Android 2.2 Froyo
Alle Spezifikationen
ALLGEMEINE DATEN
-
Produkt
Mobiltelefon
-
Formfaktor
Full Touchscreen
-
Farbe
schwarz
-
Netzwerk
GSM/UMTS/HSDPA 7.2bps
-
Betriebssystem
Android
-
Integrierter Prozessor
600 MHz
AKKU
-
Batterie
Li-Ion 1500 mAh
DISPLAY
-
Größe
3,2"
-
Auflösung
320 x 480
KAMERA
-
Kamera-Auflösung (MP)
3
-
Typ
mit Autofokus
SPEICHER
-
Interner Speicher
140 MB (dynamisch)
-
Externer Speicher
Micro SD erweiterbar bis 32 GB
VERBINDUNG
-
Bluetooth
Version 2.1 + EDR
-
USB / PC Sync
USB 2.0 High speed & power charging
-
Wi-Fi (W-LAN)
WLAN 802.11b/g
-
A-GPS/GPS
Ja
WEITERE ANWENDUNGEN
-
Music Player
WMA/MP3/AAC+/WAV
-
Video Player
DivX / Xvid
-
Smile Shot
Ja
-
MP3
Ja
-
OS
Android UI/ Android Froyo 2.2
-
WLAN
integriert (802.11b/g)
-
Panorama Shot
Ja
-
G Sensor
Ja
-
Digital Compass
Ja
-
UMTS
Ja
