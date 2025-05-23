LG Q6 Smartphone - Gold

Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
LG Q6 Terra Gold
Hauptmerkmale

  • Randloses Design
  • 5,5” FullVision Display mit FullHD+ Auflösung
  • 100° Weitwinkel-Selfie-Kamera
  • Strapazierfähig gemäß MIL-STD- 810G
  • Gesichtserkennung für schnellere Entsperrung
Alle Spezifikationen

PRODUKTTYP

  • Produkttyp

    Smartphone mit kapazitivem Touchscreen

  • Software

    Android 7.1.1 Nougat

DESIGN

  • Design-Elemente

    Abgerundetes FullVision Display, 18:9 Seitenverhältnis, Metallrahmen, Nahtloser & extra schmaler Körper (6,93 cm breit), glänzend stylisher Look

  • Farbvarianten

    Astro Black, Ice Platinum, Terra Gold, Mystic White*

  • Formfaktor

    142,5 x 69,3 x 8,1 mm

  • Gewicht

    149g

DISPLAY

  • Technologie

    IPS LCD

  • Typ

    18:9 Full HD+ IPS Display

  • Diagonale in cm

    13,8 cm

  • Diagonale in Zoll*

    5,5”

  • Screen to Body ratio

    77,7%

  • Auflösung

    2160 x 1080 Full HD+, 442 ppi

KAMERA

  • Hauptkamera


  • Megapixel

    13 Megapixel

  • Linse

    f/2,2

  • Selfie-Kamera


  • Selfie-Kamera - Megapixel

    5 Megapixel

  • Weitwinkel-Radius

    100°

  • Selfie-Kamera - Linse

    f/2,2

  • Selfie-Kamera - Feature & UX

    Gesture Interval Shot, Quick Share, Autofokus, quadratischer Kamera-Modus, GIF Modus

PROZESSOR

  • Modell

    Qualcomm® Snapdragon 435 (MSM8940)

  • Taktrate

    1,4 GHz

  • Anzahl Kerne

    8 (Octa-Core)

NETZE & VERBINDUNGEN

  • Mobilfunk

    LTE (4G), UMTS (3G), EDGE, GSM (2G)

  • Netz/Mobilfunkfrequenzen

    GSM Quadband/UMTS(B1/B2 /B5/B8)/LTE(B1,B3,B4,B5,B7,B8,B12, B17,B20,B28,B38)

  • LTE Kategorie (DL/UL)

    Cat.6

  • Bluetooth Version

    4.2

  • Bluetooth Feature

    A2DP, AVRCP, DI, GAVDP, GOEP, HDP, HSP/HFP, HID, MAP, OPP, PAN, PBAP, SPP, HOGP, ScPP, SAP

  • GPS-Empfänger

    Ja

  • NFC (Near Field Communication)

    Ja

  • Weitere Verbindungen

    USB-Typ B, 3,5mm Audio Jack, Nano SIM slot, microSD Speicher-Slot

  • E-Mail

    LGEMail app

  • Hotspot-Funktionalität

    Ja

ANWENDUNGEN

  • Sensor

    Beschleunigungssensor, Gyroskop, Näherungssensor, Kompass

  • Google Mobile Services

    YouTube, Gmail, Google Maps, PlayStore, Play Music, Books, etc.

  • Messaging

    LG Messaging app

  • Synchronisation

    Exchange ActiveSync, LG Bridge & Google Dienste

WEITERE FUNKTIONEN

  • Schreibhilfe

    Autokorrektur

  • Klingeltöne

    LG Standard-Klingeltöne

  • UKW-Radio

    Ja

  • Personalisierung

    Themen, Hintergrundbilder, usw.

  • Languages

    Bosnisch, Katalanisch, Tschechisch, Dänisch, Deutsch, Spanisch, Euskera, Französisch, Mazedonisch, Gallego, Kroatisch, Isländisch, Italienisch, Ungarisch, Niederländisch, Norwegisch, Polnisch, Portugiesisch, Rumänisch, Serbisch (Kyrillisch), Slowakisch, Slowenisch, Finnisch, Schwedisch, Türkisch, Griechisch, Bulgarisch, Estnisch, Kasachisch, Lettisch, Litauisch, Russisch, Ukrainisch, Englisch, Arabisch, Chinesisch, Koreanisch, Japanisch

AKKU

  • Art

    Li-Ion Polymer

  • Kapazität

    3000 mAh

  • Art

    Batteriesicherheit und -zuverlässigkeit: vergrößerte Entfernung zwischen den Elektroden für ein niedriges Risiko der Batterieexplosion

SPEICHER

  • Interner Speicher

    32 GB

  • Speicher erweiterbar

    microSD Speicher-Slot für bis 2 TB

  • RAM

    3 GB

