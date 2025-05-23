LG Q6 Smartphone - Gold

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Alle Spezifikationen
PRODUKTTYP
-
Produkttyp
Smartphone mit kapazitivem Touchscreen
-
Software
Android 7.1.1 Nougat
DESIGN
-
Design-Elemente
Abgerundetes FullVision Display, 18:9 Seitenverhältnis, Metallrahmen, Nahtloser & extra schmaler Körper (6,93 cm breit), glänzend stylisher Look
-
Farbvarianten
Astro Black, Ice Platinum, Terra Gold, Mystic White*
-
Formfaktor
142,5 x 69,3 x 8,1 mm
-
Gewicht
149g
DISPLAY
-
Technologie
IPS LCD
-
Typ
18:9 Full HD+ IPS Display
-
Diagonale in cm
13,8 cm
-
Diagonale in Zoll*
5,5”
-
Screen to Body ratio
77,7%
-
Auflösung
2160 x 1080 Full HD+, 442 ppi
KAMERA
-
Hauptkamera
-
Megapixel
13 Megapixel
-
Linse
f/2,2
-
Selfie-Kamera
-
Selfie-Kamera - Megapixel
5 Megapixel
-
Weitwinkel-Radius
100°
-
Selfie-Kamera - Linse
f/2,2
-
Selfie-Kamera - Feature & UX
Gesture Interval Shot, Quick Share, Autofokus, quadratischer Kamera-Modus, GIF Modus
PROZESSOR
-
Modell
Qualcomm® Snapdragon 435 (MSM8940)
-
Taktrate
1,4 GHz
-
Anzahl Kerne
8 (Octa-Core)
NETZE & VERBINDUNGEN
-
Mobilfunk
LTE (4G), UMTS (3G), EDGE, GSM (2G)
-
Netz/Mobilfunkfrequenzen
GSM Quadband/UMTS(B1/B2 /B5/B8)/LTE(B1,B3,B4,B5,B7,B8,B12, B17,B20,B28,B38)
-
LTE Kategorie (DL/UL)
Cat.6
-
Bluetooth Version
4.2
-
Bluetooth Feature
A2DP, AVRCP, DI, GAVDP, GOEP, HDP, HSP/HFP, HID, MAP, OPP, PAN, PBAP, SPP, HOGP, ScPP, SAP
-
GPS-Empfänger
Ja
-
NFC (Near Field Communication)
Ja
-
Weitere Verbindungen
USB-Typ B, 3,5mm Audio Jack, Nano SIM slot, microSD Speicher-Slot
-
LGEMail app
-
Hotspot-Funktionalität
Ja
ANWENDUNGEN
-
Sensor
Beschleunigungssensor, Gyroskop, Näherungssensor, Kompass
-
Google Mobile Services
YouTube, Gmail, Google Maps, PlayStore, Play Music, Books, etc.
-
Messaging
LG Messaging app
-
Synchronisation
Exchange ActiveSync, LG Bridge & Google Dienste
WEITERE FUNKTIONEN
-
Schreibhilfe
Autokorrektur
-
Klingeltöne
LG Standard-Klingeltöne
-
UKW-Radio
Ja
-
Personalisierung
Themen, Hintergrundbilder, usw.
-
Languages
Bosnisch, Katalanisch, Tschechisch, Dänisch, Deutsch, Spanisch, Euskera, Französisch, Mazedonisch, Gallego, Kroatisch, Isländisch, Italienisch, Ungarisch, Niederländisch, Norwegisch, Polnisch, Portugiesisch, Rumänisch, Serbisch (Kyrillisch), Slowakisch, Slowenisch, Finnisch, Schwedisch, Türkisch, Griechisch, Bulgarisch, Estnisch, Kasachisch, Lettisch, Litauisch, Russisch, Ukrainisch, Englisch, Arabisch, Chinesisch, Koreanisch, Japanisch
AKKU
-
Art
Li-Ion Polymer
-
Kapazität
3000 mAh
-
Art
Batteriesicherheit und -zuverlässigkeit: vergrößerte Entfernung zwischen den Elektroden für ein niedriges Risiko der Batterieexplosion
SPEICHER
-
Interner Speicher
32 GB
-
Speicher erweiterbar
microSD Speicher-Slot für bis 2 TB
-
RAM
3 GB
Das sagen Kundinnen und Kunden
Für dich ausgesucht
-
Produkt-
registrierung
Durch die Registrierung Ihres Produkts erhalten Sie schneller Support.
-
Produkt-
support
Finden Sie Handbücher, Fehlerbehebung und Garantie für Ihr LG-Produkt.
-
Bestell-
support
Verfolgen Sie Ihre Bestellung und lesen Sie die FAQs zur Bestellung.
-
Livechat
Chatten Sie mit einem LG-Produktexperten, um Hilfe beim Einkauf, Rabatte und Angebote in Echtzeit zu erhalten
-
Senden sie uns eine e-mail
Senden sie eine e-mail an LG Service-Support
-
Rufen sie uns an
Sprechen Sie direkt mit unseren Support-Mitarbeitern.