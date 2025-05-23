LG Q60 Smartphone

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Alle Spezifikationen
PRODUKTTYP
-
Produkttyp
Dual SIM Smartphone mit kapazitivem Touchscreen
-
Software
Android
DESIGN
-
Farbvarianten
New Aurora Black ,New Moroccan Blue
-
Formfaktor
Slate
DISPLAY
-
Technologie
LCD
-
Diagonale in Zoll
6.26”
-
Auflösung
HD+ (1520 x 720)
KAMERA
-
Hauptkamera - Hauptkamera 1
16MP Standard (1/3.1”, 1.0um, F2.0, 76˚ ~82˚)
-
Hauptkamera - Hauptkamera 2
5 MP (1/5”, 1.12um, F2.2, 120)˚
-
Hauptkamera - Hauptkamera 3
2MP (1/5”, 1.75um, F2.4, 80~86˚)
-
Selfie-Kamera - Selfie-Kamera 1
13 MP Standard (1/3.1”, 1.12um, F2.0, FOV 78˚)
-
Selfie-Kamera - Feature & UX
PDAF , CIS
PROZESSOR
-
Modell
MT6762
-
Taktrate
1.5 GHz
-
Anzahl Kerne
8
NETZE & VERBINDUNGEN
-
Mobilfunk
LTE (4G), UMTS (3G), EDGE, GSM (2G)
-
Wi-Fi
802.11 a / b / g / n / ac
-
WiFi-Direkt
Ja
-
WiFi concurrency
Ja
-
Miracast
No
-
Bluetooth Version
5.0 BLE
-
Bluetooth Funktionen
LG Profile
-
DLNA
Ja
-
Anschlüsse
USB-B 2.0, microSD Speicher-Slot, USB OTG
-
GPS
A-GPS, Glonass
-
NFC
Ja
-
Hotspot
Ja
SENSOREN
-
Fingerabdrucksensor
Ja
-
Beschleunigungssensor
Ja
-
Näherungssensor
Ja
-
Umgebungslichtsensor
Ja
-
Gyrosensor
Nein
-
Digitaler Kompass
Ja
AUDIO
-
Anzahl der Mikrofone
2
AKKU
-
Art
Li-Polymer
-
Kapazität
3,500mAh
-
Wireless Charging
Nein
SPEICHER
-
Interner Speicher
64 GB
-
Speicher erweiterbar
microSD Speicher-Slot für bis zu 2 TB
-
RAM
3 GB
SONSTIGES
-
Lieferumfang
Gerät, Ladeadapter, USB-B Datenkabel, Sim-Karten Stecker & Gebrauchsanleitung
SUFFIX
-
Produkt-Code
LM-X525EAW
