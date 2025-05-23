LG Q7+ Smartphone - Blau

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Alle Spezifikationen
PRODUKTTYP
-
Produkttyp
Smartphone mit kapazitivem Touchscreen
-
Software
Android Oreo
DESIGN
-
Designelemente
Abgerundetes FullVision Display, 18:9 Seitenverhältnis, starke Metallrahmen, stoßsicher gemäß MIL-STD-810G und wasser- und staubdicht gemäß IP68
-
Formfaktor
143,8 x 69,3 x 8,4 mm
-
Gewicht
145g
-
Farbvarianten
Moroccan Blue
DISPLAY
-
Technologie
IPS-LCD
-
Typ
In-Cell Touch Display
-
Diagonale in cm
13,8 cm
-
Diagonale in Zoll
5,5”
-
Auflösung
2160 x 1080 Pixel (FHD+), 442 ppi
KAMERA
-
Hauptkamera - Megapixel
16 Megapixel
-
Hauptkamera - Blitzlicht
LED-Blitz
-
Hauptkamera - Features
QLens, PDAF, HDR, Low-Light-Modus, Timer Flash, Flash Jump Cutt, Ringtone Flash, Musik Flash Light, Autofokus
-
Selfie-Kamera - Megapixel
8 Megapixel
-
Selfie-Kamera - Features
Porträt-Modus
AUDIO
-
Anzahl der Mikrofone
2
-
Besonderheiten
3D Surround Sound mit DTS:X
PROZESSOR
-
Modell
Mediatek MT6750S
-
Taktrate
1,5 GHz
-
Anzahl Kerne
8 (Octa-Core)
NETZE & VERBINDUNGEN
-
Mobilfunk
LTE (4G), UMTS (3G), EDGE, GSM (2G)
-
LTE Category (DL/UL)
Cat. 6 (300Mbps/50Mbps)
-
Wi-Fi
Wi-Fi EEE 802.11 b/g/n
-
Bluetooth Version
4.2 BLE
-
Bluetooth Features
LG Profile
-
A-GPS
Ja
-
Glonass
Ja
-
Anschlüsse
3.5 mm Klinkenanschluss, microSD Speicher-Slot, Nano SIM-Slot , USB OTG, USB- C
-
NFC (Near Field Communication)
Ja
-
Ja
SENSORS
-
Fingerabdrucksensor
Ja
-
Beschleunigungssensor
Ja
-
Näherungssensor
Ja
-
Umgebungslichtsensor
Ja
-
Digitaler Kompass
Ja
-
Gyrosensor
Ja
AKKU
-
Art
Li-Ion
-
Kapazität
3000 mAh
-
Schnelladefunktion
Ja
SPEICHER
-
Interner Speicher
64 GB
-
Speicher erweiterbar
microSD Speicher-Slot für bis zu 2 TB
-
RAM
4 GB
SONSTIGES
-
Lieferumfang
Gerät, Ladeadapter, USB Datenkabel, Kurzanleitung
-
Produkt-Code
Moroccan Blue: LMQ610EA.ADECBL
-
EAN
Moroccan Blue: 8806087031423
COMPLIANCE-INFORMATION
-
Erweiterung
