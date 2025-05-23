Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG V40 ThinQ Smartphone

Spezifikationen

Bewertungen

Unterstützung

LG V40 ThinQ Smartphone

LG V40 ThinQ Smartphone

V40
(2)
  • Vorderansicht von LG V40 ThinQ Smartphone V40
  • LG V40 ThinQ Smartphone, V40
  • LG V40 ThinQ Smartphone, V40
  • LG V40 ThinQ Smartphone, V40
  • LG V40 ThinQ Smartphone, V40
  • LG V40 ThinQ Smartphone, V40
  • LG V40 ThinQ Smartphone, V40
  • LG V40 ThinQ Smartphone, V40
  • LG V40 ThinQ Smartphone, V40
  • LG V40 ThinQ Smartphone, V40
Vorderansicht von LG V40 ThinQ Smartphone V40
LG V40 ThinQ Smartphone, V40
LG V40 ThinQ Smartphone, V40
LG V40 ThinQ Smartphone, V40
LG V40 ThinQ Smartphone, V40
LG V40 ThinQ Smartphone, V40
LG V40 ThinQ Smartphone, V40
LG V40 ThinQ Smartphone, V40
LG V40 ThinQ Smartphone, V40
LG V40 ThinQ Smartphone, V40

Hauptmerkmale

  • Penta Shot
  • Triple-Vorschau
  • Triple Shot
  • Story Shot
  • Cine Shot
  • 3D-Lichteffekt
Mehr
Drucken

Alle Spezifikationen

PRODUKTTYP

  • Produkttyp

    Smartphone mit kapazitivem Touchscreen

  • Software

    Android 8.1

DESIGN

  • Design-Elemente

    FullVision Display im 19,5:9 Format mit einstellbarem Notch, extra-starke Metallrahmen, nahtloser & extra schmaler Körper, stoßsicher gemäß MIL-STD-810G1 & wasser- und staubdicht gemäß IP68

  • Farbvarianten

    New Platinum Gray, New Moroccan Blue

  • Formfaktor

    158,7 x 75,8 x 7,7 mm

  • Gewicht

    169g

DISPLAY

  • Technologie

    OLED

  • Diagonale in Zoll

    6,4”

  • Auflösung

    3120 x 1440 (QHD+), 538ppi

KAMERA

  • Hauptkamera - Hauptkamera 1

    16MP mit dem Weitwinkel (F1.9/1.0μm/107°)

  • Hauptkamera - Hauptkamera 2

    12MP Standard (F1.5/1.4μm/78°)

  • Hauptkamera - Hauptkamera 3

    12MP Telephoto (F2.4/1.0μm/45°)

  • Selfie-Kamera - Selfie-Kamera 1

    8MP Standard (F1.9/1.12μm/80°)

  • Selfie-Kamera - Selfie-Kamera 2

    5MP mit dem Weitwinkel (F2.2/1.12μm/90°)

  • Feature & UX

    Triple Preview, Cine Shot, AI Composition, Google Lens, AI-Cam, Porträt-Modus, PDAF, Manual Photo Modus

AUDIO

  • Anzahl der Mikrofone

    2

  • Besonderheiten

    DTS:X Unterstützung, 32bit Hi-Fi Quad-DAC, Boombox Lautsprecher

PROZESSOR

  • Modell

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 845

  • Taktrate

    2,8GHz

  • Anzahl Kerne

    8 (Octa-Core)

NETZE & VERBINDUNGEN

  • Mobilfunk

    LTE (4G), UMTS (3G), EDGE, GSM (2G)

  • Wi-Fi

    802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

  • Wi-Fi Direkt

    Ja

  • Wi-Fi Concurrency

    Ja

  • Miracast

    Ja

  • Bluetooth Version

    5.0 BLE

  • Bluetooth Funktionen

    LG Profile

  • A-GPS

    Ja

  • Anschlüsse

    USB-C 2.0 (3.1 kompatibel), 3,5mm Klinkenanschluss, microSD Speicher-Slot, USB OTG

  • NFC (Near Field Communication)

    Ja

SENSOREN

  • Fingerabdrucksensor

    Ja

  • Beschleunigungssensor

    Ja

  • Näherungssensor

    Ja

  • Umgebungslichtsensor

    Ja

  • Gyrosensor

    Ja

  • Digitaler Kompass

    Ja

  • Barometer

    Ja

AKKU

  • Art

    Li-Ion Polymer

  • Kapazität

    3300mAh

  • Schnelladefunktion

    Ja

  • Wireless Charging

    Ja

SPEICHER

  • Interner Speicher

    128GB

  • Speicher erweiterbar

    microSD Speicher-Slot für bis zu 2 TB

  • RAM

    6GB

SONSTIGES

  • Lieferumfang

    Gerät, Headset, Ladeadapter, USB-C Datenkabel, Sim-Karten Stecker & Gebrauchsanleitung

  • EAN

    New Moroccan Blue: 8806087036565,
    New Platinum Gray: 8806087036572

COMPLIANCE-INFORMATION

WEITERE INFORMATIONEN ZUR COMPLIANCE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Die Sicherheitshinweise für Zubehörteile sind in den Sicherheitshinweisen des Produkts enthalten und werden nicht separat bereitgestellt.

Das sagen Kundinnen und Kunden

Für dich ausgesucht

0% Finanzierung mit Klarna
Und so geht's
  • Schritt 1
    Lege alle gewünschten Artikel in deinen Warenkorb und wähle an der Kasse „Klarna“ als Bezahlmethode aus.
  • Schritt 2
    Gebe die erforderlichen persönlichen Daten ein. Danach erfährst du sofort, ob die Bezahlung genehmigt wurden.
  • Schritt 3
    Klarna schickt dir deine Bestellbestätigung per E-Mail und erinnert dich, wenn es an der Zeit ist, zu bezahlen.
Entdecke dein persönliches Finanzierungsangebot *
 
Klarna Finanzierung

  • Bestelle dir heute dein LG Wunschprodukt und teile die Kosten bequem 6 oder 12 Monatsraten mit der Klarna 0% Finanzierung auf!

  • So einfach geht´s:

  • Du kannst den Klarna Ratenkauf ab einem Einkaufswert von 300 € nutzen. Hierfür ist keine vorherige Registrierung erforderlich und du kannst die Zahlungsmethode „Klarna“ direkt an der Kasse auswählen.

  • Du wirst nach dem Bestellabschluss direkt zu Klarna weitergeleitet und kannst die finalen monatlichen Raten, sowie die Kosten und Bedingungen einsehen.

  • Unser Tipp: Lade dir die Klarna App herunter und behalte jederzeit die Kontrolle und Übersicht über deine Zahlungen.

  • * Bitte beachte, dass es minimale Abweichungen bei der Kalkulation von den monatlichen Kosten sowie den Gesamtkosten geben kann. Der finale Finanzierungsbetrag wird dir bei Kaufabschluss auf der Seite von Klarna angezeigt werden.

Über Klarna

LG bietet Klarna als Zahlungsmethode auf LG.com/at an, um Kunden flexible Zahlungsoptionen anzubieten.

Mehr Erfahren
Mehr ErfahrenHäufig gestellte Fragen

Weitere Informationen zu den Zahlungsmöglichkeiten findest bei den FAQ's.

Mehr Erfahren
Datenschutzerklärung
 