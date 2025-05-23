Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
NANOCELL CINEMA HÄNDLERSUCHE

NanoCell Cinema.
Eine Leistung, die für die große Leinwand gemacht ist.

Verwandeln Sie Ihr Zuhause in das Kino, von dem Sie schon immer geträumt haben – mithilfe eines Fernsehers, der wirklich kinotauglich ist.

 

Das Geheimnis echten Kinogenusses.

Bessere Filmabende dank eines kinotauglichen Displays.

Genießen Sie das volle Kinoerlebnis bequem von zu Hause aus auf dem Großbildschirm des LG NanoCell TV.

Full Array Local Dimming

Dunkle Szenen haben Einzug in die Welt des Films gehalten.

Dank mehrerer präzise gesteuerter Dimming-Zonen bietet Full Array Local Dimming eine verbesserte Steuerung der Hintergrundbeleuchtung und damit tiefere Schwarztöne. Dadurch wird der Kontrast erhöht und ein detailreicheres Bild auch in dunklen Filmszenen angezeigt.

*Full Array Dimming wird von allen Größen der Modelle NANO99, NANO95 und NANO90 unterstützt. Es ist nur auf dem 86-Zoll-Modell NANO85 verfügbar.
*Im Vergleich zu herkömmlichen UHD-TVs von LG ohne NanoCell-Technologie.
*Bilder simuliert, um das Verständnis der Funktionen zu verbessern.

Haben Sie den perfekten Fernseher gefunden?

Händlersuche

FILMMAKER MODE™

Filme, wie sie sein sollen.

Im FILMMAKER MODE™ wird die Bewegungsglättung deaktiviert, während die ursprünglichen Seitenverhältnisse, Farben und Bildraten erhalten bleiben. Dadurch wird die ursprüngliche Vision des Regisseurs genau wiedergegeben, sodass Sie den Film so erleben, wie es beabsichtigt war.

Dolby Vision IQ und Dolby Atmos

Sehen und hören Sie Dolby von seiner besten Seite.

Die LG NanoCell TVs sind mit den neuesten Lösungen von Dolby ausgestattet. Dolby Vision IQ nutzt Metadaten und die in den Fernsehern eingebauten Lichtsensoren, um die Bildqualität je nach Inhaltsgenre und Umgebung zu optimieren, während Dolby Atmos gleichzeitig einen mehrdimensionalen, immersiven Klang beisteuert. Eine leistungsstarke Kombination, die ein realistischeres Erlebnis beim Anschauen von Filmen bietet.

*Dolby Vision IQ und Dolby Atmos werden den Modellen NANO99, NANO95, NANO90 und NANO85 in allen erhältlichen Größen unterstützt. Sie sind nur auf dem 86-Zoll-Modell des NANO75 verfügbar.

HDR 10 Pro

Erwecken Sie alles, was Sie sehen, zum Leben.

Die LG-eigene Dynamikbereich-Technologie, HDR 10 Pro, passt die Helligkeit an, um die Farben zu optimieren, jedes noch so kleine Detail zu enthüllen und jedem Bild eine lebensechte Klarheit zu verleihen. Darüber hinaus intensiviert sie auch reguläre HDR-Inhalte. Jetzt werden all Ihre Lieblingsfilme und -sendungen von Anfang bis Ende mit noch lebendigeren und strahlenderen Farben wiedergegeben.

*Bilder simuliert, um das Verständnis der Funktionen zu verbessern.

Haben Sie den perfekten Fernseher gefunden?

Händlersuche

Automatische Kalibrierung

Präzision auf Expertenniveau.

Die automatische Kalibrierung unterstützt Hardware-Tuning auf höchstem Niveau, sodass Experten eine schnelle Kalibrierung der LG NanoCell TVs durchführen können. Dies stellt sicher, dass das TV-Gerät so eingestellt wird, dass es eine optimale Bildgenauigkeit bietet und hilft, potenzielle Luminanzabweichungen zu vermeiden, um ein qualitativ hochwertiges Bild zu garantieren, das auch Experten zufriedenstellt.

*Die automatische Kalibrierung wird von den Modellen NANO99, NANO95, NANO90 und NANO85 in allen erhältlichen Größen unterstützt. Sie ist nur auf dem 86-Zoll-Modell des NANO75 verfügbar.

Unterhaltung

Jetzt im Stream auf dem LG NanoCell.

Die LG NanoCell TVs unterstützen Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video und Apple TV. Jetzt können Sie all Ihre Lieblingsfilme, -fernsehsendungen und -dokumentationen in außergewöhnlicher Bildqualität und mit beeindruckendem Klang genießen.

*Netflix-Streaming-Mitgliedschaft erforderlich.
*Ein Abonnement von Disney+ ist erforderlich. Unterliegt den hier nachzulesenden Bedingungen: http://www.disnetplus.com ⓒ 2020 Disney und seine verbundenen Unternehmen.
*Amazon, Prime Video und alle zugehörigen Logos sind Markenzeichen von Amazon.com, Inc., oder seinen verbundenen Unternehmen. Für die Amazon-Prime-Mitgliedschaft und/oder Prime Video fallen Gebühren an. Auf primevideo.com/terms finden Sie weitere Informationen.
*Ein Abonnement von Apple TV+ ist erforderlich. Apple, das Apple-Logo und Apple TV sind in den USA und weiteren Ländern eingetragene Markenzeichen von Apple Inc.
*Die angebotenen Dienste können je nach Land variieren.

WÄHLEN SIE IHREN NANOCELL
0% Finanzierung mit Klarna
Und so geht's
  • Schritt 1
    Lege alle gewünschten Artikel in deinen Warenkorb und wähle an der Kasse „Klarna“ als Bezahlmethode aus.
  • Schritt 2
    Gebe die erforderlichen persönlichen Daten ein. Danach erfährst du sofort, ob die Bezahlung genehmigt wurden.
  • Schritt 3
    Klarna schickt dir deine Bestellbestätigung per E-Mail und erinnert dich, wenn es an der Zeit ist, zu bezahlen.
Entdecke dein persönliches Finanzierungsangebot *
 
Klarna Finanzierung

  • Bestelle dir heute dein LG Wunschprodukt und teile die Kosten bequem 6 oder 12 Monatsraten mit der Klarna 0% Finanzierung auf!

  • So einfach geht´s:

  • Du kannst den Klarna Ratenkauf ab einem Einkaufswert von 300 € nutzen. Hierfür ist keine vorherige Registrierung erforderlich und du kannst die Zahlungsmethode „Klarna“ direkt an der Kasse auswählen.

  • Du wirst nach dem Bestellabschluss direkt zu Klarna weitergeleitet und kannst die finalen monatlichen Raten, sowie die Kosten und Bedingungen einsehen.

  • Unser Tipp: Lade dir die Klarna App herunter und behalte jederzeit die Kontrolle und Übersicht über deine Zahlungen.

  • * Bitte beachte, dass es minimale Abweichungen bei der Kalkulation von den monatlichen Kosten sowie den Gesamtkosten geben kann. Der finale Finanzierungsbetrag wird dir bei Kaufabschluss auf der Seite von Klarna angezeigt werden.

Über Klarna

LG bietet Klarna als Zahlungsmethode auf LG.com/at an, um Kunden flexible Zahlungsoptionen anzubieten.

Mehr Erfahren
Mehr ErfahrenHäufig gestellte Fragen

Weitere Informationen zu den Zahlungsmöglichkeiten findest bei den FAQ's.

Mehr Erfahren
Datenschutzerklärung
 