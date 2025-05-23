Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
NANOCELL DESIGN HÄNDLERSUCHE

Ein großer Flachbildfernseher ist an einer weißen Wand montiert. Der Bildschirm zeigt große Blätter in leuchtenden Farben.

TV mit mehr als einer kreativen Seite.

Werten Sie Ihren Raum mit einem schlanken, für die Wandmontage geeigneten Fernseher auf, der zu jeder Wohnungseinrichtung passt.

NanoCell

Minimalistisches Design für
maximale Schönheit.

Der LG NanoCell TV hängt mit seinem schlanken, minimalistischen Design wie ein modernes Kunstwerk an der Wand und verleiht Ihrem Zuhause einen Hauch von Schönheit und es gleichzeitig auf.

Ein Flachbildfernseher an einer grauen Wand neben einem raumhohen Fenster und natürlich wirkenden Holzmöbeln. Der Bildschirm zeigt eine Waldszene mit Licht, das durch die Bäume schimmert.

Kantenansichten verdeutlichen die Schlankheit des Fernsehers.

NanoCell

Einfache Installation.
Hochwertige Verarbeitung.

*Das tatsächliche Produkt kann abweichend ausfallen.
*Die Lautsprecher sind separat erhältlich.

Haben Sie den perfekten Fernseher gefunden?

Händlersuche

Hebt sich von der Masse ab.

Inspiriert von Kunstausstellungen verfügt der LG NanoCell TV jetzt über unseren Gallery-Standfuß. Dies gibt Ihnen die Freiheit, Ihren Fernseher so zu präsentieren, wie Sie es wünschen, damit er sich optimal in Ihre Räumlichkeiten einfügen kann.

Fernseher auf einem Standfuß in einem Raum auf dem Boden stehend, umgeben von Möbeln und Dekor aus Holz. Fernseher in einem modern eingerichteten Raum mit Zimmerpflanzen, auf dem Boden auf einem Standfuß stehend. Fernseher in einem modern eingerichteten Raum, vor dem Fenster auf dem Boden auf einem Standfuß stehend.

Zwei Bilder, das obere zeigt die Halterung für die Montage und das untere Bild zeigt den Standfuß.

Einfach zu montieren,
einfach zu verwalten.

Er wird mit einer dazugehörigen Halterung und Zubehörteilen geliefert, durch die Ihr Fernseher andere kleine Geräte halten kann. Das Kabelmanagementsystem wurde speziell entwickelt, um den hochwertigen Look aufrechtzuerhalten und das Gefühl einer Kunstgalerie zu vermitteln.

*Der Gallery-Standfuß ist nur für die Modelle NANO75, NANO77, NANO80 und NANO85 mit jeweils 55 und 65 Zoll erhältlich.
*Der Gallery-Standfuß ist separat erhältlich.

Eintauchen von einer Seite zur anderen.

Der große Bildschirm des LG NanoCell TV ist größer als je zuvor – dank unseres Cinema-Screen-Designs mit kaum noch vorhandenem Rahmen. Dadurch verschwimmt die Grenze zwischen Fiktion und Realität mehr denn je, Ihr immersives Erlebnis wird maximiert und ein authentisches Kino-Feeling stellt sich ein.

Ein großer Flachbildfernseher an einer grauen Wand neben einem raumhohen Fenster. Der Bildschirm zeigt eine Waldszene mit Licht, das durch die Bäume schimmert.

Haben Sie den perfekten Fernseher gefunden?

Händlersuche

Mehr Bildschirmfläche.
Mehr Platz. Mehr Möglichkeiten.

Frau beim Yoga in der Mitte eines Raumes vor einem großen, an der Wand montierten Flachbildfernseher. Rückansicht einer Frau, die ein Videomeeting mit Teilnehmern abhält, die auf dem wandmontierten Flachbildfernseher angezeigt werden. Ein Mann und eine Frau kochen gemeinsam vor einem großen wandmontierten TV.

WÄHLEN SIE IHREN NANOCELL

Über die Schaltflächen gelangen Sie zu den Verkaufsstellen und zur NANOCELL-Produktreihe.

