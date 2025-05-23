Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
NANOCELL SPORT HÄNDLERSUCHE

NanoCell Sport. Siegreiche Leistung.

Erwecken Sie das Stadion in Ihren eigenen vier Wänden zum Leben, mit allem, was zur gewohnten Atmosphäre eines Spieltags dazugehört.

Das Geheimnis echter Sportevents.

Der Fernseher für die
großen Spiele.

Der Großbildschirm bringt Sie mitten ins Geschehen. Spiele wirken realistischer als je zuvor, wenn Sie über einen LG NanoCell TV in sie eintauchen.

Haben Sie den perfekten Fernseher gefunden?

Händlersuche

100%ige Farbkonsistenz

Umfassend gelungene Spieltage.

Dank der 100%igen Farbkonsistenz stellt der LG NanoCell TV Farben intensiv und präzise dar. Von der Lebendigkeit des Stadions bis hin zu den Details der Mannschaftsuniformen – Sie sehen jede Farbe so, als befänden Sie sich direkt auf der Tribüne.

*Zertifiziert durch Intertek: eine 100%ige Farbkonsistenz gemessen nach CIE DE2000 anhand von 18 Farbmustern des Macbeth ColorChecker bei einem Betrachtungswinkel von ±30°.
*Die 100%ige Farbkonsistenz wird vom 50-Zoll-Modell NANO85 nicht unterstützt. Von allen anderen Größen des Modells NANO85 sowie von allen Größen der Modelle NANO90, NANO95 und NANO99 wird sie unterstützt. Alle Modelle, welche die 100%ige Farbkonsistenz unterstützen, wurden durch Intertek zertifiziert.

Bereit für Bluetooth Surround

Machen Sie jedes Spiel zu einem Heimspiel.

Schließen Sie ganz einfach Bluetooth-Lautsprecher an, um in den Genuss eines kabellosen Surround-Sound-Erlebnisses zu kommen. Die ganze Action klingt noch satter und realistischer und bringt die Atmosphäre denkwürdiger Spiele direkt in Ihr Wohnzimmer.

*Unterstützte Geräte: LG XBOOM Go (PK7/7W/5/5W, PL7/5, PN7/5), LG XBOOM Tower (RL3), LG XBOOM (RM2, RN9/7/5, ON9/7/5)
*Die Lautsprecher sind separat erhältlich.

Sportalarm

Nie wieder ein Spiel verpassen.

Die Sports-Alert-Funktion benachrichtigt Sie vor, während und nach sportlichen Wettkämpfen. Nie wieder verpassen Sie die wichtigen Spiele Ihrer Lieblingsteams, selbst wenn Sie sich gerade andere Inhalte ansehen.

"*Die unterstützten Sportarten und Ligen können je nach Land unterschiedlich ausfallen. *Nicht verfügbar in Russland."

Motion Pro

Bewegungen mitverfolgen.

Die fortschrittliche Motion-Handling-Technologie reduziert Bewegungsunschärfen und sorgt so für flüssigere Action und ein ungetrübtes Betrachtungserlebnis, auch bei rasanten Sportarten.

*Im Vergleich zu herkömmlichen UHD-TVs von LG ohne NanoCell-Technologie.
*Bilder simuliert, um das Verständnis der Funktionen zu verbessern.

WÄHLEN SIE IHREN NANOCELL
0% Finanzierung mit Klarna
Und so geht's
  • Schritt 1
    Lege alle gewünschten Artikel in deinen Warenkorb und wähle an der Kasse „Klarna“ als Bezahlmethode aus.
  • Schritt 2
    Gebe die erforderlichen persönlichen Daten ein. Danach erfährst du sofort, ob die Bezahlung genehmigt wurden.
  • Schritt 3
    Klarna schickt dir deine Bestellbestätigung per E-Mail und erinnert dich, wenn es an der Zeit ist, zu bezahlen.
Entdecke dein persönliches Finanzierungsangebot *
 
Klarna Finanzierung

  • Bestelle dir heute dein LG Wunschprodukt und teile die Kosten bequem 6 oder 12 Monatsraten mit der Klarna 0% Finanzierung auf!

  • So einfach geht´s:

  • Du kannst den Klarna Ratenkauf ab einem Einkaufswert von 300 € nutzen. Hierfür ist keine vorherige Registrierung erforderlich und du kannst die Zahlungsmethode „Klarna“ direkt an der Kasse auswählen.

  • Du wirst nach dem Bestellabschluss direkt zu Klarna weitergeleitet und kannst die finalen monatlichen Raten, sowie die Kosten und Bedingungen einsehen.

  • Unser Tipp: Lade dir die Klarna App herunter und behalte jederzeit die Kontrolle und Übersicht über deine Zahlungen.

  • * Bitte beachte, dass es minimale Abweichungen bei der Kalkulation von den monatlichen Kosten sowie den Gesamtkosten geben kann. Der finale Finanzierungsbetrag wird dir bei Kaufabschluss auf der Seite von Klarna angezeigt werden.

Über Klarna

LG bietet Klarna als Zahlungsmethode auf LG.com/at an, um Kunden flexible Zahlungsoptionen anzubieten.

Mehr Erfahren
Mehr ErfahrenHäufig gestellte Fragen

Weitere Informationen zu den Zahlungsmöglichkeiten findest bei den FAQ's.

Mehr Erfahren
Datenschutzerklärung
 