Ein LG NanoCell TV vor einem schwarzen Hintergrund. Der Fernseher zeigt ein Auto, das vor einer Bergkette durch Wasser fährt, in dem sich der leuchtende Himmel spiegelt.

Groß ist eine Untertreibung.
Er ist episch.

Entdecken Sie ein unglaubliches Niveau der Immersion, das auf einem kleineren Bildschirm einfach nicht erreicht werden kann.

Ein gewaltiger Bildschirm
für eine unglaubliche Immersion.

Komplettes Eintauchen bekommt auf einem 86-Zoll-Ultra-Großbildfernseher eine ganz neue Bedeutung. Dieser wahnsinnig große Bildschirm bringt alles, was Sie ansehen, auf ein nie dagewesenes Niveau, um Ihr Betrachtungserlebnis zu maximieren.

Echtes 8K

Herrliche Ansichten
mit atemberaubenden Details.

Ein Großbildschirm wäre nicht komplett ohne ein Bild in ultrahoher Qualität. Dank Real 8K sehen die LG Ultra Large TVs in jeder Größe spektakulär aus und liefern lebendige Bilder für eine unglaubliche Immersion.

Zertifiziertes 8K Ultra HD.

Gemäß CTA muss die Kontrastmodulation (contrast modulation/CM) bei der Definition der Auflösung 50 % oder mehr betragen. Je höher der CM-Wert, desto klarer das Bild. Mit einem CM-Wert von 97,8 % übertrifft der LG NanoCell TV die internationalen Standards und macht reine Farben noch klarer.

*CTA (Consumer Technology Association): Wirtschaftsverband, der mehr als 2.200 U.S.-Unternehmen aus dem Bereich Verbrauchertechnologie vertritt und Standards herausgibt.
*Die CTA-Zertifizierung wird für ein Produkt vergeben, das den offiziellen Branchenanforderungen entspricht.
*Nur verfügbar für 8K-Modelle.
*Die CM-Werte basieren auf 65NANO99-Modellen, die mittels LG-interner Forschung getestet wurden.
*Der angegebene CM-Wert wird horizontal getestet.

100%ige Farbkonsistenz

Atemberaubende Farben aus
jedem Blickwinkel.

Mit ihrer 100%igen Farbkonsistenz liefern LG Ultra Large TVs satte Farben und geben selbst aus großen Betrachtungswinkeln ein akkurates Bild wieder. Das bedeutet, dass Sie sich mit der ganzen Familie zurücklehnen und ein kompromissloses Seherlebnis genießen können, egal welchen Sitzplatz Sie wählen.

*Zertifiziert durch Intertek: eine 100%ige Farbkonsistenz gemessen nach CIE DE2000 anhand von 18 Farbmustern des Macbeth ColorChecker bei einem Betrachtungswinkel von ±30°.
*Die 100%ige Farbkonsistenz wird vom 50-Zoll-Modell NANO85 nicht unterstützt. Von allen anderen Größen des Modells NANO85 sowie von allen Größen der Modelle NANO90, NANO95 und NANO99 wird sie unterstützt. Alle Modelle, welche die 100%ige Farbkonsistenz unterstützen, wurden durch Intertek zertifiziert.

Zertifizierte 100%ige
Farbkonsistenz

Die reinen Farben erreichen dank der Nano-Technologie eine 100%ige Farbkonsistenz aus großen Betrachtungswinkeln. Die Farbkonsistenz ist eine Darstellung der Display-Konsistenz in Bezug auf Farbe und Helligkeit. Zertifiziert durch unabhängige Tests von Drittanbietern, erreicht LG NanoCell TV nach CIE DE2000 eine Farbkonsistenz von 100 % über 18 Farbmuster hinweg und bei einem Betrachtungswinkel von ±30°.

Detail und Tiefe in
einem riesigen Maßstab.

Full Array Dimming bietet eine präzisere Steuerung der Hintergrundbeleuchtung für tiefere Schwarztöne selbst bei unseren größten Fernsehern. Das bedeutet, dass LG Ultra Large TVs ein höheres Maß an Details und Tiefe über das gesamte Display liefern.

*Full Array Dimming wird von allen Größen der Modelle NANO99, NANO95 und NANO90 unterstützt. Es ist nur auf dem 86-Zoll-Modell NANO85 verfügbar.
*Im Vergleich zu herkömmlichen UHD-TVs von LG ohne NanoCell-Technologie.
*Bilder simuliert, um das Verständnis der Funktionen zu verbessern.

Dieser große Flachbildfernseher
fügt sich wunderbar ein.

LG Ultra Large TVs sind darauf ausgelegt, zu verblüffen. Superschmal und für die Wandmontage optimiert, hängt selbst der größte 86-Zoll-Bildschirm bündig an der Wand, um mit Ihrer Wohnungseinrichtung zu harmonieren und Ihr Wohnambiente aufzuwerten.

Erfahren Sie, ob und wie ein großer Bildschirm in Ihren Raum passt.

Sie sind sich nicht sicher, welche Bildschirmgröße die richtige für Sie ist? Geben Sie einfach die Abmessungen des betreffenden Zimmers in den LG-TV-Simulator ein, um mehr über die tatsächliche Produktgröße zu erfahren und herauszufinden, welcher Fernseher am besten in Ihren Raum passt.

Erfahren Sie, ob und wie ein großer Bildschirm in Ihren Raum passt. JETZT AUSPROBIEREN

Genießen Sie Filme auf dem Großbildschirm in Höchstqualität.

Mehr erfahren

Rüsten Sie Ihre Spielestation mit einem Großbildschirm auf.

Mehr erfahren

Machen Sie den Spieltag dank
Großbildschirm zu einem unvergesslichen Erlebnis

Mehr erfahren

