SO FUNKTIONIERT'S
Bestelle zwischen 24.10. und 13.11.2022 einen der neuen LG Posé Lifestyle TVs vor und sichere dir jetzt einen Gratis LG XBOOM 360 RP4 Bluetooth Lautsprecher!
LG POSÉ LIFESTYLE TV IM LG ONLINE BRAND STORE VORBESTELLEN
Kaufen Sie bis zum 13. November 2022 eines der untenstehenden LG Posé Modelle im LG Online Brand Store unter lg.com/at
+ LG XBOOM 360 RP4 BLUETOOTH LAUTSPRECHER
Beim Kauf der Aktionsmodelle erhalten Sie automatisch den LG XBOOM 360 RP4Bluetooth Lautsprecher gratis zu Ihrem neuen LG Lifestyle Fernseher.
LG POSÉ VOR ALLEN ANDEREN ERHALTEN!
Sie erhalten den neuen LG Lifestyle TVvor allen anderen.
Nach Beendigung der Aktion beginnt der Versand Ihres neuen LG Posé - Sie erhalten eine Versandbestätigung, sobald die Ware verfügbar für den Versand ist.
Exklusiver Online Vorverkauf:
LG Posé Lifestyle TV +
LG XBOOM 360 RP4
Kaufe eines LG Lifestyle Aktionsmodells im LG Online Brand Storeunter lg.com.at
Aktionszeitraum:
24.10. bis 13.11.2022 (Bestelldatum)