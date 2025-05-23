Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
Mehr Auswahl,
so viel mehr Freude

Den LG QNED gibt es jetzt in größeren Formaten, mit besseren Spezifikationen und einer größeren Auswahl als je zuvor. Egal, ob Sie auf der Suche nach dem besten 4K Mini LED TV, einem 4K-Allround-Fernseher oder einem TV für Spiele, Filme oder Sport sind – der perfekte LG QNED wartet schon auf Sie.

Table Caption
Funktionen QNED85 QNED80 QNED75
Auf dem Display eines QNED85 ist ein Aquarellbild mit sich ausbreitender grüner und roter Farbe zu sehen.
Auf dem Display eines QNED80 ist ein Aquarellbild mit sich ausbreitender pinker und grüner Farbe zu sehen.
Auf dem Display eines QNED75 ist ein Aquarellbild mit sich ausbreitender lila und türkiser Farbe zu sehen.
Display 4K 86"/75"/65"/55" 4K 86"/75"/65"/55"/50" 4K 75"/65"/55"/50"/43"
miniLED miniLED - -
Precision Dimming Precision Dimming Precision Dimming (86")/Dimming Pro (75"/65"/55"/50") Dimming Pro
Farben QNED Color Pro/100 % Farbvolumen QNED-Farben QNED-Farben
Ultra-Kontrast Ultra Contrast Ultra Contrast Ultra Contrast
Audio 2.2-Kanal/40 W/Dolby Atmos/AI Sound Pro 2.2-Kanal/40 W (86")/2.0-Kanal/20 W (75"/65"/55"/50")/AI Sound Pro 2.0-Kanal/20 W/AI Sound Pro
Standfuß Wandmontage, Standfuß optional Wandmontage, Standfuß optional Wandmontage, Standfuß optional
Prozessor α7 AI 4K Processor der 6. Generation α7 AI 4K Processor der 6. Generation α5 AI 4K Processor der 6. Generation
HDR Dolby Vision/HDR10 Pro HDR10 Pro HDR10 Pro
Bandbreite HDMI 2.1 HDMI 2.1 HDMI 2.0
HDMI-Funktionen ALLM/eARC ALLM/eARC ALLM/eARC
VRR AMD FreeSync Premium/VRR AMD FreeSync Premium/VRR -
Gaming Game Dashboard und Game Optimizer/HGiG Game Dashboard und Game Optimizer/HGiG Game Dashboard und Game Optimizer/HGiG
Smart-Funktionen Amazon Alexa/Apple AirPlay2 & Home Amazon Alexa/Apple AirPlay2 & Home Amazon Alexa/Apple AirPlay2 & Home
Sprachsteuerung Fernbedienung Fernbedienung Fernbedienung
Plattform webOS 23 webOS 23 webOS 23
Freigabe von Raum zu Raum Empfänger Empfänger Empfänger
*Die Abbildungen und Spezifikationen der einzelnen Produkte können je nach Region, Land oder Bildschirmgröße variieren.
*Produktdesign und Spezifikationen können je nach Land oder Bildschirmgröße variieren.

0% Finanzierung mit Klarna
Und so geht's
  • Schritt 1
    Lege alle gewünschten Artikel in deinen Warenkorb und wähle an der Kasse „Klarna“ als Bezahlmethode aus.
  • Schritt 2
    Gebe die erforderlichen persönlichen Daten ein. Danach erfährst du sofort, ob die Bezahlung genehmigt wurden.
  • Schritt 3
    Klarna schickt dir deine Bestellbestätigung per E-Mail und erinnert dich, wenn es an der Zeit ist, zu bezahlen.
Entdecke dein persönliches Finanzierungsangebot *
 
Klarna Finanzierung

  • Bestelle dir heute dein LG Wunschprodukt und teile die Kosten bequem 6 oder 12 Monatsraten mit der Klarna 0% Finanzierung auf!

  • So einfach geht´s:

  • Du kannst den Klarna Ratenkauf ab einem Einkaufswert von 300 € nutzen. Hierfür ist keine vorherige Registrierung erforderlich und du kannst die Zahlungsmethode „Klarna“ direkt an der Kasse auswählen.

  • Du wirst nach dem Bestellabschluss direkt zu Klarna weitergeleitet und kannst die finalen monatlichen Raten, sowie die Kosten und Bedingungen einsehen.

  • Unser Tipp: Lade dir die Klarna App herunter und behalte jederzeit die Kontrolle und Übersicht über deine Zahlungen.

  • * Bitte beachte, dass es minimale Abweichungen bei der Kalkulation von den monatlichen Kosten sowie den Gesamtkosten geben kann. Der finale Finanzierungsbetrag wird dir bei Kaufabschluss auf der Seite von Klarna angezeigt werden.

Über Klarna

LG bietet Klarna als Zahlungsmethode auf LG.com/at an, um Kunden flexible Zahlungsoptionen anzubieten.

Häufig gestellte Fragen

Weitere Informationen zu den Zahlungsmöglichkeiten findest bei den FAQ's.

