98 Zoll 4K LG UHD Smart TV UT91
98UT91006LA_EU E.pdf
Energieklasse : AT
Produktinformationsblatt

Funktionen

Gallerie

Spezifikationen

Bewertungen

Unterstützung

98 Zoll 4K LG UHD Smart TV UT91

98UT91006LA_EU E.pdf
Energieklasse : AT
Produktinformationsblatt

98 Zoll 4K LG UHD Smart TV UT91

98UT91006LA
Frontansicht des LG UHD AI ThinQ 4K UT91 Smart TV, zeigt den Startbildschirm mit eingeschaltetem Display.
Schräg vorderansicht von links des LG UHD AI ThinQ 4K UT91 Smart TV mit lebendigem Bild auf dem Bildschirm.
Rückansicht des LG UHD AI ThinQ 4K UT91 Smart TV, zeigt Rückwandaufbau und Befestigungspunkte.
Seitenprofil des LG UHD AI ThinQ 4K UT91 Smart TV, zeigt die schlanke Paneltiefe.
Abmessungen des LG UHD AI ThinQ 4K UT91 Smart TV 98 Zoll: Breite 2192 mm, Höhe 1284 mm, Tiefe 486 mm (mit Standfuß).
Der LG UHD AI ThinQ 4K UT91 Smart TV, installiert in einem modernen Wohnzimmer, zeigt ein helles und lebendiges Bild.
Nahaufnahme der Rückanschlüsse des LG UHD AI ThinQ 4K UT91 Smart TV, inklusive HDMI- und USB-Ports.
Nahaufnahme des seitlichen Anschlussbereichs des LG UHD AI ThinQ 4K UT91 Smart TV, mit CI- und HDMI-Eingang.
Detailansicht des Standfußes und unteren Rahmens des LG UHD AI ThinQ 4K UT91 Smart TV.
Nahaufnahme des oberen rechten Rahmens und der Paneloberfläche des LG UHD AI ThinQ 4K UT91 Smart TV.
Linke schräge Frontansicht des LG UHD AI ThinQ 4K UT91 Smart TV mit farbintensiver Anzeige.
Rechte schräge Frontansicht des LG UHD AI ThinQ 4K UT91 Smart TV mit schmalem Rahmen.
Frontansicht des LG UHD AI ThinQ 4K UT91 Smart TV mit lebendigen Farben und symmetrischem Design.
Obere schräge rechte Frontansicht des LG UHD AI ThinQ 4K UT91 Smart TV mit geometrischer Farbdarstellung.
Draufsicht auf die Rückseite des LG UHD AI ThinQ 4K UT91 Smart TV mit Blick auf Standfuß und Rückwand.

Hauptmerkmale

  • Ultragroßer 4K LCD TV mit Local LEDs und Local Dimming
  • α8 Gen7 4K AI-Prozessor mit zahlreichen AI-Funktionen für bestmögliche Bildqualität und optimalen Sound
  • Filmmaker Mode™ für kinogleiches Entertainment
  • webOS24 mit 4 Jahren Upgrade-Garantie und Magic Remote-Fernbedienung für komfortable Bedienung
  • HGiG-Unterstützung für realistische HDR-Darstellung in Spielen
Mehr

Ein farbenfroher, quadratischer Tunnel, der nach hinten hin immer schmaler wird, dargestellt auf einem LG Fernseher.

Hier kommen auch kleinste Details zum Vorschein

Ultra HD bringt Farbe und Details ans Licht: Erlebe fantastische Bilder in realistischer Klarheit und Schärfe.

*Bildschirmaufnahme simuliert.

HDR10 Pro

Vorhang auf für feinste Details

Betritt eine Welt, in der jede Farbe zur Geltung kommt und die Helligkeit für atemberaubende Ansichten ultrafein darauf abgestimmt ist – das alles ist möglich dank des brillanten HDR10 Pro.

In einem violett getönten, dunklen Raum wird eine Nahaufnahme des Gesichts eines Mannes auf einem geteiltem Bildschirm gezeigt. Links wird „SDR“ angezeigt und das Bild ist unscharf. Rechts wird „HDR10 Pro“ angezeigt und das Bild ist klar und scharf.

*HDR10 Pro ist eine von LG Electronics entwickelte Technologie, die auf dem standardisierten Bildqualitätsstandard „HDR10“ basiert.

α8 Gen7 4K AI-Prozessor

Das Herzstück dieses TVs sorgt für Top-Unterhaltung

Der alpha 8 KI-Prozessor 4K von LG mit orangefarbenem Licht, das von der Unterseite ausgeht, und bunten Leiterbahnen, die vom KI-Prozessor abzweigen.

Der smarte α8 Gen7 4K AI-Prozessor optimiert automatisch Audio und Helligkeit, damit du völlig in deine Inhalte eintauchen kannst.

*Bildschirmaufnahme simuliert.

KI-Anpassung

Synchronisiert sich mit deinen Sehgewohnheiten

LG Fernseher an der Wand eines Wohnzimmers mit einem Gitarristen auf dem Bildschirm. Grafik mit konzentrischen Kreisen, die Schallwellen darstellen.

Akustische Feinabstimmung durch KI

Der optimale Klang für deinen Raum

Das intelligente Soundsystem erkennt, wie dein Raum beschaffen ist und wo du dich darin befindest. Es erzeugt eine Art  Klangkuppel um dich herum, die perfekt auf die einzigartige Akustik deines Raums abgestimmt ist.

LG Fernseher und LG Soundbar in einem modernen Wohnraum bei Nacht. Das Bild des Polarlichts wird auf dem Bildschirm mit der idealen Helligkeitsstufe angezeigt.
LG Fernseher und LG Soundbar in einem modernen Wohnraum bei Tag. Das Bild des Polarlichts wird auf dem Bildschirm mit der idealen Helligkeitsstufe angezeigt.

Intelligenz rückt dein Bild ins richtige Licht

Ob bei Tag oder bei Nacht, die Helligkeitssteuerung erkennt die Lichtverhältnisse in deinem Raum und gleicht das Bild entsprechend aus. Sie sorgt so für gestochen scharfe und klare Bilder.

AI Picture Pro

Erlebe bestechenden Realismus in jedem Bild

*Bildschirmaufnahmen simuliert.

**Muss über das Sound Mode-Menü aktiviert werden.

***Der Klang kann je nach Hörumgebung variieren. 

Ein Bild des Logos des webOS Re:New Program vor einem schwarzen Hintergrund mit einer blauen und violetten kreisförmigen Kugel am unteren Rand.

webOS Re:New-Programm

Mit jedem Upgrade wie ein neuer Fernseher

Bleibe mit den vier garantierten Upgrades auf die jeweils nächste webOS-Version bei Funktionen und Technologien

immer up-to-date. 

*Das webOS Re:New-Programm unterstützt insgesamt vier Upgrades auf die jeweils nächste webOS-Version. Das erste Upgrade wird ca. zwei Jahre nach dem Kauf erfolgen. Gilt nur für OLED- und 8K QNED-Modelle ab Modelljahr 2022 sowie für UHD-, NanoCell- und QNED-Modelle ab Modelljahr 2023. Funktionen, Apps und Service-Updates können sich ändern oder je nach Modell variieren.

Startbildschirm von webOS 24 mit den Kategorien Heimbüro, Spiel, Musik, Heimzentrale und Sport. Im unteren Teil des Bildschirms werden unter „Ihre Top-Empfehlungen“ personalisierte Empfehlungen angezeigt.

*Das webOS Re:New-Programm unterstützt insgesamt vier Upgrades auf die jeweils nächste webOS-Version. Das erste Upgrade wird ca. zwei Jahre nach dem Kauf erfolgen. Gilt nur für OLED- und 8K QNED-Modelle ab Modelljahr 2022 sowie für UHD-, NanoCell- und QNED-Modelle ab Modelljahr 2023. Funktionen, Apps und Service-Updates können sich ändern oder je nach Modell variieren.

Auf einem Ultra Big LG Fernseher, der an der braunen Wand eines Wohnzimmers montiert ist, umgeben von cremefarbenen modularen Möbeln, wird ein Nashorn in einer Safari-Umgebung gezeigt.

Ultragroßer Bildschirm

Je größer der Screen, desto größer die Spannung

Ein ultragroßer Bildschirm verwandelt all deine Inhalte in Blockbuster und macht brillante Details besser erlebbar.

Die obere linke Ecke eines LG Fernsehers, auf der ein mehrfarbiges Kunstwerk zu sehen ist. Der Fernseher ist mit kaum sichtbarem Abstand an der Wand montiert.

Superschlankes Design

Diese tolle Optik fügt sich überall ein

Mach dein Wohnzimmer oder Schlafzimmer komplett: Das minimalistischen TV-Design passt garantiert zu jedem Einrichtungsstil.

Mach dich bereit für Blockbuster und die ganz große Action

FILMMAKER Mode

Authentische Filmszenen erwachen zum Leben

Erlebe Filme wie im Kino. FILMMAKER MODE™ unterstützt dabei, die Absichten des Regisseurs zu bewahren, die Bildqualität zu optimieren und gleichzeitig sicherzustellen, dass keine Verzerrungen oder zu extreme Bildüberarbeitungen auftreten.

Ein Mann in einem dunklen Schnittstudio, der auf einen LG Fernseher schaut, auf dem ein Sonnenuntergang zu sehen ist. Rechts unten auf dem Bild befindet sich ein FILMMAKER-Mode-Logo.

*Bildschirmaufnahmen simuliert.

**FILMMAKER Mode ist ein Markenzeichen von UHD Alliance, Inc.

Das ultimative Heimkinoerlebnis

Genieße kinogleiche Bilder von deinem Sofa aus

Revolutioniert dein Filmerlebnis: HDR10 Pro sorgt für lebendige und satte Farben.

Akkurat und kontrastreich wie im Kino.

Eine Familie sitzt auf dem Boden eines schwach beleuchteten Wohnzimmers an einem kleinen Tisch und blickt auf einen LG Fernseher an der Wand, der die Erde aus dem Weltraum zeigt.

Starke Gaming-Leistung

Action in unverzögerter Geschwindigkeit

Mit ALLM bleibt das immersive HGiG-Spielerlebnis auch bei hohen Geschwindigkeiten glatt. eARC stellt sicher, dass es auch fantastisch klingt.

Ein Auto-Rennspiel mit der Aufschrift „WIN!“ auf der Tafel an der Ziellinie, während der Spieler den Joystick festhält. Die ALLM-, eARC- und HGiG-Logos sind an der unteren linken Ecke platziert.

*HGiG ist eine freiwillige Gruppe von Unternehmen aus der Spiele- und TV-Display-Industrie, die sich treffen, um Richtlinien zur Verbesserung des Spielerlebnisses in HDR zu spezifizieren und der Öffentlichkeit zur Verfügung zu stellen.

**Der Support für HGiG kann je nach Land variieren.

Die volle Kontrolle genau dort, wo du sie brauchst

Um den Game Optimizer und das Game Dashboard zu verwenden, ist kein Pausieren nötig.

Eine FPS-Spielszene mit dem Game Dashboard, das während des Spiels über dem Bildschirm erscheint. Eine dunkle, winterliche Szene mit dem Game-Optimizer-Menü, das über dem Spiel erscheint.

*Das Game Dashboard ist nur aktiviert, wenn sowohl „Game Optimizer“ als auch „Game Dashboard“ aktiviert sind. 

**Bildschirmaufnahmen simuliert.

Zugriff auf all deine Lieblingsspiele

Ein Gaming-Universum erreichbar auf Knopfdruck: Erkunde eine epische Bibliothek von Cloud-Gaming-Titeln und streame sofort, ohne Zeit mit Downloads oder Updates zu verschwenden.

Ein Boosteroid-Startbildschirm mit der Anzeige „Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince“. Ein GeForce-NOW-Startbildschirm mit fünf verschiedenen Spiel-Miniaturansichten auf der rechten Seite.

*Die unterstützten Partnerschaften können sich je nach Land unterscheiden.

**Ein Abonnement für GeForce NOW kann erforderlich sein.

***Ein Abonnement für Boosteroid kann erforderlich sein.

Nachhaltigkeit

Die LG UHD-Vision

Besser für den Planeten: Leichte, umweltfreundliche Verpackungen und globale Nachhaltigkeitsnachweise.

LG-UHD-Verpackung vor einem beigen Hintergrund mit illustrierten Bäumen.

*Die unterstützten Partnerschaften können sich je nach Land unterscheiden.

**Die folgenden Modelle werden aus recyceltem Kunststoff hergestellt: Wandhalterung unten UT91 (75/65/55/50 Zoll) und UT81/80 (86/75/70 Zoll).

Drucken

Alle Spezifikationen

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

  • Display-Typ

    4K UHD

  • Display-Auflösung

    4K Ultra HD (3.840 x 2.160 Pixel)

  • Hintergrundbeleuchtung (BLU)

    Direct LED

  • Bildwiederholfrequenz

    100/120 Hz (nativ)

BILDBVERARBEITUNG

  • Prozessor

    α8 4K AI-Prozessor

  • AI-gestütztes Hochskalieren (AI Upscaling)

    α8 AI Super Upscaling 4K

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Ja (Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

  • AI Genre-Auswahl

    Ja (SDR/HDR)

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

    Ja

  • Voreingestellte Bildmodi

    10 Modi (Persönlicher Bildassistent, Lebendig, Standard, Basic, Film, Sport, Spiel, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Heller Raum), (ISF)Expert(Dunkler Raum))

  • HFR (High Frame Rate)

    4K 120 fps (HDMI)

GAMING

  • HGIG-Modus

    Ja

  • Game Optimizer

    Ja (Game Dashboard)

  • ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

    Ja

  • VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

    Ja

BARRIEREFREIHEIT

  • Hoher Kontrast

    Ja

  • Graustufen

    Ja

  • Farben umkehren

    Ja

ABMESSUNGEN UND GEWICHTE

  • Abmessungen ohne Standfuß (BxHxT mm)

    2 182 x 1 258 x 110,4

  • Abmessungen mit Standfuß (BxHxT mm)

    2 182 x 1 358 x 464,6

  • Abmessungen der Verpackung (BxHxT mm)

    2 395 x 1 633 x 285

  • Abmessungen Standfuß (BxT mm)

    1 826 x 464,6

  • Gewicht ohne Standfuß (kg)

    61,2

  • Gewicht mit Standfuß (kg)

    65,1

  • Gesamtgewicht inkl. Verpackung

    103,0

  • Unterstützter VESA-Standard (BxH mm)

    800 x 400

EAN CODE

  • EAN CODE

    8806096170922

AUDIO

  • AI Sound

    α8 AI Sound Pro (Virtueller 9.1.2 Up-mix)

  • Bessere Sprachverständlichkeit

    Ja (Automatische Lautstärkenanpassung)

  • WiSA-kompatibel

    Ja (bis zu 2.1 Kanal)

  • LG Sound Sync

    Ja

  • Sound Mode Share

    Ja

  • Simultane Audioausgabe

    Ja

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready-Funktion

    Ja (2-Wege-Playback)

  • Leistung

    40W

  • AI Acoustic Tuning

    Ja

  • Audio Codecs

    AC4, AC3 (Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (weitere Informationen im Handbuch)

  • Abstrahlrichtung des Lautsprechers

    Nach unten abstrahlend

  • Lautsprechersystem

    2.2 Kanal

ANSCHLÜSSE

  • HDMI ARC (Audio Return Channel)

    Ja (HDMI 3)

  • Bluetooth-Unterstützung

    Ja (v 5.1)

  • LAN

    1

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Ja

  • Digitaler Audioausgang (optisch)

    1

  • CI-Slot

    1

  • HDMI-Eingänge

    4 (unterstützt 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (4 Anschlüsse))

  • Tuner-Anschluss (Antenne/Kabel)

    2

  • USB-Anschlüsse

    2 (USB 2.0)

  • WLAN

    Ja (Wi-Fi 5 ( 802.11ac)

SMART TV

  • Apple Airplay2-kompatibel

    Ja

  • Betriebssystem (OS)

    webOS 24

  • Familien-Einstellungen

    Ja

  • ThinQ

    Ja

  • USB Webcam-kompatibel

    Ja

  • Always Ready-Funktion

    Ja

  • Amazon Alexa

    Ja (integriert)

  • Internet Browser

    Ja

  • Intelligente Spracherkennung

    Ja

  • LG Channels

    Ja

  • Magic Remote-Fernbedienung

    im Lieferumfang enthalten

  • Multi View

    Ja

  • Smartphone Fernbedienungs-App

    Ja (LG ThinQ)

NETZTEIL

  • Stromversorgung (Spannung, Frequenz)

    Wechselstrom, 110~240 Volt, 50-60 Hz

  • Leistungsaufnahme (Standby)

    Unter 0,5 Watt

ZUBEHÖR IM LIEFERUMFANG

  • Fernbedienung

    Magic Remote MR24

  • Stromkabel

    Ja (abnehmbar)

COMPLIANCE-INFORMATION

WEITERE INFORMATIONEN ZUR COMPLIANCE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Die Sicherheitshinweise für Zubehörteile sind in den Sicherheitshinweisen des Produkts enthalten und werden nicht separat bereitgestellt.

