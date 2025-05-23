Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
Das geniale Gehirn, <br>der intelligente α9 Prozessor 2

Das geniale Gehirn,
der intelligente α9 Prozessor

Erleben Sie die ultimative Bildqualität

Quad-Step-Rauschreduzierung1

Quad-Step-Rauschreduzierung

Unter Verwendung von LGs eigener Quad-Step-Verarbeitungstechnik schafft der intelligente α9 Prozessor klarere Bilder, indem Körnung und Bildrauschen im Vergleich zur konventionellen Technik doppelt so stark reduziert werden.

* Die in diesem Zusammenhang erwähnte konventionelle Technik basiert auf dem LG Vorgängermodell.

Frequenzbasierter Schärfe-Verstärker2

Frequenzbasierter Schärfe-
Verstärker

Der Schärfe-Verstärker (Sharpness Enhancer) des intelligenten α9 Prozessors hebt feine Details und Strukturen durch Akzentuierung der Ränder des Objekts im Bild hervor.
Das schafft eine größere Tiefe, außergewöhnliche Details und realistischere Bilder.

* Bestimmte Bildmodi aktivieren diese Funktion nicht.

Objekttiefen-Verstärker2

Objekttiefen-Verstärker

Der Objekttiefen-Verstärker trennt das Hauptobjekt sehr präzise vom Hintergrundbild und analysiert Bildstrukturen und Ränder, die dann unterschiedlich verarbeitet werden, um das Erkennen eindeutiger und diese Ränder schärfer zu machen. Damit soll die wahrgenommene Tiefe des Gesamtbilds erhöht und verborgene Details offenbart werden.

* Bestimmte Bildmodi aktivieren diese Funktion nicht.

Echte Farbgenauigkeit2

Echte Farbgenauigkeit

Der intelligente α9 Prozessor verwendet die Farbtabelle 7,3 mal ausgefeilter als konventionelle Fernsehgeräte. Das bedeutet, dass er über mehr Farbdatenpunkte verfügt, um realistische Farben ohne Verzerrungen abbilden zu können.

* Bilder simuliert
*Das in diesem Zusammenhang erwähnte konventionelle Fernsehen basiert auf dem LG Vorgängermodell.

HFR (High Frame Rates = engl. hohe Bildrate)2

HFR (High Frame Rates = engl. hohe Bildrate)

Mit HFR ist der intelligente α9 Prozessor in der Lage, Inhalte von bis zu 120 Bildern pro Sekunde abzuspielen und seine Laufruhe sogar bei schnellen Bewegungen zu bewahren.

* Die HFR-Funktion ist nur über einen USB-Eingang für 2018 LG OLED Fernsehgeräte erhältlich.

