CES 2019: MEHR ALS 140 AUSZEICHNUNGEN FÜR LG ELECTRONICS

01/18/2019
Wien, 18. Jänner 2019 – LG Electronics freute sich im Rahmen der CES® 2019 in Las Vegas über mehr als 140 Auszeichnungen. Bereits zum fünften Mal in Folge erhielt der Technologieführer den begehrten “Engadget Best of CES Award”, diesmal für den revolutionären LG SIGNATURE OLED TV R (Modell 65R9) – ein einrollbarer 65-Zoll TV. Ebenfalls in den jeweiligen Kategorien ausgezeichnet wurden die LG Soundbar (Modell SL9YG) und das Smartphone LG V40ThinQ mit den “CES Best of Innovation Awards”.  

LG wurde von renommierten Technologie-Publikationen wie Engadget, TechRadar, Popular Mechanics, SlashGear, Reviewed.com und Techlicious mit den höchsten Auszeichnungen geehrt. Ergänzend dazu erhielt LG insgesamt 17 CES Innovation Awards von der Consumer Technology Association (CTA) in den Kategorien Home Appliance, Home Entertainment und Mobile Communications – einschließlich den CES Best of Innovation Award für die LG Soundbar (SL9YG) und das LG V40ThinQ Smartphone.

Besondere Aufmerksamkeit zog dieses Jahr der LG SIGNATURE OLED TV R auf sich – der weltweit erste einrollbare Fernseher. Das innovative Design brachte LG mehr als 70 Auszeichnungen ein. Auch das Line-Up der LG gram ultraleichten Laptops wurde mit wichtigen Awards von Publikationen wie Reviewed.com, Trusted Reviews und Techlicious ausgezeichnet.

Auflistung der Top LG CES Awards 2019:

  • LG SIGNATURE OLED TV R: Engadget: Best of CES, PC Mag: Best of CES, Reviewed.com: Editor’s Choice Award, SlashGear: Editor’s Choice Award, Techlicious: CES Top Picks, Popular Mechanics: Best of CES 2019, Tom’s Guide: Best in Show 2019, TechRadar: The Best Tech at the Show, Pocket-lint: Best of CES, HD Guru: Best in Show, CTA Mark of Excellence: Video Display Product of the Year, CES 2019 Innovation Award: Honoree
  • LG 88-inch OLED 8K TV: CES 2019 Innovation Award: Honoree, Mashable: Best Tech of CES 2019, Digital Trends: Best TVs of CES 2019
  • LG gram 17: Reviewed.com: Editor’s Choice Award, Techlicious: CES Top Picks, Windows Central: Best of CES, CES 2019 Innovation Award: Honoree
  • LG gram 2-in-1: Trusted Reviews: Best of CES
  • LG Soundbar (SL9YG): CES 2019 Best of Innovation: Best of Innovation, HD Guru: Best of CES
  • LG HomeBrew: CES 2019 Innovation Award: Honoree, Trusted Review: Best of CES 2019
  • LG Styler: CES 2019 Innovation Award: Honoree, Dealerscope: 2019 IMPACT Awards
  • LG V40ThinQ: CES 2019 Best of Innovation: Best of Innovation

Die vollständige Liste von LGs CES 2019 Awards und Auszeichnungen sowie weiterführende Informationen zu LG Produkten auf der CES finden Sie unter: www.lgnewsroom.com/tag/lgces2019

