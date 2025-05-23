Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
Trockner Weiß (A+++, 8 kg) mit Dual Inverter Wärmepumpentechnologie & selbstreinigendem Kondensator | RT80V9W
Energieklasse : AT
Produktinformationsblatt

Funktionen

Gallerie

Spezifikationen

Bewertungen

Verkaufsstellen

Unterstützung

Trockner Weiß (A+++, 8 kg) mit Dual Inverter Wärmepumpentechnologie & selbstreinigendem Kondensator | RT80V9W

()
  • LG Trockner Weiß (A+++, 8 kg) mit Dual Inverter Wärmepumpentechnologie & selbstreinigendem Kondensator | RT80V9W, RT80V9W
LG Trockner Weiß (A+++, 8 kg) mit Dual Inverter Wärmepumpentechnologie & selbstreinigendem Kondensator | RT80V9W, RT80V9W

Hauptmerkmale

  • Dual Inverter Wärmepumpentechnologie: schonende Trocknung mit niedrigen Temperaturen
  • Automatisch selbstreinigender Kondensator: Ausspülung mithilfe von Wasserdruck
  • Sensor Dry: optimiert die Trocknungsleistung
  • ECO Hybrid System: Sie haben die Wahl zwischen Zeit- oder Energieersparnis
  • DUAL Filter: einfache und effiziente Wartung
  • Inverter Direct Drive® und DUAL Inverter Compressor®: energieeffizient, langlebig und leise mit jeweils 10 Jahren Garantie*

    *Zusätzlich zu den 2 Jahren gesetzlicher Gewährleistung bestehen weitere 8 Jahre Materialgarantie auf den LG Inverter Direct Drive® und den DUAL Inverter Compressor® (ausgenommen gewerbliche Nutzung
Mehr

Doppelte Einsparung von Energie und Zeit

Doppelte Einsparung von Energie und Zeit

Die fortgeschrittene Invertertechnologie mit DUAL Inverter-Wärmepumpe® bietet eine noch nie dagewesene Energieeffizienz oder Zeiteinsparung.

 

D04_RT8DI_Compressor_050219_24092019-D

Der Bereich der Umlaufgeschwindigkeit von sehr schnell bis langsam ohne Ein- und Ausschalten wurde erweitert.

 

Doppelte 10-Jahres-Garantie

Doppelte 10-Jahres-Garantie

Die 10-Jahres-Garantie des DUAL Inverter Compressor passt zur 10-Jahres-Garantie des Inverter-Motors.

*Seit 2018 bietet LG auf den Motor und Kompressor jeweils 10 Jahre Garantie.

 

Glättet Falten und verringert das Einlaufen

Schonende Pflege

Reduziert Falten und verringert das Einlaufen

Eine niedrige Temperatur dank Wärmepumpentechnologie kann Falten reduzieren und ein Einlaufen verringern.

Beseitigt bis zu 99,9% von Allergenen
Allergy Care

Beseitigt bis zu 99,9% von Allergenen

Mit Allergy Care werden 99,9% der Allergene reduziert, z. B. Hausmilben, die Allergien oder Atemprobleme verursachen können. Verbessern Sie Ihre Lebensqualität durch Beibehaltung einer allergenfreien Umwelt.

*Getestet unter der Aufsicht des TÜV SUD. Der LG Wäschetrockner beseitigt 99,9% der Bakterien (S. aureus, P. aeruginosa und K. pneumoniae) mit dem Allergy Care-Programm. Der von der BAF (British Allergy Foundation) zertifizierte Allergy Care-Zyklus reduziert 99,9% der lebenden Hausstaubmilben.

Durch BAF zertifiziert

Verringert Allergene im Haushalt um bis zu 99,9%.

Automatisch Selbstreinigender Kondensator

Kondensator, der bequem gereinigt werden kann

Genießen Sie die mühelose Wartung des Kondensators mit automatischer Selbstreinigung – wie der Name schon sagt, reinigt er sich ganz einfach selbst, ohne dass Sie etwas tun müssen.

*Die Sauberkeit des Kondensators kann je nach Betriebsumgebung unterschiedlich ausfallen.
*Die Häufigkeit, mit der die automatische Kondensatorreinigung erfolgt, hängt von der Menge und der anfänglichen Feuchtigkeit der Wäsche ab.

Immer sauber

Dual-Filter

Immer sauber

Mit dem Dual-Filter hält der Trockner eine hohe Trockenleistung durch Herausfiltern von Flusen aus der Kleidung aufrecht.

Die Trockenleistung optimieren

Trockensensor

Die Trockenleistung optimieren

Erkennt die Feuchtigkeit auf der Kleidung und stellt die Trocknungszeit automatisch ein.

Türinstallation für Ihren Raum

Umkehrbare Tür

Türinstallation für Ihren Raum

Installieren Sie die Tür nach links oder nach rechts je nach Ihren Raumbedürfnissen.

Smarter Komfort mit SmartThinQ®
LG ThinQ®

Smarter Komfort mit LG ThinQ®

Von der Fernbedienung bis zum Herunterladen von weiteren Programmen – Ihr Trockner ist nun intelligent! Die Handhabung ist kinderleicht – Zugriff auf die aktuellsten Innovationen erhalten Sie über WLAN.

Intelligente Fernbedienung

Waschen oder überwachen Sie Ihre Wäsche jederzeit von einem beliebigen Ort aus. Sie können außerdem den Energieverbrauch verfolgen.

Waschprogramm-Download

Mit dem Waschprogramm-Download können Benutzer neue Trocknungsprogramme, wie Sportkleidung, Auffrischen von Decken, Lingerie und Minimieren von Falten, herunterladen

Smart Diagnosis®

Smart Diagnosis® beseitigt nahezu alle kleinen Fehler sofort, bevor diese zu einem größeren Problem werden.

Zusammenfassung

Drucken

ABMESSUNGEN

RT80V9W-dimensionimagev

Alle Spezifikationen

MATERIAL & AUSFÜHRUNG

  • Hauptfarbe

    Weiß

  • Türtyp

    Abdeckung aus geschwärztem Sicherheitssglas

KAPAZITÄT

  • Nennkapazität Trocknen (in kg)

    8

PROGRAMME

  • Sportbekleidung

    Ja

  • AI Dry

    Nein

  • Allergy Care

    Ja

  • Auffrischen Bettdecken

    Nein

  • Voluminöse Wäsche

    Nein

  • Kalt Trocknen/Lüften

    Nein

  • Koch-/Buntwäsche

    Ja

  • Baumwolle+

    Ja

  • Feinwäsche

    Ja

  • Download/Neu

    Ja

  • Daunenjacken-Auffrischung

    Nein

  • Bettdecken

    Ja

  • Pflegeleicht

    Ja

  • Jeans

    Nein

  • Mix

    Ja

  • Kurz 30

    Ja

  • Schnelltrocknung

    Nein

  • Korbtrocknen

    Ja

  • Auffrischen

    Nein

  • Hautpflege

    Nein

  • Dampf-Hygieneprogramm

    Nein

  • Dampf-Auffrischprogramm

    Nein

  • Handtücher

    Ja

  • Babykleidung

    Nein

  • Hygiene

    Nein

  • Outdoor

    Nein

  • Kurz 34

    Nein

  • Hemden/Kurz 20

    Nein

  • Synthetik

    Nein

  • Trocknungszeit

    Nein

  • Wolle auffrischen

    Nein

  • Warm Trocknen/Lüften

    Ja

  • Wolle

    Ja

  • Lufttrocknen

    Nein

  • Turbo Dry

    Nein

  • Eco

    Nein

  • Zeitprogramm

    Ja

STEUERUNG & ANZEIGE

  • Verzögerungs-Timer

    3-19 Stunden

  • Anzeigentyp

    Wählen + Berühren LED

  • Angabe der Türverriegelung

    Nein

  • Zahlenanzeige

    18:88

MERKMALE

  • 6 unterschiedliche Trommelbewegungen

    Nein

  • AI DD

    Nein

  • Typ

    Kondensatortrockner (lüfterlos)

  • Signal für Durchgangsende

    Ja

  • Autom. Neustart

    Nein

  • Inverter Direct Drive®

    Nein

  • LoadSense

    Nein

  • Trommelbeleuchtung

    Ja

  • Nivellierfüße

    Ja

  • Prägung Innentrommel

    Ja

  • Automatisch Selbstreinigender Kondensator

    Ja

  • ECO Hybrid System

    Ja

  • Dual Inverter Wärmepumpentechnologie

    Ja

  • Doppeltes Flusensieb

    Ja

  • Indikator Wasserstand

    Ja

  • Art der Wärmequelle

    Elektrische Wärmepumpe

  • Invertermotor

    Ja

  • Wechselbarer Türanschlag

    Ja

  • Sensor Dry

    Ja

ABMESSUNGEN & GEWICHTE

  • Abmessungen Box (B x H x T in mm)

    660 x 890 x 702

  • Produktabmessungen (B x H x T in mm)

    600 x 850 x 660

  • Gewicht (kg)

    56,0

  • Gewicht inkl. Verpackung (kg)

    60,0

  • Produkttiefe bei geöffneter Tür 90˚ (in mm)

    1 115

ENERGIE

  • Energieeffizienzklasse (A+++ bis D)

    A+++

WEITERE OPTIONEN

  • Wi-Fi

    Ja

  • Piepton Ein/Aus

    Ja

  • Kindersicherung

    Ja

  • Ende der Verzögerung

    Ja

  • Trommelbeleuchtung

    Ja

  • Fernstart

    Ja

  • Dampf

    Nein

  • Anti-Falten

    Ja

  • Kondensatorpflege

    Ja

  • Trommelpflege

    Ja

  • Trocknungsgrad

    3 Stufen

  • Favorit

    Nein

  • Weniger Zeit

    Ja

  • Mehr Zeit

    Ja

  • Schranktrocken

    Nein

  • Timer-Trocknen

    Nein

EAN CODE

  • EAN Code

    8806084132338

INTELLIGENTE TECHNOLOGIE

  • Smarte Diagnose

    Ja

  • Download-Zyklus

    Ja

  • Energieüberwachung

    Ja

  • Fernstart und Zyklusüberwachung

    Ja

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Ja

  • Smart Pairing

    Ja

OPTIONEN / ZUBEHÖR

  • Ablaufschlauchset

    Ja

  • LG TWINWash-kompatibel

    Nein

  • Gestellbaugruppe

    Ja

  • Zwischenbaurahmen

    Ja

LEISTUNG

  • Automatischer Wäschetrockner

    Ja

  • hat ‚EU Ecolabel‘-Auszeichnung erhalten

    Nein

  • Kondensationseffizienzklasse

    A

  • Dauer des nicht ausgeschalteten Modus (Min)

    10

  • Energieverbrauch Teilbeladung (E dry1/2; in kWh)

    0,8

  • Energieverbrauch Vollbeladung (Edry; in kWh)

    1,47

  • Gewichteter jährlicher Energieverbrauch (in kWh)

    176

  • Durchschnittliche Kondensationseffizienz Vollbeladung (C dry; in %)

    91

  • Durchschnittliche Kondensationseffizienz Teilbeladung (C dry1/2; in %)

    91

  • Schallleistungspegel (gewichteter Durchschnittswert in dB)

    62

  • Leistung (W) - abgeschaltet

    0,18

  • Leistung (W) - angeschaltet

    0,18

  • Standardtrocknungsprogramm

    Koch-/Buntwäsche & Eco Schranktrocken

  • Zeit (Min) - (volle Ladung)

    181

  • Programmdauer des Standard-Baumwollprogramms beiTeilbefüllung (T dry1/2 in Min.)

    110

  • Gewichtete Kondensationseffizienz (in %)

    91

  • Gewichtete Programmdauer des Standard-Baumwollprogramms bei vollständiger Befüllung und Teilbefüllung (in Min.)

    140

COMPLIANCE-INFORMATION

WEITERE INFORMATIONEN ZUR COMPLIANCE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Die Sicherheitshinweise für Zubehörteile sind in den Sicherheitshinweisen des Produkts enthalten und werden nicht separat bereitgestellt.

Das sagen Kundinnen und Kunden

Vor Ort finden

Find a retailer.

0% Finanzierung mit Klarna
Und so geht's
  • Schritt 1
    Lege alle gewünschten Artikel in deinen Warenkorb und wähle an der Kasse „Klarna“ als Bezahlmethode aus.
  • Schritt 2
    Gebe die erforderlichen persönlichen Daten ein. Danach erfährst du sofort, ob die Bezahlung genehmigt wurden.
  • Schritt 3
    Klarna schickt dir deine Bestellbestätigung per E-Mail und erinnert dich, wenn es an der Zeit ist, zu bezahlen.
Entdecke dein persönliches Finanzierungsangebot *
 
Klarna Finanzierung

  • Bestelle dir heute dein LG Wunschprodukt und teile die Kosten bequem 6 oder 12 Monatsraten mit der Klarna 0% Finanzierung auf!

  • So einfach geht´s:

  • Du kannst den Klarna Ratenkauf ab einem Einkaufswert von 300 € nutzen. Hierfür ist keine vorherige Registrierung erforderlich und du kannst die Zahlungsmethode „Klarna“ direkt an der Kasse auswählen.

  • Du wirst nach dem Bestellabschluss direkt zu Klarna weitergeleitet und kannst die finalen monatlichen Raten, sowie die Kosten und Bedingungen einsehen.

  • Unser Tipp: Lade dir die Klarna App herunter und behalte jederzeit die Kontrolle und Übersicht über deine Zahlungen.

  • * Bitte beachte, dass es minimale Abweichungen bei der Kalkulation von den monatlichen Kosten sowie den Gesamtkosten geben kann. Der finale Finanzierungsbetrag wird dir bei Kaufabschluss auf der Seite von Klarna angezeigt werden.

Über Klarna

LG bietet Klarna als Zahlungsmethode auf LG.com/at an, um Kunden flexible Zahlungsoptionen anzubieten.

Mehr Erfahren
Mehr ErfahrenHäufig gestellte Fragen

Weitere Informationen zu den Zahlungsmöglichkeiten findest bei den FAQ's.

Mehr Erfahren
Datenschutzerklärung
 