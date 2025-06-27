Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
Trockner (9 kg, EEK A++) mit Dual Inverter Wärmepumpentechnologie & selbstreinigendem Kondensator I V5RT9N
EL_V5RT9N.pdf
Energieklasse : AT
Trockner (9 kg, EEK A++) mit Dual Inverter Wärmepumpentechnologie & selbstreinigendem Kondensator I V5RT9N

Trockner (9 kg, EEK A++) mit Dual Inverter Wärmepumpentechnologie & selbstreinigendem Kondensator I V5RT9N

V5RT9N
Hauptmerkmale

  • Automatisch selbstreinigender Kondensator: Wird mit Hilfe von Wasserdruck ausgespült
  • Allergy Care: Reduziert 99,9% aller Allergene
  • Sensor Dry optimiert die Trocknungsleistung
  • Startzeitverzögerung
  • Fernstart per ThinQ®-App
  • Inverter Direct Drive® und DUAL Inverter Compressor®: energieeffizient, langlebig und leise mit jeweils 10 Jahren Garantie*
    *Zusätzlich zu den 2 Jahren gesetzlicher Gewährleistung bestehen weitere 8 Jahre Materialgarantie auf den LG Inverter Direct Drive® und den DUAL Inverter Compressor® (ausgenommen gewerbliche Nutzung).
Doppelte Einsparung von Energie und Zeit

Doppelte Einsparung von Energie und Zeit

Die fortgeschrittene Invertertechnologie mit DUAL Inverter-Wärmepumpe® bietet eine noch nie dagewesene Energieeffizienz oder Zeiteinsparung.

 

D04_RT8DI_Compressor_050219_24092019-D

Der Bereich der Umlaufgeschwindigkeit von sehr schnell bis langsam ohne Ein- und Ausschalten wurde erweitert.

 

Doppelte 10-Jahres-Garantie

Doppelte 10-Jahres-Garantie

Die 10-Jahres-Garantie des DUAL Inverter Compressor passt zur 10-Jahres-Garantie des Inverter-Motors.

 *Zusätzlich zu den 2 Jahren gesetzlicher Gewährleistung bestehen weitere 8 Jahre Materialgarantie auf den LG Inverter Direct Drive® und den DUAL Inverter Compressor® (ausgenommen gewerbliche Nutzung).

Glättet Falten und verringert das Einlaufen

Schonende Pflege

Reduziert  Falten und verringert das Einlaufen

Eine niedrige Temperatur dank Wärmepumpentechnologie kann Falten reduzieren und ein Einlaufen verringern.

Beseitigt bis zu 99,9% von Allergenen
Allergy Care

Beseitigt bis zu 99,9% von Allergenen

Mit Allergy Care werden 99,9% der Allergene reduziert, z. B. Hausmilben, die Allergien oder Atemprobleme verursachen können. Verbessern Sie Ihre Lebensqualität durch Beibehaltung einer allergenfreien Umwelt.

*Getestet unter der Aufsicht des TÜV SUD. Der LG Wäschetrockner beseitigt 99,9 % der Bakterien (S. aureus, P. aeruginosa und K. pneumoniae) mit dem Allergy Care-Programm. Der von der BAF (British Allergy Foundation) zertifizierte Allergy Care-Zyklus reduziert 99,9 % der lebenden Hausstaubmilben.

Durch BAF zertifiziert

Verringert Allergene im Haushalt um bis zu 99,9%.

Automatisch Selbstreinigender Kondensator

Kondensator, der bequem gereinigt werden kann

Genießen Sie die mühelose Wartung des Kondensators mit automatischer Selbstreinigung – wie der Name schon sagt, reinigt er sich ganz einfach selbst, ohne dass Sie etwas tun müssen.

*Die Sauberkeit des Kondensators kann je nach Betriebsumgebung unterschiedlich ausfallen.
*Die Häufigkeit, mit der die automatische Kondensatorreinigung erfolgt, hängt von der Menge und der anfänglichen Feuchtigkeit der Wäsche ab.

Immer sauber

Dual-Filter

Immer sauber

Mit dem Dual-Filter hält der Trockner eine hohe Trockenleistung durch Herausfiltern von Flusen aus der Kleidung aufrecht.

Die Trockenleistung optimieren

Trockensensor

Die Trockenleistung optimieren

Erkennt die Feuchtigkeit auf der Kleidung und stellt die Trocknungszeit automatisch ein.

Türinstallation für Ihren Raum

Umkehrbare Tür

Türinstallation für Ihren Raum

Installieren Sie die Tür nach links oder nach rechts je nach Ihren Raumbedürfnissen.

Smarter Komfort mit SmartThinQ™
LG ThinQ®

Smarter Komfort mit LG ThinQ®

Von der Fernbedienung bis zum Herunterladen von weiteren Programmen – Ihr Trockner ist nun intelligent! Die Handhabung ist kinderleicht – Zugriff auf die aktuellsten Innovationen erhalten Sie über WLAN.

Intelligente Fernbedienung

Waschen oder überwachen Sie Ihre Wäsche jederzeit von einem beliebigen Ort aus. Sie können außerdem den Energieverbrauch verfolgen.

Waschprogramm-Download

Mit dem Waschprogramm-Download können Benutzer neue Trocknungsprogramme, wie Sportkleidung, Auffrischen von Decken, Lingerie und Minimieren von Falten, herunterladen

Smart Diagnosis®

Smart Diagnosis® beseitigt nahezu alle kleinen Fehler sofort, bevor diese zu einem größeren Problem werden.

TWIN Care
Option Waschmaschine & Trockner als Duo

TWIN Care

Entdecken Sie die Duo-Sets TWIN Care von LG mit Waschmaschine und Trockner, damit Sie in Ihrem so beschäftigten Leben Zeit und Geld sparen können.

Zusammenfassung

ABMESSUNGEN

V5RT9N.BBWQKDG

Alle Spezifikationen

MATERIAL & AUSFÜHRUNG

  • Hauptfarbe

    Weiß

KAPAZITÄT

  • Nennkapazität Trocknen (in kg)

    9

PROGRAMME

  • Allergy Care

    Ja

  • Sportbekleidung

    Ja

  • Wolle

    Ja

MERKMALE

  • Typ

    Freistehend

  • Trommelbeleuchtung

    Ja

  • Automatisch Selbstreinigender Kondensator

    Ja

  • ECO Hybrid System

    Ja

  • Dual Inverter Wärmepumpentechnologie

    Ja

  • Sensor Dry

    Ja

ABMESSUNGEN & GEWICHTE

  • Abmessungen Box (B x H x T in mm)

    660 x 920 x 702

  • Produktabmessungen von rückseitiger Abdeckung zur Tür (B x H x T; in mm)

    600 x 850 x 660

  • Produktabmessungen (B x H x T in mm)

    600 x 850 x 615

  • Gewicht (kg)

    57

  • Gewicht inkl. Verpackung (kg)

    60

  • Produkttiefe bei geöffneter Tür 90˚ (in mm)

    1135

ENERGIE

  • Energieeffizienzklasse (A+++ bis D)

    A++

WEITERE OPTIONEN

  • Kindersicherung

    Ja

  • Trommelbeleuchtung

    Ja

INTELLIGENTE TECHNOLOGIE

  • Smarte Diagnose

    Ja

  • Download-Zyklus

    Ja

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Ja

  • Smart Pairing

    Ja

LEISTUNG

  • Kondensationseffizienzklasse

    A

  • Gewichteter jährlicher Energieverbrauch (in kWh)

    228

  • Durchschnittliche Kondensationseffizienz Vollbeladung (C dry; in %)

    91

  • Durchschnittliche Kondensationseffizienz Teilbeladung (C dry1/2; in %)

    91

  • Schallleistungspegel (gewichteter Durchschnittswert in dB)

    64

  • Leistung (W) - abgeschaltet

    0,18

  • Leistung (W) - angeschaltet

    0,18

  • Gewichtete Programmdauer des Standard-Baumwollprogramms bei vollständiger Befüllung und Teilbefüllung (in Min.)

    169

COMPLIANCE-INFORMATION

WEITERE INFORMATIONEN ZUR COMPLIANCE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Die Sicherheitshinweise für Zubehörteile sind in den Sicherheitshinweisen des Produkts enthalten und werden nicht separat bereitgestellt.

