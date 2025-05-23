Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
Essence White washing machine (A, 9 kg, 1,350 rpm) Undercounter with Inverter Direct Drive® | F4WB3095
MEZ69313820 F4WB3095 改位置.pdf
Energieklasse : AT
Produktinformationsblatt

Funktionen

Gallerie

Spezifikationen

Bewertungen

Verkaufsstellen

Unterstützung

Essence White washing machine (A, 9 kg, 1,350 rpm) Undercounter with Inverter Direct Drive® | F4WB3095

F4WB3095
()
Hauptmerkmale

  • Inverter Direct Drive®: energieeffizienter, langlebiger und leiser Motor mit 10 Jahren Garantie
  • 6 unterschiedliche Trommelbewegungen: besonders schonend
  • Unterbaufähig (abnehmbare Deckplatte)
  • AquaLock® Vollwasserschutz: AquaStop-System bestehend aus versiegelter Bodenwanne mit Sensor und AquaStop Sicherheitsschlauch
  • Sicherheitsglastür: stabil, kratzfest, hygienisch und hitzebeständig
Mehr

Es zeigt den Innenraum der Waschmaschine

Minimalistisches Design, überlegene Sauberkeit

Verleihe jedem Interieur mit unserer neu gestalteten LG-Waschmaschine eine stilvolle Note.

*Die Produktbilder dienen nur zur Veranschaulichung und können vom tatsächlichen Produkt abweichen.

Durchdacht gestaltet

Es zeigt den Innenraum der Waschmaschine

Abnehmbare Deckplatte

Für begrenzten Platz geeignet

In der Mitte eines runden Streams befindet sich ein 6 Motion DD-Logo

6 Motion DD

Auf die Stoffart abgestimmt

Es gibt ein Logo für den Motor einer Waschmaschine und einen Inverter DirectDrive®-Motor mit 10-jähriger Garantie.

10 Jahre Garantie*

Garantierte Zuverlässigkeit

Passt auch in kleine Räume

Perfekt für kompakte Bereiche – die obere Abdeckung lässt sich leicht entfernen, um einen nahtlosen, integrierten Look zu erzielen.

*Die Produktbilder dienen nur zur Veranschaulichung und können vom tatsächlichen Produkt abweichen.

Elegantes Design

Verbessere die Qualität der Innenausstattung deines Zuhauses

Wähle die Waschmaschine, die zu deiner Einrichtungsvision passt.

*Die Produktbilder dienen nur zur Veranschaulichung und können vom tatsächlichen Produkt abweichen.

6 Motion DD

Bewegungskombinationen, die auf die Stoffart zugeschnitten sind

Der Inverter Direct Drive®-Motor dieser Waschmaschine kann sechs verschiedene Waschbewegungen erzeugen, die für die richtige Pflege und höchste Sauberkeit deiner Textilien sorgen.

*Die Produktbilder dienen nur zur Veranschaulichung und können vom tatsächlichen Produkt abweichen.

Tub Clean

Von innen sauber

Sorge für eine saubere Waschmaschine und hygienische Wäsche

Der Motor der Waschmaschine wirbelt Wasser auf

*Die Produktbilder dienen nur zur Veranschaulichung und können vom tatsächlichen Produkt abweichen.

Es hat einen Waschmaschinenmotor und ein Logo auf einem schwarzen, welligen Hintergrund

Ein Jahrzehnt ohne Sorgen

LG bietet eine umfassende 10-Jahres-Garantie für den Inverter DirectDrive®-Motor.

*Der Hersteller LG Electronics Inc. (Garantiegeber) gewährt auf das beworbene Produkt eine Garantie von 10 Jahren auf den LG Inverter Direct Drive® (ausgenommen gewerbliche Nutzung). Es beginnt die Frist für die Berechnung der Garantiedauer mit Rechnungsdatum. Der räumliche Geltungsbereich des Garantieschutzes ist das Gebiet der Bundesrepublik Deutschland.

 

Im Garantiefall wenden Sie sich bitte an den Deutschlandvertrieb des Garantiegebers:

LG Consumer Information Center (Service Hotline)

0800 45 444 45

Verbessere dein Wascherlebnis mit dem eleganten und schlichten Design der Waschmaschine

*Die Produktbilder dienen nur zur Veranschaulichung und können vom tatsächlichen Produkt abweichen.

Drucken

Wesentliche Spezifikationen

  • Max. Waschkapazität (kg)

    9

  • Produktabmessungen (B x H x T in mm)

    600x850x550

  • Max. Schleudergeschwindigkeit (U/min)

    1 350

  • ezDispense®

    Nein

  • Dampf

    Ja

  • Knitterschutz

    Nein

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Ja

Alle Spezifikationen

MATERIAL & AUSFÜHRUNG

  • Hauptfarbe

    Essence White (Glänzend)

  • Türtyp

    Runde Tür (ohne Abdeckung)

KAPAZITÄT

  • Max. Waschkapazität (kg)

    9

PROGRAMME

  • Bettdecken

    Nein

  • Koch-/Buntwäsche

    Ja

  • Babybekleidung

    Nein

  • AI Wash

    Nein

  • Allergieprävention (Waschmaschine)

    Nein

  • Auto Wash

    Nein

  • Bettwäsche

    Nein

  • Kaltwäsche

    Nein

  • Buntpflege

    Nein

  • Baumwolle+

    Nein

  • Dunkle Wäsche

    Nein

  • Feinwäsche

    Ja

  • Download/Neu

    Ja

  • Daunenjacke

    Nein

  • Pflegeleicht

    Ja

  • Eco 40-60

    Ja

  • Schongang

    Nein

  • Hygiene

    Nein

  • Intensiv

    Nein

  • Mix

    Ja

  • Outdoor

    Nein

  • Schnell 14

    Nein

  • Kurz 30

    Ja

  • Kurzwäsche

    Nein

  • Schnelles Waschen+Trocknen

    Nein

  • Auffrischen

    Nein

  • Spülen+Schleudern

    Nein

  • Nachtprogramm

    Nein

  • Hautpflege

    Nein

  • Ärmelsaume und Kragen

    Nein

  • Schleudern

    Nein

  • Sportbekleidung

    Ja

  • Fleckenpflege

    Nein

  • Steam Refresh

    Nein

  • Trommelreinigung

    Ja

  • TurboWash 39

    Nein

  • TurboWash 49

    Nein

  • TurboWash 59

    Nein

  • Waschen & Trocknen

    Nein

  • Wolle (Schonend/Wolle)

    Ja

STEUERUNG & ANZEIGE

  • Verzögerungs-Timer

    3-19 Stunden

  • Anzeigentyp

    Drehknopf, Touchdisplay,LCD + LED Anzeige

  • Angabe der Türverriegelung

    Ja

  • Zahlenanzeige

    18:88

MERKMALE

  • AI DD

    Nein

  • Typ

    Frontlader-Waschmaschine

  • Signal für Durchgangsende

    Ja

  • Centum System®

    Nein

  • Wäsche hinzufügen

    Nein

  • ezDispense®

    Nein

  • Autom. Neustart

    Nein

  • Inverter Direct Drive®

    Ja

  • Schaumerkennungsprogramm

    Ja

  • LoadSense

    Ja

  • Dampf

    Ja

  • Trommelbeleuchtung

    Nein

  • Steam+

    Nein

  • Nivellierfüße

    Ja

  • Edelstahltrommel

    Ja

  • TurboWash360˚

    Nein

  • Prägung Innentrommel

    Ja

  • Vibrationssensor

    Nein

  • Waschtrommel

    Kunststofftrommel

  • Wasserzufuhr (heiß / kalt)

    Nur Kaltwäsche

  • Wasserlevel

    Autom.

  • TurboWash

    Nein

ABMESSUNGEN & GEWICHTE

  • Abmessungen Box (B x H x T in mm)

    660x890x660

  • Produktabmessungen (B x H x T in mm)

    600x850x550

  • Gewicht (kg)

    58,0

  • Gewicht inkl. Verpackung (kg)

    62,0

  • Produkttiefe von rückseitiger Abdeckung zur Tür (in mm)

    590

  • Produkttiefe bei geöffneter Tür 90˚ (Tiefe in mm)

    1 030

ENERGIE

  • Energieklasse (Waschen)

    A

WEITERE OPTIONEN

  • Wi-Fi

    Ja

  • Wäsche hinzufügen

    Ja

  • Piepton Ein/Aus

    Nein

  • Kindersicherung

    Ja

  • Ende der Verzögerung

    Ja

  • Waschmittelmenge

    Nein

  • Trommelbeleuchtung

    Nein

  • Vorwäsche

    Ja

  • Fernstart

    Ja

  • Spülen

    2-mal

  • Spülen + Schleudern

    Ja

  • Spülen+

    Nein

  • Weichspülermenge

    Nein

  • Schleudern

    1.400/1.200/1.000/800/400/Kein Schleudern

  • Dampf

    Nein

  • Temp.

    Kaltwäsche/20/30/40/60/95℃

  • Reinigung Trommel

    Nein

  • TurboWash

    Nein

  • Waschen

    Ja

  • Knitterschutz

    Nein

  • ColdWash

    Nein

  • ezDispense® Düsenreinigung

    Nein

EAN CODE

  • EAN Code

    8806096074688

PRODUKTDATENBLATT (WASCHZYKLEN)

  • Energieverbrauch pro 100 Zyklen (kWh)

    49

  • hat ‚EU Ecolabel‘-Auszeichnung erhalten

    Ja

  • Dauer des nicht ausgeschalteten Modus (Min)

    5

  • Eco 40-60 (volle Ladung)

    0,78

  • Eco 40-60 (halbe Ladung)

    0,49

  • Eco 40-60 (Viertelladung)

    0,254

  • Energieklasse

    A

  • Max. Schleudergeschwindigkeit (U/min)

    1 350

  • Geräuschpegel für Schleudern (Geräuschentwicklung) (dBa)

    75

  • Leistung (W) - abgeschaltet

    0,5

  • Leistung (W) - angeschaltet

    0,5

  • Schleuderleistung - Effizienzklasse

    B

  • Schleuderleistung - Feuchtigkeitsgehalt (%)

    53,9

  • Standardprogramm (nur waschen)

    Eco 40-60 40℃

  • Zeit (Min) - (volle Ladung)

    228

  • Zeit (Min) - (halbe Ladung)

    174

  • Zeit (Min) - (Viertelladung)

    170

  • Waschkapazität (kg)

    9

  • Wasserverbrauch pro Zyklus (l)

    50

INTELLIGENTE TECHNOLOGIE

  • Smarte Diagnose

    Ja

  • Download-Zyklus

    Ja

  • Energieüberwachung

    Ja

  • Fernstart und Zyklusüberwachung

    Ja

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Ja

  • Trommelreinigungs-Coach

    Ja

  • Smart Pairing

    Ja

COMPLIANCE-INFORMATION

WEITERE INFORMATIONEN ZUR COMPLIANCE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Die Sicherheitshinweise für Zubehörteile sind in den Sicherheitshinweisen des Produkts enthalten und werden nicht separat bereitgestellt.

