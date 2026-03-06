About Cookies on This Site

Waschmaschine Weiß (EEK A-55%*, 9 kg, 1.350 U./Min.) mit AI DD® & TurboWash®360° | F4WX9092

Waschmaschine Weiß (EEK A-55%*, 9 kg, 1.350 U./Min.) mit AI DD® & TurboWash®360° | F4WX9092

F4WX9092

F4WX9092
Hauptmerkmale

  • AI DD®: Mehr Gewebeschutz dank intelligenter Erkennung der Fasern
  • AI Wash: Passt das Waschprogramm an Stoffart und Beladungsgröße an für mehr Gewebeschutz
  • A -55%: ganze 55% effizienter als der Grenzwert für eine "A-Klasse"
  • Neues Design: Integriertes LCD-Display im Drehknopf
  • 5 Sprachoptionen: Wähle zwischen Deutsch, Englisch, Französisch, Niederländisch und Italienisch
  • Steam+: Dampfreinigung mit Allergieschutz plus extra Funktion zur Reduzierung von Falten.
Mehr

*Folgende Produktabbildungen dienen zur Veranschaulichung der Features und können in Farbe vom Original abweichen. Die Bilder in der Galerie sind originalgetreu.

Das Etikett mit der Energieeffizienzklasse A-20% und das Diagramm mit der Energieeffizienzklasse sind neben der Waschmaschine angebracht. Hinter der Waschmaschine erscheint ein grüner Pfeil, der nach oben zeigt.
Hohe Energieeffizienz

A-55%: Ganze 55% effizienter als der Grenzwert für eine "A-Klasse„

Sparen Sie Kosten und Energie bei einem optimalen Waschergebnis.

*A-55% bedeutet 55% effizienter als der Grenzwert für eine "A-Klasse" nach (EU)2019/2014

Die intelligente Wäschepflege für ein besseres Leben

Bild des LCD-Panels

Minimalistisches Design, überlegene Sauberkeit

Ein minimalistisches LCD-Panel ermöglicht eine unkomplizierte Steuerung

Das Produkt enthält Wäsche und die Wäschemenge wurde um 60 % reduziert.

Weniger Mikroplastik

Sanfte Trommelbewegungen reduzieren die Reibung der Wäsche

Seide, Hemden und Jeansstoffe werden gezeigt und die Eigenschaften der AI-Waschfunktion werden beschrieben.

AI-gestützte Textilpflege

AI DD® erkennt Fasern für mehr Gewebeschutz

Die Waschmaschine wird vergrößert. Der Bildschirm ändert sich und die Seite des Panels erscheint und zeigt drei Farben: weiß, hellgrau und dunkelgrau.

Die Waschmaschine wird vergrößert. Der Bildschirm ändert sich und die Seite des Panels erscheint und zeigt drei Farben: weiß, hellgrau und dunkelgrau.

Einfach brilliant

*Die zugehörigen Bilder dienen nur zur Veranschaulichung und können vom tatsächlichen Produkt abweichen.

Mikroplastik-Programm

Reduziere Mikroplastik um bis zu 60 %**

Durch Schwenk- und Kippbewegungen wird die Reibung reduziert und die Emission von Mikroplastik um bis zu 60 % gesenkt.**

**Von Intertek im Juli 2023 getestet. Mikroplastikwaschgang mit 3 kg Wäsche (Trainingsjacke aus 100 % Polyester) im Vergleich zum Waschgang für gemischte Textilien (F4Y7EYPBW).

Vergleich durch Messung der Menge an Mikroplastik, die durch einen 20-µm-Filter gefiltert wird.

Je nach Kleidung und Umgebung können die tatsächlichen Ergebnisse abweichen.

TurboWash® 360°

Schnelles und schonendes Waschen in nur 39 Min.

4 Wassereinsprühdüsen für schnelleres und schonenderes Waschen in nur 39 Min. (halbe Beladung)

AI DD®

Optimierte Reinigung und Schutz der Kleidung

Der AI Inverter Direct Drive® erkennt Fasern und wählt aus über 20.000 Datensätzen die optimale Pflege aus.

*Getestet von Intertek im Januar 2023.

Al-Waschgang mit 3 kg Ladung im Vergleich zum Baumwollwaschgang (F4Y7RYW0W). 

Je nach Kleidung und Umgebung können die tatsächlichen Ergebnisse abweichen.

Die AI-Erkennung ist nicht aktiviert, wenn die Dampfoption ausgewählt ist.

Optimierte Waschprogramme

Waschprogramme, die auf deine Waschgewohnheiten abgestimmt sind

Genieße eine vereinfachte Wäsche mit weniger Schritten. Deine Maschine wählt automatisch die von dir am häufigsten verwendeten Programme und Optionen für die Wäsche aus, die auf deine Bedürfnisse und Gewohnheiten zugeschnitten sind.

*Nach 10 Wäschen wird der am häufigsten verwendete Waschgang als Standardprogramm ausgewählt.

Sobald dieselben Optionen für ein bestimmtes Programm dreimal hintereinander ausgewählt wurden, werden sie automatisch ausgewählt.

Steam+

Dampfbetriebene Allergenreduzierung

Die LG Dampfreinigung mit Allergieschutz und einer zusätzlichen Funktion zur Faltenreduzierung sorgt für gründliche Reinigung Ihrer Kleidung, reduziert Hausstaubmilben und erhöht den Tragekomfort.

Das Kind und die Mutter liegen auf dem Bett.

*Das von der BAF (British Allergy Foundation) zugelassene Allergy Care-Programm reduziert das Hausstaubmilbenallergen.

Smart Pairing

Kommunikation zwischen Waschmaschine und Trockner

Sobald deine LG Waschmaschine ihre Arbeit verrichtet hat und Du deinen LG Wäschetrockner

einschaltest, werden die Einstellungen übertragen und das optimale Trocknungsprogramm

gewählt, ohne dass Du etwas dafür tun musst.

*Beide Geräte müssen mit einem stabilen Wi-Fi-Netzwerk und der LG ThinQ®-App auf einem kompatiblen Mobilgerät verbunden sein, um Smart Pairing nutzen zu können.

ThinQ® App-Kompatibilität

Dank der LG ThinQ® Technologie ist Deine Waschmaschine nun intelligent – vom Fernstart, über die Benachrichtigung über das Programmende via Push-Nachricht, bis hin zum Herunterladen von weiteren Waschprogrammen.

Steuere deine Wäsche jederzeit und überall

Mit der LG ThinQ®-App kannst du dich mit deiner Waschmaschine verbinden wie nie zuvor. Starte dein Programm mit einem einzigen Knopfdruck.

Einfache Wartung und Überwachung

Ob es sich um die tägliche Wartung oder größere Aufgaben handelt, mit der LG ThinQ®-App kannst du den Energieverbrauch deiner Waschmaschine ganz bequem überwachen. 

Wäsche waschen mit Sprachassistent

Sag deinem intelligenten Lautsprecher oder AI-Assistenten, was du brauchst und lasse deine Waschmaschine den Rest erledigen.

*Der Support für Smart-Home-Geräte, die mit Alexa und Google Assistant kompatibel sind, kann je nach Land und deinen individuellen Einstellungen variieren.

In dem Raum befindet sich eine Waschmaschine.

Minimalismus für deinen Stil

Es zeigt die Waschmaschine im Detail.

Einfache Wäschepflege

Es zeigt das Innere des Waschmaschinenbehälters im Detail.

Robust gegen tägliche Kratzer

Es zeigt das Erscheinungsbild der Waschmaschine.

Hygienische Beständigkeit

*Von Intertek im Juli 2013 getestet. Bakterizide Wirkung von Edelstahl auf P. aeruginosa gegen die Ausgangsmenge in 12 Tagen.

Schritt-für-Schritt-Anleitung

Richte deine neue LG Waschmaschine ein: schnell und einfach

Folge unserer einfachen Schritt-für-Schritt-Videoanleitung zur Installation deiner neuen LG Frontlader-Waschmaschine, einschließlich Wasser- und Abwasseranschluss sowie Nivellierung. Beginne noch heute mit dem Waschen.

*Bilder basieren auf einem repräsentativen 3D-Modell zu Veranschaulichungszwecken und können vom tatsächlichen Produkt abweichen. Installationsschritte können je nach Produktmodell und örtlichen Vorschriften variieren. Beachten Sie für Sicherheit und modellspezifische Anweisungen immer Ihr Produkthandbuch.

Zusammenfassung

Drucken

ABMESSUNGEN

Wesentliche Spezifikationen

  • KAPAZITÄT
    - Max. Waschkapazität (kg)

    9,0

  • ABMESSUNGEN & GEWICHTE
    - Produktabmessungen (B x H x T in mm)

    600x850x565

  • PRODUKTDATENBLATT (WASCHZYKLEN)
    - Max. Schleudergeschwindigkeit (U/min)

    1 400

  • MERKMALE
    - ezDispense®

    Nein

  • MERKMALE
    - Dampf

    Nein

  • WEITERE OPTIONEN
    - Knitterschutz

    Ja

  • INTELLIGENTE TECHNOLOGIE
    - ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Ja

Alle Spezifikationen

MATERIAL & AUSFÜHRUNG<BR>

  • Hauptfarbe

    Essence White (Glänzend)

  • Türtyp

    Abdeckung aus geschwärztem Sicherheitssglas

KAPAZITÄT<BR>

  • Max. Waschkapazität (kg)

    9,0

PROGRAMME<BR>

  • Bettdecken

    Ja

  • Koch-/Buntwäsche

    Ja

  • Babybekleidung

    Nein

  • AI Wash

    Ja

  • Allergieprävention (Waschmaschine)

    Ja

  • Auto Wash

    Nein

  • Bettwäsche

    Nein

  • Kaltwäsche

    Nein

  • Buntpflege

    Nein

  • Baumwolle+

    Nein

  • Dunkle Wäsche

    Nein

  • Feinwäsche

    Ja

  • Download/Neu

    Ja

  • Daunenjacke

    Nein

  • Pflegeleicht

    Ja

  • Eco 40-60

    Ja

  • Schongang

    Nein

  • Hygiene

    Nein

  • Intensiv

    Nein

  • Mix

    Ja

  • Outdoor

    Nein

  • Schnell 14

    Ja

  • Kurz 30

    Nein

  • Kurzwäsche

    Ja

  • Schnelles Waschen+Trocknen

    Nein

  • Auffrischen

    Nein

  • Spülen+Schleudern

    Ja

  • Nachtprogramm

    Nein

  • Hautpflege

    Nein

  • Ärmelsaume und Kragen

    Nein

  • Schleudern

    Ja

  • Sportbekleidung

    Ja

  • Fleckenpflege

    Nein

  • Steam Refresh

    Nein

  • Trommelreinigung

    Ja

  • TurboWash 39

    Ja

  • TurboWash 49

    Nein

  • TurboWash 59

    Nein

  • Waschen & Trocknen

    Nein

  • Wolle (Schonend/Wolle)

    Ja

STEUERUNG & ANZEIGE<BR>

  • Verzögerungs-Timer

    3-19 Stunden

  • Anzeigentyp

    Drehknopf, Touchdisplay,LCD + LED Anzeige

  • Angabe der Türverriegelung

    Ja

  • Zahlenanzeige

    LCD

MERKMALE<BR>

  • AI DD

    Ja

  • Typ

    Frontlader-Waschmaschine

  • Signal für Durchgangsende

    Ja

  • Centum System®

    Nein

  • Wäsche hinzufügen

    Ja

  • ezDispense®

    Nein

  • Autom. Neustart

    Ja

  • Inverter Direct Drive®

    Ja

  • Schaumerkennungsprogramm

    Ja

  • LoadSense

    Ja

  • Dampf

    Nein

  • Trommelbeleuchtung

    Nein

  • Steam+

    Ja

  • Nivellierfüße

    Ja

  • Edelstahltrommel

    Ja

  • TurboWash360˚

    Ja

  • Prägung Innentrommel

    Ja

  • Vibrationssensor

    Ja

  • Waschtrommel

    Schlanke Trommel aus Edelstahl

  • Wasserzufuhr (heiß / kalt)

    Nur Kaltwäsche

  • Wasserlevel

    Autom.

  • Max. Schleudergeschwindigkeit (in U./Min.)

    1400

ABMESSUNGEN & GEWICHTE<BR>

  • Abmessungen Box (B x H x T in mm)

    660x890x660

  • Produktabmessungen (B x H x T in mm)

    600x850x565

  • Gewicht (kg)

    68,0

  • Gewicht inkl. Verpackung (kg)

    72,0

  • Produkttiefe von rückseitiger Abdeckung zur Tür (in mm)

    620

  • Produkttiefe bei geöffneter Tür 90˚ (Tiefe in mm)

    1 100

ENERGIE<BR>

  • Energieklasse (Waschen)

    A

WEITERE OPTIONEN<BR>

  • Wi-Fi

    Ja

  • Wäsche hinzufügen

    Ja

  • Piepton Ein/Aus

    Ja

  • Kindersicherung

    Ja

  • Ende der Verzögerung

    Ja

  • Waschmittelmenge

    Nein

  • Trommelbeleuchtung

    Nein

  • Vorwäsche

    Ja

  • Fernstart

    Ja

  • Spülen

    Nein

  • Spülen + Schleudern

    Ja

  • Spülen+

    Ja

  • Weichspülermenge

    Nein

  • Schleudern

    1.400/1.200/1.000/800/400/Kein Schleudern

  • Dampf

    Ja

  • Temp.

    Kaltwäsche/20/30/40/60/95℃

  • Reinigung Trommel

    Ja

  • TurboWash

    Ja

  • Waschen

    Nein

  • Knitterschutz

    Ja

  • ColdWash

    Nein

  • ezDispense® Düsenreinigung

    Nein

EAN CODE

  • EAN Code

    8806096142363

PRODUKTDATENBLATT (WASCHZYKLEN)<BR>

  • Energieverbrauch pro 100 Zyklen (kWh)

    22

  • hat ‚EU Ecolabel‘-Auszeichnung erhalten

    Ja

  • Dauer des nicht ausgeschalteten Modus (Min)

    5

  • Eco 40-60 (volle Ladung)

    0,338

  • Eco 40-60 (halbe Ladung)

    0,198

  • Eco 40-60 (Viertelladung)

    0,140

  • Energieklasse

    A

  • Max. Schleudergeschwindigkeit (U/min)

    1 400

  • Geräuschpegel für Schleudern (Geräuschentwicklung) (dBa)

    72

  • Leistung (W) - abgeschaltet

    0,5

  • Leistung (W) - angeschaltet

    0,5

  • Schleuderleistung - Effizienzklasse

    B

  • Schleuderleistung - Feuchtigkeitsgehalt (%)

    53,9

  • Standardprogramm (nur waschen)

    Eco 40-60 40℃

  • Zeit (Min) - (volle Ladung)

    228

  • Zeit (Min) - (halbe Ladung)

    174

  • Zeit (Min) - (Viertelladung)

    130

  • Waschkapazität (kg)

    9,0

  • Wasserverbrauch pro Zyklus (l)

    45

INTELLIGENTE TECHNOLOGIE<BR>

  • Smarte Diagnose

    Ja

  • Download-Zyklus

    Ja

  • Energieüberwachung

    Ja

  • Fernstart und Zyklusüberwachung

    Ja

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Ja

  • Trommelreinigungs-Coach

    Ja

  • Smart Pairing

    Ja

COMPLIANCE-INFORMATION

WEITERE INFORMATIONEN ZUR COMPLIANCE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Die Sicherheitshinweise für Zubehörteile sind in den Sicherheitshinweisen des Produkts enthalten und werden nicht separat bereitgestellt.
Um mehr darüber zu erfahren, wie dieses Produkt mit Daten umgeht und welche Rechte Sie als Nutzer haben, besuchen Sie bitte „Datenabdeckung & Spezifikationen“ unter LG Privacy

Das sagen Kundinnen und Kunden

FAQ

Q.

Wie wähle ich einen neuen Trockner aus?

A.

Beachte bei der Entscheidung für einen Trockner folgende Punkte: 

1. Beladung passend zur Anzahl der Leute in deinem Haushalt

2. Energieeffizienzklasse für möglichst niedrige Energiekosten

3. Bedarfsgerechte Trocknungsprogramme

4. Intelligente Funktionen und Anwendungen wie LG ThinQ

5. Vom Trockner beanspruchter Installationsfreiraum

6. Zuverlässige Services mit garantierter Qualität

Q.

Muss für dieses Produkt eine zusätzliche Lüftung installiert werden?

A.

LG Trockner benötigen keine Lüftung und können überall und ohne besonderen Vorgaben an den Aufstellort betrieben werden.

Q.

Worauf muss ich achten, wenn ich Waschmaschine und Trockner übereinander aufstellen will?

A.

Damit sichergestellt ist, dass du Waschmaschine und Trockner gefahrlos, verlässlich und problemlos nutzen kannst, solltest du folgenden Punkte beachten.

1. Kompatibilität: Ganz zuerst musst du dich davon überzeugen, dass Waschmaschine und Trockner miteinander kompatibel sind. Es wird empfohlen, LG Trockner nur mit LG Trommelwaschmaschinen zu kombinieren. (Mögliche Tiefen von Waschmaschinen: 565, 615 mm)

2. Installationsfreiraum: Überprüfe die Maße des Aufstellorts zum Platzieren von Waschmaschine und Trockner nebeneinander. Achte zudem darauf, dass ausreichend Freiraum zum Öffnen der Türen von Waschmaschine und Trockner vorhanden ist.

3. Installation durch eine Fachkraft: Der Trockner kann mithilfe eines Stapelsets zuverlässig an der LG Waschmaschine gesichert werden. Das Installieren des Trockners auf die Waschmaschine und die Überprüfung auf ordnungsgemäße Installation dürfen von einer zugelassenen Servicekraft vorgenommen werden.

Q.

Was ist die zu erwartende Lebensdauer eines Wäschetrockners?

A.

Die Lebensdauer eines Produkt ist von mehreren Faktoren wie Qualität des Produkts und Häufigkeit von Nutzung und Wartung abhängig.

Damit dein Trockner eine möglichst lange Lebensdauer erreicht, ist eine regelmäßige Wartung unerlässlich.

1. Reinige vor und nach dem Trocknen von Wäsche den Bereich um den Filter und halte den Flusen-Doppelfilter sauber, indem du den Filter mit Wasser auswäschst.

2. Halte das Innere des Trockners frei von Staub und lasse die Tür des Trockners vor und nach dem Trocknen leicht geöffnet, damit das Innere belüftet wird.

3. Es wird empfohlen, Kondensator und Trommel durch regelmäßiges Ausführen der Programme „Kondensatorpflege“ und „Trommelpflege“ zu pflegen.

Q.

Welche Textilien gehören nicht in den Trockner?

A.

Informiere dich anhand des Pflegeetiketts am Kleidungsstück und wähle das empfohlene Trocknungsprogramm aus.

Die folgenden Dinge gehören nicht in den Trockner:

– Brennbare Gegenstände: Kleidungsstücke getränkt mit Wachs, Öl, Farbe, Kraftstoffen, Entfettern, Trockenreinigungsmitteln, Kerosin usw., Elektroheizdecken, Teppiche

– Wärmeempfindliche Kleidungsstücke

Q.

Wie lange dauert das Trocknen von Kleidungsstücken in einem Trockner mit Wärmepumpe?

A.

Die zum Trocknen der Kleidung in einem Trockner mit Wärmepumpe benötigte Zeit ist von Faktoren wie Typ des Stoffes und Gewicht der Wäsche abhängig.

1. Typ des Stoffs: Kleidungsstücke aus schweren Materialien wie Jeansstoff brauchen länger als Kleidungsstücke aus leichten Stoffen wie Polyester.

2. Gewicht der Wäsche: Je mehr Wäsche in den Trockner gegeben wird, desto länger ist die Trocknungszeit.

Für dich ausgesucht

