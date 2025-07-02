Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
this is an image

Register to Win

Win Big with LG

Be in the chance to Win 1 of 6 LG products & win a 15% coupon off a future purchase*

 

Promotion is available to eligible registered MyLG Members only. Register by 18 August 2025.

 

*T&Cs apply

Not a MyLG member yet?

This promotion is reserved for eligible MyLG members.

Join now to unlock exclusive access to product offers, as well as helpful information on all your registered products. Have the peace of mind knowing that all your product information is in one place, should you need to contact us for product-related support. Sign up today to start enjoying the benefits.

 

Join MyLG

Register to Win!

Your chance to win 1 of 6 LG products + get 15% off 2 future purchases made on the LG Online Store.

Register now

Appliance

CordZero® Auto Emptying Handstick Vacuum

Valued at RRP $1,599

Appliance

3 Garment TrueSteam™ Styler

Valued at RRP $2,499

Entertainment

55 inch OLED evo AI C5 4K Smart TV

Value at RRP $3,299

Entertainment

StanbyME 27 inch Portable Smart Touch Screen

Valued at $1,999

Air Solution

24L Smart Inverter Dehumidifier with Smart+ Mode

Valued at RRP $999

Appliance

530L Slim French Door Fridge

Valued at RRP $2,199

Receive a

15% off coupon

2 future purchases made on the LG Online Store

Not a MyLG Member?

Don't forget to sign up

to be able to register to be in the running

Sign up

*Entry details: Promotion Period: 12:01am (Sydney time) on 21 July 2025 to 11:59pm (Sydney time) on 18 August 2025. For the full terms and conditions, click here. Promotion is only open to Australian residents aged 18 years and over currently residing in Australia, or persons under 18 with permission of their parent/guardian. Limit of 1 entry per eligible person. Only existing MyLG members and new MyLG members who sign up to MyLG during the Promotion Period are eligible for this promotion (excluding Corporate Partners, Education Hub members and persons ineligible to participate in this promotion in accordance with clause 2 of the full terms and conditions). To enter, MyLG members must provide the email address used to sign up for their MyLG account and confirm agreement to the full terms and conditions in the registration form accessible at https://www.lg.com/au/2025winbigwithmylg during the promotion period.

Coupon Prize: Coupon code will be provided to registered MyLG members on 19 August 2025 via the email address provided in the registration form. To redeem offer, add products to your cart from 12:00am (Sydney time) 19 August 2025 to 11:59pm (Sydney time) 30 September 2025, apply the email address provided in the registration form and the coupon code in the relevant fields at checkout and the 15% discount will be applied automatically. Offer applies to eligible purchases on the LG Online Store only. Coupon code can only be redeemed a maximum of 2 times per customer. Coupon code is not transferable, exchangeable or redeemable for cash. This coupon code offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer, unless otherwise specified.

LG Product Prize: The LG Product Prize draw will be conducted at 2pm (Sydney time) on 20 August 2025 at LG Electronics Australia Pty Ltd (ABN 98 064 531 264) of Level 44, 6-8 Parramatta Square, 10 Darcy Street, Parramatta NSW 2150. There are 6 LG Product Prizes to be won. The first valid entry drawn will win an LG TV (model no. OLED55C5PSA), the second valid entry drawn will win an LG garment styler (model no. S3BF), the third valid entry drawn will win an LG fridge (model no. GF-B505BB), the fourth valid entry drawn will win an LG StanbyMe (model no. 27ART10AKPL), the fifth valid entry drawn will win an LG vacuum (model no. A9T-MAX.ECGRLAP) and the sixth valid entry drawn will win an LG dehumidifier (model no. DD12GMWE0). Total prize pool valued at $12,194. Winners will be notified by email within 2 days of the relevant draw date and published online at https://www.lg.com/au/2025winbigwithmylg on 22 August 2025 for a minimum 28 days. The Promoter excludes all liability arising in any way out of the promotion and receiving, taking or using a prize, except for liability which cannot be excluded by law. Claimant indemnifies Promoter for losses, damages and costs incurred by the Promoter arising from a breach of the Terms. Personal information provided to the Promoter may be disclosed to third parties in Australia and overseas for the purpose of the conduct of this promotion and may be disclosed to the Promoter’s related companies and promotional partners located in Australia and overseas for direct marketing and publicity purposes. Promoter is LG Electronics Australia Pty Limited (ABN 98 064 531 264) of Level 44, 6-8 Parramatta Square, 10 Darcy Street, Parramatta NSW 2150. Authorised under: NSW Authority No. TP/01444. ACT Permit No. TP 25/01536. SA Permit No. T25/1139.

