LG and Taronga Conservation Society Australia Partnership

LG and Taronga Zoo believe life's good when we all do good – especially for our planet. That's why we've teamed up to support Taronga’s incredible Hatch Accelerator Program. Hatch empowers not-for-profits, social enterprises, and eco-conscious startups working tirelessly to protect wildlife, climate and biodiversity.

Through this partnership, we're investing in the next generation of bright minds developing innovative solutions for a healthier future. Think ground-breaking technologies and inspiring initiatives that make a real difference for animals and their habitats.