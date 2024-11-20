We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Enter your Details
Please enter the required details of your Nomination. Once they are finalised, we’ll send out our delivery vans. On behalf of LG Electronics Australia, thank you for taking part in this important initiative.
** Nominations must meet KIIS 1065 terms and conditions, and all delivery postcodes will be verified against March 2021 flood-affected areas in NSW.