*Entry details: Promotion Period: 12:01am (Sydney time) on 25 March 2026 to 11:59pm (Sydney time) on 12 April 2026. For the full terms and conditions, click here . Promotion is only open to Australian residents aged 18 years and over currently residing in Australia, or persons under 18 with permission of their parent/guardian. Limit of 1 entry per eligible person. Only existing MyLG members and new MyLG members who sign up to MyLG during the Promotion Period are eligible for this promotion (excluding Corporate Partners, Education Hub members and persons ineligible to participate in this promotion in accordance with clause 2 of the full terms and conditions). To enter, MyLG members must provide the email address used to sign up for their MyLG account and confirm agreement to the full terms and conditions in the registration form accessible at https://www.lg.com/au/2026winbigwithmylg during the promotion period.

Coupon Prize: Coupon code will be provided to eligible registered MyLG members on Tuesday 14 April 2026 via the email address provided in the registration form. To redeem offer, add products to your cart from 12:00am (Sydney time) 14 April 2026 to 11:59pm (Sydney time) 31 July 2026, apply the email address provided in the registration form and the coupon code in the relevant fields at checkout and the 15% discount will be applied automatically. Offer applies to eligible purchases on the LG Online Store only. Coupon code can only be redeemed a maximum of 2 times per customer. Coupon code is not transferable, exchangeable or redeemable for cash. This coupon code offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer, unless otherwise specified.