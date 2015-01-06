Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
EVOLUTION OF LG’S CURVED SMARTPHONE UNVEILED AT CES 2015

CORPORATE 01/06/2015
SYDNEY, 6 January 2015— LG Electronics (LG) continues to push the industryboundaries, globallyunveiling the new G Flex2 at the 2015 International CES®in Las Vegas.The original G Flex earned positive reviews for its innovative design and outside-the-box thinking. One year later, the GFlex2 improves upon its predecessor with a more advanced design, faster performance and most importantly, greater convenience.

G Flex2 1

The LG G Flex2 boasts sleeker, more stylish curves and a powerful Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 810 processorwith octa-core 64-bit capable CPUs for a nimbler and smoother performance. Its 5.5-inch display gets a bump up to Full HD, while the updated software offers even more convenience through all-new features such as Gesture View and Glance View. The unique “Self Healing” back cover from the original G Flex carries over to the G Flex2 and is now faster and more effective than before.

G Flex2 2

Beauty In The Details

The G Flex2 goes beyond its predecessor’s groundbreaking 700mm radius curved profile. The new smartphone harmoniously incorporatesa symphony of curvesranging from a radius of 400mm to 700mm across the front, back, sides and top-to-bottom edges. The dynamically curved layers deliver a sleek and dynamic look to G Flex2.

However, the G Flex2’s curves are for more than looks. The phone’s ergonomic design brings the microphone closer to the mouth, for enhanced sound pickup.The slimmed down 5.5 inches screen with curvatures is a stylish fit for eyes and the grip. The display’s 700mm radiuscurvature delivers an immersive viewing experience, while the steeper650mm radiuscurvature of the back is more comfortable to grip and fits easier in the pocket.The display’s resolution has also been bumped up to 1080p Full HD, which makes UI detail appearcrisp and alive. The P-OLED display, which gives the G Flex2 its unique shape and durability, is even more precise than in the original G Flex

Turning the phone over reveals handcrafted details such as the Spin Hairline Pattern on the G Flex2’s curved rear, which showcases the subtle yet brilliant polish of the surface from every angle.

 

Most Advanced Technology To Date

The G Flex2 is the first smartphone officially announced to come equipped with the Snapdragon 810 processor, featuring octa-core 64-bit capable CPUs optimized for Android 5.0 and the advanced Qualcomm® Adreno™ 430 GPU for stunning graphics performance.   This makes the smartphone incredibly fast and efficient for multimedia and multi-tasking. The Snapdragon 810 also features fully integrated 3x20MHz Carrier Aggregation support for faster, more efficient connectivity.

What’s more, the G Flex2’s cover glass is more durable, thanks to aspecial chemical treatment technology developed by LG.

The Self-Healing back, which keeps the phone looking new even throughscratches from normal everyday use, hasalso been improved with significantly faster healing time.

Another innovative technology only available in LG smartphones is the amazingly fast Laser Auto Focus camera, first introduced in the popularLG G3. This technology enables the G Flex2 to capture the best moment — even in low light — by measuring the distance between the subject and the camera using a laser beam. Combined with LG’s proven OIS+ technologyand dual LED flash, the G Flex2 delivers images that rival even standalone point and shoot cameras.

 

Practical Solutions for User Convenience

The G Flex2’s curve-enhanced user experience carries over to softwareas well.It comes fully loaded with the best of LG’s unique software features optimised for its curved form factor:

   Gesture Shot - makes it easy to capture the perfect selfie with a simple hand gesturerecognisable from up to 1.5 meters away

   Gesture View - makes it easy to check your last shot immediately after taking a photo or selfie

   Glance View - displays key information such as time, recent messages or missed calls with a downward swipe of the curved screen even while the display is off

   Fast Charg- allows the embedded 3,000mAh battery in the G Flex2 — the only curved mobile battery in the world- to be charged up to 50 per cent in under 40 minutes

“The original G Flex demonstrated LG’s pioneering spirit and with the G Flex2 we have refined the curved form factor, staying true to our philosophy of innovation for a better life,”said Juno Cho, president and CEO of the LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company. “The G Flex2 not only has the stunning looks, it also has the powerful guts to be at the cutting edge of current smartphone technology. Simply put, it’s a true head-turner in every sense of the word.”

The LG G Flex2 will be available starting at the end of the month in Korea to be followed by additional global markets. Australian availability of the G Flex2 is not confirmed at this point in time.

The device will initially be available in two colors: Platinum Silver and Flamenco Red.

Visitors to LG’s booth at CES 2015 (Las Vegas Convention Center, Central Hall #8204) can experience LG’s newest mobile devices, including the G Flex2, for themselves. For more information, visit LG’s online press room at www.LGnewsroom.com/ces2015.

 

Key Specifications (may vary depending on market):

  • • Chipset:Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 810 processor with 2.0GHz 64-bit Octa-Core CPU
  • • Display: 5.5-inch Full HD Curved P-OLED (1080 x 1920 pixels / 403 ppi)
  • • Memory: 16/32MB eMMC ROM / 2GB DDR4 RAM / microSD slot (up to 2TB)  
  • • Camera: Rear 13.0MP with OIS+ with Laser Auto Focus / Front 2.1MP
  • • Battery: 3,000mAh (embedded)
  • • Operating System: Android 5.0 Lollipop
  • • Size: 149.1 x 75.3 x 7.1-9.4mm
  • • Weight: 152g
  • • Network: 4G / LTE / HSPA+ 21/42 Mbps
  • • Connectivity: Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth Smart Ready (Apt-X) 4.1, NFC,

SlimPort, A-GPS/Glonass, USB 2.0

  • • Color: Platinum Silver, Flamenco Red
  • • Other: Gesture Shot, Gesture View, Glance View etc.

 

# # #

 

Media Contacts:

For further information please contact HKAus@lg-one.com

 

About LG Electronics, Inc.

LG Electronics, Inc. (KSE: 066570.KS) is a global leader and technology innovator in consumer electronics, mobile communications and home appliances, employing 82,000 people working in 119 locations around the world. With 2013 global sales of USD 53.10 billion (KRW 58.14 trillion), LG comprises four business units ― Home Entertainment, Mobile Communications, Home Appliance & Air Solution, and Vehicle Components ― and is one of the world’s leading producers of flat panel TVs, mobile devices, air conditioners, washing machines and refrigerators. LG Electronics is a 2014 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year. For more news and information on LG Electronics, please visit www.LGnewsroom.com.

 

About LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company

LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company is a global leader and trend setter in the mobile and wearable industry with breakthrough technologies and innovative designs. By continually developing highly competitive core technologies in the areas of display, battery, camera optics and LTE technology, LG creates handsets and wearables that fit the lifestyles of a wide range of people all over the world. While helping to enhance the mobile user experience by incorporating unique, sophisticated designs and intuitive UX features, LG is also committed to guiding consumers into the era of convergence and Internet of Things, maximizing inter-device connectivity between a wide range of smartphones, tablets, wearables, home and portable electronics products. For more information, please visit www.LG.com.

