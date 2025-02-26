LG EXTENDS INSTAVIEW™ TECHNOLOGY TO BOTTOM MOUNT FRIDGE RANGE, ELEVATING CONVENIENCE AND EVERYDAY LUXURY

SYDNEY, 26 FEBRUARY 2025 – LG Electronics Australia (LG) has expanded its InstaView™ refrigerator lineup to include a new Bottom Mount Fridge model, blending innovative technology with thoughtful design. This latest addition brings the company’s signature InstaView™ technology and premium features to a classic fridge style, enhancing convenience and functionality for Australian households.

The new 340L Bottom Mount Refrigerator with InstaView™ (GB-V300MBL) combines modern convenience with premium aesthetics, designed to seamlessly integrate into Australian kitchens while elevating daily experiences at home. With InstaView™, a sleek glass panel illuminates the fridge’s interior with just two quick knocks, allowing users to peek inside without opening the door—helping to reduce cold air loss and unnecessary temperature fluctuations.

This latest launch expands the LG InstaView™ lineup , which already includes French Door, Slim French Door, and Side-by-Side refrigerator models, offering consumers more options to experience the convenience and innovation of InstaView™ technology in a style that best fits their kitchen needs.

Shannon Tweedie, Marketing Manager for Home Appliances at LG Electronics Australia, commented: “LG is dedicated to shaping the future of home living with technology that makes everyday tasks easier and more enjoyable. By extending our signature InstaView™ feature to the new Bottom Mount Fridge, we’re delivering not only a stylish and premium design, but a practical solution that enhances convenience and freshness. With our commitment to innovation, we’re helping Australians rediscover unexpected moments of joy in everyday life.”

The LG 340L Bottom Mount Refrigerator is designed to be as functional as it is stylish. Its premium Matte Black finish complements other LG appliances, making it ideal for creating a cohesive and modern kitchen aesthetic. The fridge’s bottom mount design places fresh food at eye level, while the spacious freezer compartment below ensures easy access to frozen items. Additionally, the Auto Ice Maker provides ready-to-use ice without the need for plumbing, adding convenience to entertaining or everyday use.

Thanks to LG DoorCooling+™ technology, targeted air vents positioned at the front ceiling of the fridge provide fast, even cooling for items stored in the door compartments, helping keep food fresher for longer. Meanwhile, the fridge is powered by a Smart Inverter Compressor, which adapts its speed based on cooling needs. This ensures consistent cooling performance, reduction in temperature fluctuations, and quiet operation. As the heart of the fridge, the compressor is backed by a 10-year parts warranty, reflecting LG’s commitment to durability and reliability.1

The LG 340L Bottom Mount Refrigerator also features ThinQ® connectivity, allowing users to remotely adjust fridge settings via the LG ThinQ® app on compatible smartphones.2