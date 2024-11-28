LG AT NOVACANCY EXPO 2024: ELEVATING HOSPITALITY WITH SEAMLESS CUTTING-EDGE SOLUTIONS

For hospitality providers, delivering memorable guest experiences while optimising operations has become essential in a competitive landscape. At NoVacancy Expo 2024, LG Electronics Business Solutions showcased an impressive suite of hospitality technologies designed to address these industry needs. This year’s expo, held at ICC Sydney, provided LG the opportunity to highlight its tailored in-room entertainment, lobby display solutions, and luxury appliances, demonstrating the brand’s commitment to helping hotels create environments where comfort and technology meet seamlessly.

Transforming the guest experience with Pro:Centric technology

At the heart of LG’s exhibit was the Pro:Centric platform – an innovative and customisable solution for in-room guest engagement. Featuring prominently in LG’s Hospitality TVs, this platform enables hotels to provide tailored messages, manage content across rooms, and offer interactive services, all while integrating seamlessly with property management systems.

For instance, LG’s UM662H Smart TV series with Google Cast™ compatibility enables guests to stream their favourite shows, workout videos, or playlists directly from their devices. This user-friendly feature brings a sense of home comfort to guests, while LG’s Conformal Coating technology ensures reliable performance across various environments. These solutions boost satisfaction while maintaining efficient, privacy-conscious operations, ultimately responding to the evolving demands of hospitality and accommodation venues where digital touchpoints are becoming more focal to the guest experience, as mirrored in home life.

Captivating lobby displays for streamlined communication

Beyond guest rooms, LG showcased advanced lobby signage solutions aimed at enhancing guest interaction. Among the highlights was LG’s Transparent OLED Touch Signage, which combines high-resolution visuals with an interactive element to create an engaging lobby experience. Other products, such as the Full HD Standard Signage (32SM5J) and UHD Standard Signage (49UH5N-E) series, allow hotels to effortlessly convey guest information, local events, and promotional content.

This lineup showcased LG’s commitment to improving the hotel experience from check-in to check-out, helping hoteliers engage guests from the moment they enter the venue.

Comprehensive, integrated solutions for operational efficiency

For hoteliers, efficient operations are as vital as guest satisfaction. To support this, LG introduced its All-in-One Solution package at the NoVacancy Expo 2024, which centralises the procurement of key appliances such as fridges and HVAC systems. This package, designed to simplify the purchasing process for both short and long-term accommodation providers, ensures consistent product quality and provides a single point of contact for service and support.

The all-in-one package also features LG’s luxury home appliances, including the Styler, which uses TrueSteam technology to refresh garments, and the AI-driven WashTower, a space-saving stacked washer and dryer combination, designed to optimise laundry for better fabric care. These luxurious additions exemplify LG’s blend of advanced technology and guest-centric design, enhancing comfort and convenience in premium rooms.

Strengthening LG’s presence in the hospitality sector

LG’s comprehensive display at NoVacancy Expo 2024 highlighted the brand’s ability to address the unique needs of the hospitality industry. With solutions like Pro:Centric for guest engagement, Transparent OLED Signage for lobby interaction, and integrated appliance packages for operational ease, LG reinforced its reputation as a forward-thinking leader in hospitality technology.

Chris Wilson, Head of LG Information Display, reflected on the company’s impactful presence at the expo: “NoVacancy Expo 2024 served as an invaluable opportunity for LG to connect directly with hospitality industry leaders, understand their evolving challenges, and demonstrate our commitment to delivering solutions that enhance guest experiences and streamline hotel operations. We’re dedicated to helping hotels create environments that meet guests' expectations for comfort and connectivity, while also addressing the operational needs of hoteliers. Our presence here reinforces our focus on being a trusted partner for innovative, reliable hospitality solutions that adapt to industry advancements.”

With industry professionals responding positively, the expo provided LG with new opportunities to expand its partnerships, further positioning it as a top choice for hotel brands ready to modernise their guest offerings. Through ongoing innovation, LG continues to empower hospitality providers to create unforgettable stays while ensuring the operational efficiencies that allow their businesses to thrive.