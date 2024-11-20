Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Afterpay is available to online customers for valid orders up to the value of $3,000.

Terms and conditions, late fees and eligibility criteria apply.

Afterpay_AU_HowitWorks_Desktop_White

Frequently Asked Questions about Afterpay

Q.

What is Afterpay?

A.

Afterpay is a service that allows you to make purchases now and pay for them in four payments made every 2 weeks without any interest.

Q.

How do I use Afterpay?

A.

Simply shop online or in-store (where available) and add items to your shopping bag and checkout as normal. At the checkout choose Afterpay as your payment method. First-time customers will need to register with Afterpay and provide payment details, as usual, returning customers simply log in to make their purchase. It’s that easy!

Please note that all items in your shopping bag must be eligible for Afterpay. A minimum purchase amount may apply and you must meet additional eligibility requirements to qualify.

Q.

Where can I use Afterpay?

A.

Afterpay can only be applied to purchases made on the retailer website or in-store (where available).

Q.

How does the payment schedule work?

A.

All customers are required to make their first payment at the time of purchase, with the remaining three payments deducted every two weeks from your chosen payment method. If you choose to make additional payments before your scheduled pay dates, you may do so through your Afterpay account.
You can log in to your Afterpay account to view your payment schedule and make a payment before the due date if you choose to do so.

Q.

What if I can’t pay an Afterpay instalment?

A.

If funds are not available or you otherwise do not make your payment when it is due, late fees may apply. Click here for complete terms.

Q.

Where can I find common questions about payments?

A.

Check out the Afterpay Payments FAQ.

Q.

When will my items be delivered if I use Afterpay?

A.

Afterpay orders are delivered as per our standard shipping time frame after you complete your
order online.


Visit the retailer’s shipping page for more information.

Q.

Is there a limit to how much I can spend on a single transaction?

A.

Yes, transaction value limits apply to purchases made on the retailer website using Afterpay.

Q.

What products are not eligible for purchase using Afterpay?

A.

Afterpay is not available on purchases of gift cards. If you are purchasing gift cards along with Afterpay eligible products, you will need to place two separate orders.

Q.

How do I return or exchange an item purchased using Afterpay?

A.

If you have changed your mind, you can return your Afterpay purchase in-store or by mail for a refund. Please check that your return or exchange meets our Return policy here. Afterpay will be notified of your return and will process the appropriate refunds. Please do not return your purchase to Afterpay.

If you believe there is fault or concern with your Afterpay purchase payment, please contact Afterpay customer support at info@afterpay.com.

Q.

Where can I find out more about Afterpay?

A.

If you would like to know more about Afterpay, visit the Afterpay website www.afterpay.com/en-AU for a comprehensive list of FAQs, terms, as well as
Afterpay’s Privacy Policy, which can be found at www.afterpay.com/en-AU/privacy-policy.


If you have any questions about your Afterpay account, please contact Afterpay directly via a web form found here.

Pay with Zip

Shop now. Pay later. Always interest-free.

  • cart

    Add your favourites to cart

  • checkout

    Select Afterpay at checkout

  • Log into or create your Afterpay account, with instant approval decision

  • installment

    Your purchase will be split into 4 payments, payable every 2 weeks

All you need to appply is to have a debit or credit card, to be over 18 years of age, and to be a resident of Australia.

Late fees and additional eligibility criteria apply. The first payment may be due at the time of purchase. For complete terms visit afterpay.com/en-AU/terms.

LG Electronics Australia is offering Afterpay to online customers for orders up to the value of $3,000.

Click below to find out more : How it Work and FAQs

zip
An account for everyone

Choose the buy now, pay later account that suits you best.

picture
Repay your way
Choose how you pay - weekly, fortnightly or monthly.
picture
Shop just about everywhere
Shop at all your favourite places, online and instore, with the Zip app.
picture
Rewards
Exclusive cashback offers when you shop, simply check the Zip app*.
Most popular
icon-payment-au-zip-pay

Up to $1,000

Interest free always

For everyday spending, from fashion to fitness, eyewear to electronics, pet care to bills.

Apply Now

  • Interest free always1

  • Flexible repayments

  • No establishment fee

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Pay your statement closing balance, in full, by the due date and we'll waive the fee.

  • Tap to pay everywhere Visa is accepted**

icon-payment-au-zip-money

Over $1,000

Bigger purchases

For buying that road bike, new sofa or renovating your home.

Apply Now

  • Interest free for first 3 months1

    Retailers may offer longer interest free terms (6-60 months). At conclusion of the interest free period, interest will be charged at the standard annual rate 25.9%.

  • Flexible repayments

    Enjoy the freedom to set your schedule to weekly, fortnightly or monthly.

  • One-off establishment fee

    A one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers.

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Waived if you have nothing owing.

  • Interest free instalment plans2

    For purchases over $300 we'll automatically set you up to repay in equal instalments to help you avoid interest charges.

Frequently Asked Questions
1. Zip Pay

Minimum monthly repayments are required. A monthly account fee of $9.95 applies and is subject to change. Pay your closing balance in full by the due date each month and we'll waive the fee. Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactoryc redit check. Other charges may be payable. T&Cs apply.

2. Zip Money

Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactory credit check. Minimum monthly repayments are required. Paying only the minimum monthly repayment amount will generally not repay a purchase within the interest free period. A monthly account fee of $9.95 will also apply and a one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers. Any balance outstanding at the expiry of the interest free period will be charged at the standard variable interest rate, 25.9% per annum as at 1 June 2023. Other charges may be payable, see T&Cs. Interest, fees and charges subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply and are available on application. See your contract for further details. Credit provided by ZipMoney Payments Pty Ltd (ABN 58 164 440 993), Australian Credit License Number 441878).

Rewards are redeemable when you reach the Rewards Goal. See Promotion and Reward Program T&Cs for more details
Tap to pay in store available with Zip Pay only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted in store. Card T&Cs apply. Single-use card available with Zip Pay and Zip Money only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted online. Card T&Cs apply
 