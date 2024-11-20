We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Afterpay is available to online customers for valid orders up to the value of $3,000.
Terms and conditions, late fees and eligibility criteria apply.
Frequently Asked Questions about Afterpay
What is Afterpay?
Afterpay is a service that allows you to make purchases now and pay for them in four payments made every 2 weeks without any interest.
How do I use Afterpay?
Simply shop online or in-store (where available) and add items to your shopping bag and checkout as normal. At the checkout choose Afterpay as your payment method. First-time customers will need to register with Afterpay and provide payment details, as usual, returning customers simply log in to make their purchase. It’s that easy!
Please note that all items in your shopping bag must be eligible for Afterpay. A minimum purchase amount may apply and you must meet additional eligibility requirements to qualify.
Where can I use Afterpay?
Afterpay can only be applied to purchases made on the retailer website or in-store (where available).
How does the payment schedule work?
All customers are required to make their first payment at the time of purchase, with the remaining three payments deducted every two weeks from your chosen payment method. If you choose to make additional payments before your scheduled pay dates, you may do so through your Afterpay account.
You can log in to your Afterpay account to view your payment schedule and make a payment before the due date if you choose to do so.
What if I can’t pay an Afterpay instalment?
If funds are not available or you otherwise do not make your payment when it is due, late fees may apply. Click here for complete terms.
Where can I find common questions about payments?
Check out the Afterpay Payments FAQ.
When will my items be delivered if I use Afterpay?
Afterpay orders are delivered as per our standard shipping time frame after you complete your
order online.
Visit the retailer’s shipping page for more information.
Is there a limit to how much I can spend on a single transaction?
Yes, transaction value limits apply to purchases made on the retailer website using Afterpay.
What products are not eligible for purchase using Afterpay?
Afterpay is not available on purchases of gift cards. If you are purchasing gift cards along with Afterpay eligible products, you will need to place two separate orders.
How do I return or exchange an item purchased using Afterpay?
If you have changed your mind, you can return your Afterpay purchase in-store or by mail for a refund. Please check that your return or exchange meets our Return policy here. Afterpay will be notified of your return and will process the appropriate refunds. Please do not return your purchase to Afterpay.
If you believe there is fault or concern with your Afterpay purchase payment, please contact Afterpay customer support at info@afterpay.com.
Where can I find out more about Afterpay?
If you would like to know more about Afterpay, visit the Afterpay website www.afterpay.com/en-AU for a comprehensive list of FAQs, terms, as well as
Afterpay’s Privacy Policy, which can be found at www.afterpay.com/en-AU/privacy-policy.
If you have any questions about your Afterpay account, please contact Afterpay directly via a web form found here.