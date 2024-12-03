We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Inverter In-Ceiling Cassette
All Spec
INDOOR SPECIFICATIONS
-
Front Panel
PT-UMC1
-
Power Supply (V/ø/Hz)
220~240 / 1 / 50
-
Capacity Cooling (Min/Rated Max)
4.5 / 9.5 / 13.0 kW
-
Capacity Heating (Min/Rated Max)
5.0 / 10.8 / 13.7 kW
-
Running Current
1.00 A
-
Heat Exchanger
[#1_Coil Row x Column x FPI ((2 x 12 x 19 mm) x 1)] / [#1_Coil Row x Column x FPI ((1 x 10 x 19 mm) x 1)]
-
Fan
[Motor Output x Number of Unit (W x No.) (135.8 x 1)] / [Air Flow Rate (High/Medium/Low) (m³/min) (32.0 / 26.1 / 20.2 kW)] / [l/s (533 / 435 / 336)]
-
Dimensions (WxHxD)
840 x 288 x 840 mm / [Decorative Panel (WxHxD) (950 x 25 x 950 mm)]
-
Net Weight
28 kg
-
Sound Level (High/Medium/Low)
44 / 40 / 36 dBA
-
Piping Connection
[Liquid (ø 9.52 mm)] / [Gas (ø 15.88 mm)] / [Drain (ø 32/25 mm)]
-
Dehumidification Rate
1.5 l/h
-
Referigerant
R410
-
Power and Communication Cable (No.xmm²)
4c x 0.75
OUTDOOR SPECIFICATIONS
-
Running Current (Cooling/Heating) (Nom)
9.5 / 10.8 A
-
Power Supply (ø/V/Hz)
220 ~ 240 / 1 / 50
-
Power Supply Cable (includes Earth) (No.xmm²)
3c x 5.0
-
Internuit Cable (includes Earth) (No.xmm²)
4c x 0.75
-
Dimensions (WxHxD)
950 x 1,380 x 330 mm
-
Net Weight
91.5 kg
-
Compressor
[Oil Type (FVC68D)] / [Oil Charge (cc x No.) (1,300 x 1)]
-
Refrigerant (Cycle Charge)
3,400 g
-
Additional Charging Volume
40 g/m
-
Heat Exchange (Row x Column x Fins per inch) x No.
(2 x 32 x 14 mm) x 2
-
Fan Motor (Output) (W x No.)
124 x 2
-
Fan (Air Flow Rate) (m³/min x No.)
55 x 2 / [l/s (916 x 2)]
-
Air Circulation (CMM)
110
-
Sound Level (Max Power)
66 dBA
-
Sound Pressure (Cooling/Heating) (Rated)
51 dBA / 53 dBA
-
Piping Length Total
75 m
-
Operation Range (Cooling, Min - Max) / (Heating, Min - Max)
30 m
-
Piping Elevation Difference
-15 ~ 48°C DB B62/ -18 ~ 18°C DB