MULTI V WATER 5, Water Heat Recovery, Outdoor Unit, 18HP, R410A

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All Spec
POWER SUPPLY
#1
50 Hz 380-415 V 3N~
#2
60 Hz 380 V 3N~
RATED WATER FLOW ( LPM )
Rated Water Flow ( LPM )
173
REFRIGERANT
Type
R410A
Precharged Amount (kg)
4.5
Control Type
Electronic expansion valve
SOUND POWER LEVEL (OUTDOOR UNIT)
Cooling / Heating (dB(A))
66 / 69
SOUND PRESSURE LEVEL (OUTDOOR UNIT)
Cooling / Heating (dB(A))
54 / 57
WATER CONNECTING PIPES
Inlet (mm)
PT 40 (Internal Thread)
Outlet (mm)
PT 40 (Internal Thread)
WEIGHT
Net (kg)
158 x 1
COMPRESSOR
Type
Hermetically Sealed Scroll
Model x No.
JQC068MAA x 1
Piston Displacement (cm³/rev)
62.1
Number of Revolution (rev./min)
3600
Oil Charging amount (cc x No.)
1,200 x 1
Motor Output (W x No.)
5300 x 1
Starting Method
Direct On Line
Oil Type
FW68D(PVE)
CONNECTING CABLE
Communication Cable(VCTF-SB) (mm² × cores)
1.0 ~ 1.5 × 2C
CONNECTING PIPE
Liquid (mm(inch))
Φ15.88 (5/8)
Gas (mm(inch))
Φ28.58 (1-1/8)
Low Pressure Gas (Heat Recovery) (mm(inch))
Φ28.58 (1-1/8)
High Pressure Gas (Heat Recovery) (mm(inch))
Φ22.22 (7/8)
CONTINUOUS OPERATION RANGE (INDOOR TEMP.)
Cooling (°C(WB))
15 ~ 40
Heating (°C(DB))
15 ~ 40
COOLING CAPACITY
Rated (kW)
50.4
DIMENSIONS
Net(W x H x D) (mm)
772 x 1120 x 547
EXTERIOR
Color
Morning Gray / Dawn Gray
RAL (Classic)
RAL 7038 / RAL 7037
HEAD LOSS ( KPA )
Head loss ( kPa )
24.6
HEATING CAPACITY
Rated (kW)
56.7
HEAT EXCHANGER
Type
Stainless Steel Plate
Maximum Pressure Resistance (kg/cm²)
45
OPERATIVE RANGE (INDOOR TEMP.)
Cooling (°C(WB))
10 ~ 45
Heating (°C(DB))
-5 ~ 45
POWER INPUT(COOLING)
Rated (kW)
8.40
POWER INPUT(HEATING)
Rated (kW)
8.72