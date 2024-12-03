We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
32" Hotel TV
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Size
32"
-
Resolution
1,366 x 768 (HD)
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Digital
DVB-T2 / C
AUDIO
-
Audio Output / Speaker System
5W + 5W / 2.0ch
HOSPITALITY SOLUTION
-
Pro:Centric Type
Yes (Smart, V, Direct)
-
DRM
Pro:Idiom
SMART FEATURE
-
webOS
Yes ( webOS 3.5 )
-
Smart Home (Launcher Bar)
Yes
-
Web Browser
Yes
-
Pre-loaded App
Yes
-
Soft AP
Yes
-
ScreenShare (Miracast)
Yes
-
SmartShare (DLNA)
Yes (Smart Share)
-
Bluetooth Audio Playback
Yes
-
LG Sound Sync / bluetooth
Yes
EASY INSTALLATION
-
EzManager (Simplicity)
Yes
-
USB Cloning
Yes
MANAGEMENT
-
Wake on RF
Yes
-
WOL (Wake On LAN)
Yes
-
SNMP
Yes
-
Diagnostics
Yes (Remote Diagnostics)
-
TV Link Interactive
Yes
-
HTNG-CEC / Simplink (HDMI-CEC)
Yes (1.4) / Yes (1.4)
-
IR Out
Yes (RS-232C , HDMI)
-
Multi IR Code
Yes
HOSPITALITY FEATURES
-
Welcome Screen / Video
Yes / No
-
One Channel Map
Yes
-
External Speaker Out
Yes
-
Instant ON
Yes
-
External Power
Yes
-
External Clock Compatibility
Yes (LEC-005)
SIGNAGE FEATURES
-
RTC (Real Time Clock)
Yes
INTERFACE(SET SIDE)
-
HDMI In
1 (1.4)
-
USB
2 (2.0)
-
CI Slot
1
INTERFACE(SET REAR)
-
RF In
1
-
AV In
1 (Phone Jack Type)
-
Component In (Y, Pb, Pr-Video)
1 (Phone Jack Type)
-
Digital Audio Out (Coaxial / Optical)
1 (Optical)
-
HDMI / HDCP Input
1 (1.4)
-
RS-232C (D-Sub 9pin)
1 (Control & Service)
-
Headphone Out
1
-
Clock Interface (D-sub 15pin)
1 (RJ12)
-
RJ45 (Usage Purpose)
1 (Ethernet)
-
External Speaker Out (3.5mm Phone Jack)
2 (Spk-out 1, 0.01~1W Vol. Control 1)
-
Anti-theft System
Kensington Lock, Credenza / Security Screw Hole
DIMENSION
-
W x H x D / Weight (with stand) Unit : mm / kg
739 x 472 x 168 / 4.9
POWER
-
Voltage, Hz
100 ~ 240V, 50 / 60Hz
-
Typical (Watts)
52