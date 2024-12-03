We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
32" HD PRO:CENTRIC® V TV
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Screen Size
32"
-
Resolution
1,366 x 768 (HD)
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Analogue
PAL/SECAM
-
Digital
DVB-T2/C
AUDIO
-
Audio Output
5W + 5W / 2.0ch
PRO:CENTRIC®
-
Type
(V)
-
Pro:Centric Application
Yes
SMART FEATURE
-
Commercial Smart Home
No
-
APP. (P:C Smart)
No
-
Web Browser
No
-
Soft AP
No
-
Magic Remote
No
CONNECTIVITY
-
Smart Share
No
-
Screen Share
No
-
Bluetooth® Sound Sync
No
MANAGEMENT
-
EzManager (Simplicity)
Yes
-
Remote Diagnostics
Yes (Self Diagnostics-USB)
GENERAL FEATURES
-
Interactivity
HTNG/HDMI-CEC
(ARC not supported)
-
DRM
No
-
Anti-theft System
Kensington Lock, Credenza / Security Screw Hole,
Lock Down Plate, Commercial Swivel Stand
-
SuperSign SW
No
HOSPITALITY FEATURES
-
External Clock
Yes
-
External Speaker Out
Yes
-
External Power
Yes
-
Hotel Mode
Yes
-
Instant ON
Yes
-
IR Out
Yes (RS-232C)
-
Lock Mode
Yes
-
Multi IR Code
Yes
-
One Channel Map
Yes
-
SNMP
No
-
Teletext
Yes (16:9)
-
Time Scheduler
Yes
-
TVLink Interactive
Yes
-
USB Auto Playback
Yes
-
USB Playlist+
No
-
USB Cloning
Yes
-
Welcome Screen / Welcome Video
Yes / Yes
INTERFACE(SIDE)
-
Headphone Out
No
-
HDMI In
2
-
USB 2.0
1
-
CI Slot
1
INTERFACE(REAR)
-
RF In
2
-
AV In
1
-
Component In (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio
1 (Commonly used w / AV)
-
Digital Audio Out (Coaxial / Optical)
1 (Optical)
-
HDMI In
1
-
USB 2.0
No
-
RGB In (D-sub 15pin) - PC
No
-
RS-232C(D-Sub 9pin)
1
-
PC Audio Input
No
-
Headphone Out
1
-
Clock Interface (D-sub 15 Pin)
1
-
LAN Port
1
-
External Speaker Out (3.5mm phone jack)
2 (Spk-out 1, Vol. Control 1)
DIMENSION(UNIT : MM/KG)
-
WxHxD / Weight (with stand)
739 x 495 x 241 / 6.1
-
VESA™ Compatible
200 x 200
POWER
-
Voltage, Hz
100 ~ 240V, 50/60Hz
-
Typical(Watts)
31.5