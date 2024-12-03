We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
43” LED Backlit Panel
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Screen Size
43" (108cm)
-
Type
LCD/LED (Direct)
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080 (FHD)
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Analog
PAL/NTSC-M
-
Digital
DVB-T2/C
AUDIO
-
Audio Output
5W + 5W
HOSPITALITY FEATURES
-
Features
Welcome Video/Screen, Lock Mode, One Channel Map, Multi-IR Code,Hotel Mode, Installer menu, USB Cloning, IR Out, USB Auto Play Back
GENERAL FEATURES
-
Connectivity
MHL
-
Management
Self Diagnostics (USB)
-
Interactivity
HDMI-CEC, HTNG-CEC
-
RJP Interface
RS232C, HDMI CEC
INTERFACE(SIDE)
-
HDMI In
1 (HDMI 1.4)
-
USB (2.0)
Yes (2)
-
Headphone Out (3.5mm Phone Jack)
Yes (1)
INTERFACE(REAR)
-
RF In
Yes (1)
-
AV In
Yes (1)
-
Component In(Y, Pb,Pr) + Audio(L/R)
1(Commonly used w/AV)
-
Optical Audio Out
1 (Optical)
-
RGB In (D-sub 15pin)
RGB In (1)
-
PC Audio Input
1(Commonly used w/AV)
-
RS-232C(D-sub 9pin)
Yes (1)
-
HDMI In
1 (HDMI 1.4)
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATIONS
-
Set (with stand) Dimension (W x H x D)
971mm x 624mm x 198mm
-
Set (with stand) Weight
9.8kg
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
200mm x 200mm
POWER
-
Voltage, Hz
100~240V, 50 / 60 Hz
-
Max
74.4W
-
Power (Typical)
60W
-
Stand by
0.18W
STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)
-
Safety
AS/NZS 60065, CB Scheme
-
EMC
AS/NZS CISPR, 32-RCM
-
Energy Rating
138kWh/year; 7 Star