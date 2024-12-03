43" Pro:Centric Hotel TV

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Size
43"
-
Resolution
3,840 x 2,160 (4K UHD)
-
HDR
HDR 10
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Digital
DVB-T2 / C /S2
AUDIO
-
Audio Output / Speaker System
10W + 10W / 2.0 ch
HOSPITALITY SOLUTION
-
Pro:Centric Type
Yes (Smart, V, Direct)
-
Quick Menu
Yes (3.0)
-
DRM
Pro:Idiom, Multi DRM (Verimatrix/Secure Media)
SMART FEATURE
-
webOS
Yes ( webOS 4.5 )
-
Smart Home (Launcher Bar)
Yes
-
Quick Access
Yes
-
Web Browser
Yes
-
Pre-loaded App
Yes
-
Soft AP
Yes
-
ScreenShare (Miracast)
Yes
-
SmartShare (DLNA)
Yes (SmartShare)
-
Bluetooth Audio Playback
Yes
-
LG Sound Sync / bluetooth
Yes
-
Mobile Connection Overlay
Yes
-
Voice Recognition (Standalone / Solution)
Yes (Embedded NLP, MR)
EASY INSTALLATION
-
EzManager (Simplicity)
Yes
-
USB Cloning
Yes
MANAGEMENT
-
Wake on RF
Yes
-
WOL (Wake On LAN)
Yes
-
SNMP
Yes
-
Diagnostics
Yes (IP Remote)
-
TV Link Interactive
Yes
-
HTNG-CEC / Simplink (HDMI-CEC)
Yes (1.4) / Yes (1.4)
-
IR Out
Yes (RS-232C , HDMI)
-
Multi IR Code
Yes
HOSPITALITY FEATURES
-
Welcome Screen / Video
Yes
-
One Channel Map
Yes
-
External Speaker Out
Yes
-
Instant ON
Yes
-
External Power
Yes
-
V-Lan Tag
Yes
-
External Clock Compatibility
Yes (LEC005)
-
Clock (World clock, Alarm) / 360 Viewer
Yes
-
Healthcare Headphone Mode
Yes
-
Commercial SwivelStand
Yes
SIGNAGE FEATURES
-
RTC (Real Time Clock)
Yes
-
NTP Sync Timer
Yes
-
BEACON
Yes
INTERFACE(SET SIDE)
-
HDMI In
1 (2.0)
-
USB
2 (2.0)
-
CI Slot
1
INTERFACE(SET REAR)
-
RF In
2
-
AV In
1 (Phone Jack Type)
-
Component In (Y, Pb, Pr-Video)
1 (Phone Jack Type)
-
Digital Audio Out (Coaxial / Optical)
1 (Optical)
-
HDMI / HDCP Input
1 (2.0)
-
RS-232C (D-Sub 9pin)
1 (Control & Service)
-
Headphone Out
1
-
Clock Interface (D-sub 15pin)
1 (RJ12)
-
RJ45 (Usage Purpose)
2 (Ethernet, Aux)
-
External Speaker Out(3.5mm Phone Jack)
2 (Spk-out 1, Max 4W Vol. Control 1 )
-
Anti-theft System
KensingtonLock , Credenza / Security Screw Hole , LockDown Plate
DIMENSION
-
W x H x D / Weight (with stand) Unit : mm / kg
973 x 626 x 303 / 11. 2
POWER
-
Voltage, Hz
100 ~ 240V, 50/60Hz
-
Typical(Watts)
101