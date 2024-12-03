About Cookies on This Site

49" Pro:Centric Hotel TV

Specs

Resource

49" Pro:Centric Hotel TV

49UT665H0VA

49" Pro:Centric Hotel TV

(4)
Print

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Size

    49"

  • Resolution

    3,840 x 2,160 (4K UHD)

  • HDR

    HDR 10

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Digital

    DVB-T2 / C /S2

AUDIO

  • Audio Output / Speaker System

    10W + 10W / 2.0 ch

HOSPITALITY SOLUTION

  • Pro:Centric Type

    Yes (Smart, V, Direct)

  • Quick Menu

    Yes (3.0)

  • DRM

    Pro:Idiom, Multi DRM (Verimatrix/Secure Media)

SMART FEATURE

  • webOS

    Yes ( webOS 4.5 )

  • Smart Home (Launcher Bar)

    Yes

  • Quick Access

    Yes

  • Web Browser

    Yes

  • Pre-loaded App

    Yes

  • Soft AP

    Yes

  • ScreenShare (Miracast)

    Yes

  • SmartShare (DLNA)

    Yes (SmartShare)

  • Bluetooth Audio Playback

    Yes

  • LG Sound Sync / bluetooth

    Yes

  • Mobile Connection Overlay

    Yes

  • Voice Recognition (Standalone / Solution)

    Yes (Embedded NLP, MR)

EASY INSTALLATION

  • EzManager (Simplicity)

    Yes

  • USB Cloning

    Yes

MANAGEMENT

  • Wake on RF

    Yes

  • WOL (Wake On LAN)

    Yes

  • SNMP

    Yes

  • Diagnostics

    Yes (IP Remote)

  • TV Link Interactive

    Yes

  • HTNG-CEC / Simplink (HDMI-CEC)

    Yes (1.4) / Yes (1.4)

  • IR Out

    Yes (RS-232C , HDMI)

  • Multi IR Code

    Yes

HOSPITALITY FEATURES

  • Welcome Screen / Video

    Yes

  • One Channel Map

    Yes

  • External Speaker Out

    Yes

  • Instant ON

    Yes

  • External Power

    Yes

  • V-Lan Tag

    Yes

  • External Clock Compatibility

    Yes (LEC005)

  • Clock (World clock, Alarm) / 360 Viewer

    Yes

  • Healthcare Headphone Mode

    Yes

  • Commercial SwivelStand

    Yes

SIGNAGE FEATURES

  • RTC (Real Time Clock)

    Yes

  • NTP Sync Timer

    Yes

  • BEACON

    Yes

INTERFACE(SET SIDE)

  • HDMI In

    1 (2.0)

  • USB

    2 (2.0)

  • CI Slot

    1

INTERFACE(SET REAR)

  • RF In

    2

  • AV In

    1 (Phone Jack Type)

  • Component In (Y, Pb, Pr-Video)

    1 (Phone Jack Type)

  • Digital Audio Out (Coaxial / Optical)

    1 (Optical)

  • HDMI / HDCP Input

    1 (2.0)

  • RS-232C (D-Sub 9pin)

    1 (Control & Service)

  • Headphone Out

    1

  • Clock Interface (D-sub 15pin)

    1 (RJ12)

  • RJ45 (Usage Purpose)

    2 (Ethernet, Aux)

  • External Speaker Out(3.5mm Phone Jack)

    2 (Spk-out 1, Max 4W Vol. Control 1 )

  • Anti-theft System

    KensingtonLock , Credenza / Security Screw Hole , LockDown Plate

DIMENSION

  • W x H x D / Weight (with stand) Unit : mm / kg

    1,110 x 705 x 303 / 14. 3

POWER

  • Voltage, Hz

    100 ~ 240V, 50/60Hz

  • Typical(Watts)

    95

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B partner portal.

