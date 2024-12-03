We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
50" 4K UHD Hospitality TV with Pro:Centric
4K UHD Smart TV
with Pro:Centric Cloud
A TV on a hotel’s wall shows a bright and vivid screen.
Slim Bezel
* 65", 55", 50", 43"
Hotel Mode(Public Display Mode)
*All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.
SoftAP**
** SoftAP should be set in the installation menu after the TV is turned on.
*** Wi-Fi Internet connection is necessary
**** Smart Mirroring may not be operated at the same time.
Voice Recognition
Conformal Coating
The UM767H has Conformal Coating on its power board to protect the display, even in a humid environment.
Pro:Centric Cloud
The woman is working through Pro:Centric Cloud.
** Annual Payment is required for the license per unit.
*** Internet connection is required.
Pro:Centric Direct*
A man is managing some contents and settings of TV in the hotel using Pro:Centric Direct solution through server.
* One-off License fee applied per TV + extra Pro:Centric Direct Server Hardware.
*Internet Connection is required for some Internet service features. e.g. weather, flight centre information.
All Spec
CATEGORY
-
Category
Pro:Centric Smart
DESIGN
-
Tool Name
UR90
-
Front Colour
Dark Iron Gray
-
Stand Type
1 Pole (Swivel)
DISPLAY
-
Inch
50"
-
Resolution
3,840 × 2,160 (4K Ultra HD)
-
Brightness
420 nit
VIDEO
-
AI Picture Pro
Yes
-
HDR 10 Pro / HDR HLG
Yes / Yes
-
Game Optimizer
Yes
AUDIO
-
Audio Output
20 W
-
AI Sound
Yes
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
Yes (Ready, MMR Required)
-
LG Sound Sync
Yes
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Digital
DVB-T2/C
-
Analog (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)
PAL
-
Teletext (Auto Teletext)
Yes
HOSPITALITY SOLUTION
-
Solution Type
Pro:Centric (Smart, Cloud, Direct, V), webRTC, Quick Menu
-
Pro:Idiom (DRM / Media)
Yes / Yes
SMART FEATURE
-
Smart Feature
webOS23, Web Browser, Magic Remote Compatibility (Ready), Multi View, AOD, Mood Display, Gallery Mode, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, SoftAP, Screen Share DIAL, Bluetooth Audio Playback, HDMI-ARC (HDMI 2), Voice Recognition (Standalone/Solution), IoT, Anti-theft System (Kensington Lock, Credenza/Security Screw Hole (55"/50"/43" : Need Stand), Lock Down Plate (for Easy Installing) (55"/50"/43" : Need Stand)
HOSPITALITY FEATURE
-
Hospitality Feature
EzManager, USB Cloning, Wake on RF, WOL, SNMP, Diagnostics (IP Remote), HTNG-CEC (1.4), Simplink (HDMI-CEC,1,4), IR Out, Multi IR Code, Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu Welcome Video, Welcome Screen (Splash Image), Insert Image, One Channel Map, External Speaker Out, USB Auto Playback / Playback+ (USB Auto Playback) Instant ON, V-Lan Tag, Mobile Remote, Port Block, Lock Mode (Limited), RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility, Conformal Coating, Energy Saving Mode Healthcare Headphone Mode, RTC (Real Time Clock), NTP Sync Timer, BEACON, Video Tag (2 Video)
DIMENSION
-
VESA Compatible
200 × 200 mm
-
W × H × D / Weight (without Stand)
1,123 × 652 × 29.7mm / 13.0 kg
-
W × H × D / Weight (with Stand)
1,123 × 708 × 303 mm / 16.2 kg
-
W × H × D / Weight (Shipping)
1,215 × 755 × 187 mm / 19.1 kg
-
On Bezel Width (L/R/U/B)
13.4 / 13.4 / 13.4 / 17.4 mm
-
Off Bezel Width (L/R/U/B)
8.4 / 8.4 / 8.4 / 15.2 mm
POWER
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
AC 100-240 V, 50-60 Hz
-
Power Consumption (Typ. / Max.)
82.5 W / 106.6 W
-
Standby Power Consumption
Under 0.5W
CONNECTIVITY
-
Connectivity
HDMI In (3), USB 2.0, RF In, AV In, Digital Audio Out (Optical), External Speaker Out (3.5 mm Phone Jack), Headphone Out, RJ45 (Usage Purpose) (2, Ethernet, Aux), RS-232C (Phone Jack)
ACCESSORY
-
Accessory
Remote Type (S-Con / MMR (Option)), Power Cable (TBD
REQUIRED LISTING(CERTIFICATION)
-
Safety
CB
-
EMC
CE